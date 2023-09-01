Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|19.86
|12.67
|-20.88
|1.81
|19.01
|-15.50
|-1.17
|10.71
|36.64
|31.74
|7.29
|30.10
|-47.52
|2.71
|16.36
|37.00
|41.22
|23.82
|33.19
|-20.45
|3.04
|13.60
|25.66
|15.87
|-4.10
|26.53
|32.62
|-1.21
|-5.38
|12.14
|5.49
|-17.96
|103.08
|515.59
|3.35
|21.83
|33.47
|53.23
|14.60
|55.96
|5.03
|2.57
|-4.92
|24.59
|18.69
|-5.45
|687.02
|552.89
|2.61
|19.28
|6.29
|17.52
|-5.47
|86.01
|28.67
|0.79
|4.77
|-1.90
|1.33
|24.38
|2.25
|80.89
|7.42
|5.86
|20.42
|44.38
|13.45
|-3.70
|-3.70
|2.95
|14.20
|60.52
|123.26
|112.44
|1,666.75
|4,116.56
|-3.72
|0.83
|28.15
|18.74
|26.36
|72.08
|-74.55
|1.87
|5.22
|21.45
|10.51
|-5.94
|-48.93
|-7.74
|0.18
|3.43
|35.91
|48.86
|33.41
|1,146.15
|57.94
|-2.26
|-20.52
|-9.17
|15.60
|18.79
|123.20
|7.34
|3.77
|51.79
|71.18
|67.24
|87.40
|337.12
|333.40
|1.96
|4.65
|34.62
|43.99
|17.13
|-42.44
|-15.20
|2.74
|14.47
|42.43
|34.82
|-11.53
|67.37
|92.62
|-2.40
|-5.87
|-10.58
|7.91
|-56.06
|523.88
|492.98
|6.38
|7.28
|16.15
|6.20
|-21.82
|-3.71
|-50.80
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|27 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 Jun, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
SDC Techmedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900TN2008PLC067982 and registration number is 067982. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SDC Techmedia Ltd. is ₹5.49 Cr as on Aug 23, 2023.
P/E ratio of SDC Techmedia Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SDC Techmedia Ltd. is 1.13 as on Aug 23, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SDC Techmedia Ltd. is ₹8.45 as on Aug 23, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SDC Techmedia Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SDC Techmedia Ltd. is ₹11.02 and 52-week low of SDC Techmedia Ltd. is ₹6.22 as on Aug 23, 2023.