Here's the live share price of SDC Techmedia along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SDC Techmedia
|0
|-5.00
|-5.00
|2.67
|195.90
|35.16
|16.20
|Affle 3I
|3.62
|11.65
|10.21
|-0.23
|-15.68
|13.84
|14.55
|Prime Focus
|0.19
|23.00
|-6.57
|3.60
|83.41
|42.18
|38.37
|Sun TV Network
|-4.17
|-4.01
|-14.82
|-14.52
|-13.08
|-3.06
|-2.05
|Amagi Media Labs
|-0.78
|21.04
|47.98
|66.86
|85.59
|22.89
|13.16
|PVR INOX
|-0.44
|11.89
|5.42
|7.69
|5.23
|-11.12
|-4.32
|Saregama India
|-0.53
|12.92
|48.70
|47.29
|7.72
|9.37
|8.05
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|-18.45
|-8.01
|-0.41
|1.61
|-17.88
|-26.37
|-13.21
|Tips Music
|-3.60
|-5.37
|0.27
|12.99
|10.18
|26.52
|40.51
|Latent View Analytics
|-6.29
|-1.76
|-4.66
|-29.98
|-25.77
|-7.54
|-9.55
|Network18 Media & Investments
|0.31
|-6.99
|-15.41
|-24.62
|-47.51
|-20.58
|-10.56
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|1.48
|-0.82
|-2.15
|-7.37
|-23.76
|-13.17
|-16.09
|Media Matrix Worldwide
|6.64
|12.26
|-7.44
|59.34
|-5.80
|-0.64
|19.56
|Signpost India
|-5.28
|-9.87
|-10.09
|27.24
|21.84
|-5.54
|-3.36
|Den Networks
|-0.47
|-4.90
|-2.98
|-6.84
|-24.45
|-12.86
|-12.07
|Panorama Studios International
|-2.13
|-7.67
|29.11
|11.87
|-0.26
|54.52
|54.80
|Balaji Telefilms
|3.29
|-5.11
|-31.15
|-8.51
|-13.87
|18.73
|5.24
|New Delhi Television
|0.06
|-3.36
|-3.81
|-12.41
|-26.25
|-24.37
|4.33
|OnMobile Global
|9.66
|-5.36
|18.89
|36.46
|30.01
|-4.12
|-12.06
|Aqylon Nexus
|6.55
|-35.16
|-46.84
|-85.73
|-78.37
|15.55
|5.57
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SDC Techmedia has gained 195.90% compared to peers like Affle 3I (-15.68%), Prime Focus (83.41%), Sun TV Network (-13.08%). From a 5 year perspective, SDC Techmedia has outperformed peers relative to Affle 3I (14.55%) and Prime Focus (38.37%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.59
|18.55
|10
|18.89
|18.38
|20
|17.62
|17.06
|50
|12.33
|13.97
|100
|10.9
|12.01
|200
|10.51
|10.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SDC Techmedia remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|SDC Techmedia - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|SDC Techmedia - Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|SDC Techmedia - Board Meeting Outcome for Standalone Audited Financial Results For The Half Year And Year Ended March 31, 202
|May 20, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|SDC Techmedia - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice For Board Meeting To Consider The Audited Financial Results For The Half
|May 07, 2026, 11:29 PM IST IST
|SDC Techmedia - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
SDC Techmedia Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/2008 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72900TN2008PLC067982 and registration number is 067982. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Motion picture, video and television programme activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.49 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SDC Techmedia is ₹18.05 as on May 12, 2026.
The SDC Techmedia is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SDC Techmedia is ₹11.72 Cr as on May 12, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SDC Techmedia are ₹18.05 and ₹18.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SDC Techmedia stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SDC Techmedia is ₹21.49 and 52-week low of SDC Techmedia is ₹6.10 as on May 12, 2026.
The SDC Techmedia has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -5.0% for the past month, -5.0% over 3 months, 195.9% over 1 year, 35.16% across 3 years, and 16.2% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SDC Techmedia are -5.54 and 164.69 on May 12, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global