What is the Market Cap of SDC Techmedia Ltd.? The market cap of SDC Techmedia Ltd. is ₹5.49 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SDC Techmedia Ltd.? P/E ratio of SDC Techmedia Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SDC Techmedia Ltd. is 1.13 as on .

What is the share price of SDC Techmedia Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SDC Techmedia Ltd. is ₹8.45 as on .