Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

SDC Techmedia Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SDC TECHMEDIA LTD.

Sector : Entertainment & Media | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.45 Closed
00
As on Aug 23, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SDC Techmedia Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.45₹8.45
₹8.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.22₹11.02
₹8.45
Open Price
₹8.45
Prev. Close
₹8.45
Volume
0

SDC Techmedia Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.45
  • R28.45
  • R38.45
  • Pivot
    8.45
  • S18.45
  • S28.45
  • S38.45

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 59.677.95
  • 109.128.15
  • 208.58.52
  • 509.719.03
  • 1009.989.15
  • 2008.058.54

SDC Techmedia Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
019.8612.67-20.881.8119.01-15.50
-1.1710.7136.6431.747.2930.10-47.52
2.7116.3637.0041.2223.8233.19-20.45
3.0413.6025.6615.87-4.1026.5332.62
-1.21-5.3812.145.49-17.96103.08515.59
3.3521.8333.4753.2314.6055.965.03
2.57-4.9224.5918.69-5.45687.02552.89
2.6119.286.2917.52-5.4786.0128.67
0.794.77-1.901.3324.382.2580.89
7.425.8620.4244.3813.45-3.70-3.70
2.9514.2060.52123.26112.441,666.754,116.56
-3.720.8328.1518.7426.3672.08-74.55
1.875.2221.4510.51-5.94-48.93-7.74
0.183.4335.9148.8633.411,146.1557.94
-2.26-20.52-9.1715.6018.79123.207.34
3.7751.7971.1867.2487.40337.12333.40
1.964.6534.6243.9917.13-42.44-15.20
2.7414.4742.4334.82-11.5367.3792.62
-2.40-5.87-10.587.91-56.06523.88492.98
6.387.2816.156.20-21.82-3.71-50.80

SDC Techmedia Ltd. Share Holdings

SDC Techmedia Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
27 Jul, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jun, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results

About SDC Techmedia Ltd.

SDC Techmedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900TN2008PLC067982 and registration number is 067982. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Fayaz Usman Faheed
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Samia Faheed
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vasudevan Sridharan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Baskaran Sathya Prakash
    Independent Director

FAQs on SDC Techmedia Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SDC Techmedia Ltd.?

The market cap of SDC Techmedia Ltd. is ₹5.49 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SDC Techmedia Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SDC Techmedia Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SDC Techmedia Ltd. is 1.13 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What is the share price of SDC Techmedia Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SDC Techmedia Ltd. is ₹8.45 as on Aug 23, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SDC Techmedia Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SDC Techmedia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SDC Techmedia Ltd. is ₹11.02 and 52-week low of SDC Techmedia Ltd. is ₹6.22 as on Aug 23, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data