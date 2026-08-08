What is the share price of SDC Techmedia? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SDC Techmedia is ₹18.05 as on .

What kind of stock is SDC Techmedia? The SDC Techmedia is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SDC Techmedia? The market cap of SDC Techmedia is ₹11.72 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SDC Techmedia? Today’s highest and lowest price of SDC Techmedia are ₹18.05 and ₹18.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SDC Techmedia? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SDC Techmedia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SDC Techmedia is ₹21.49 and 52-week low of SDC Techmedia is ₹6.10 as on .

How has the SDC Techmedia performed historically in terms of returns? The SDC Techmedia has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, -5.0% over 3 months, 195.9% over 1 year, 35.16% across 3 years, and 16.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SDC Techmedia? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SDC Techmedia are -5.54 and 164.69 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global