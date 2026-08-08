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SDC Techmedia Share Price

NSE
BSE

SDC TECHMEDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of SDC Techmedia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹18.05 Closed
-5.00₹ -0.95
As on May 12, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SDC Techmedia Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.05₹18.05
₹18.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.10₹21.49
₹18.05
Open Price
₹18.05
Prev. Close
₹19.00
Volume
10,000

Source: Dion Global

SDC Techmedia Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SDC Techmedia		0-5.00-5.002.67195.9035.1616.20
Affle 3I		3.6211.6510.21-0.23-15.6813.8414.55
Prime Focus		0.1923.00-6.573.6083.4142.1838.37
Sun TV Network		-4.17-4.01-14.82-14.52-13.08-3.06-2.05
Amagi Media Labs		-0.7821.0447.9866.8685.5922.8913.16
PVR INOX		-0.4411.895.427.695.23-11.12-4.32
Saregama India		-0.5312.9248.7047.297.729.378.05
Zee Entertainment Enterprises		-18.45-8.01-0.411.61-17.88-26.37-13.21
Tips Music		-3.60-5.370.2712.9910.1826.5240.51
Latent View Analytics		-6.29-1.76-4.66-29.98-25.77-7.54-9.55
Network18 Media & Investments		0.31-6.99-15.41-24.62-47.51-20.58-10.56
Hathway Cable & Datacom		1.48-0.82-2.15-7.37-23.76-13.17-16.09
Media Matrix Worldwide		6.6412.26-7.4459.34-5.80-0.6419.56
Signpost India		-5.28-9.87-10.0927.2421.84-5.54-3.36
Den Networks		-0.47-4.90-2.98-6.84-24.45-12.86-12.07
Panorama Studios International		-2.13-7.6729.1111.87-0.2654.5254.80
Balaji Telefilms		3.29-5.11-31.15-8.51-13.8718.735.24
New Delhi Television		0.06-3.36-3.81-12.41-26.25-24.374.33
OnMobile Global		9.66-5.3618.8936.4630.01-4.12-12.06
Aqylon Nexus		6.55-35.16-46.84-85.73-78.3715.555.57

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SDC Techmedia has gained 195.90% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, SDC Techmedia has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).

SDC Techmedia Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SDC Techmedia Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.5918.55
1018.8918.38
2017.6217.06
5012.3313.97
10010.912.01
20010.5110.44

Source: Dion Global

SDC Techmedia Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SDC Techmedia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SDC Techmedia Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 08, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTSDC Techmedia - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTSDC Techmedia - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 2026
May 30, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTSDC Techmedia - Board Meeting Outcome for Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 202
May 20, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTSDC Techmedia - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice For Board Meeting To Consider The Audited Financial Results For The Half
May 07, 2026, 11:29 PM IST ISTSDC Techmedia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About SDC Techmedia

SDC Techmedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900TN2008PLC067982 and registration number is 067982. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Fayaz Usman Faheed
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Samia Faheed
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vasudevan Sridharan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Baskaran Sathya Prakash
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SDC Techmedia Share Price

What is the share price of SDC Techmedia?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SDC Techmedia is ₹18.05 as on May 12, 2026.

What kind of stock is SDC Techmedia?

The SDC Techmedia is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SDC Techmedia?

The market cap of SDC Techmedia is ₹11.72 Cr as on May 12, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SDC Techmedia?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SDC Techmedia are ₹18.05 and ₹18.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SDC Techmedia?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SDC Techmedia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SDC Techmedia is ₹21.49 and 52-week low of SDC Techmedia is ₹6.10 as on May 12, 2026.

How has the SDC Techmedia performed historically in terms of returns?

The SDC Techmedia has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, -5.0% over 3 months, 195.9% over 1 year, 35.16% across 3 years, and 16.2% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SDC Techmedia?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SDC Techmedia are -5.54 and 164.69 on May 12, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SDC Techmedia News

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