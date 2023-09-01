Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Voluntary Delisting of shares
|22 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Voluntary Delisting of shares
Scooters India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111UP1972GOI003599 and registration number is 003599. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Scooters India Ltd. is ₹254.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Scooters India Ltd. is -18.66 and PB ratio of Scooters India Ltd. is 28.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scooters India Ltd. is ₹29.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scooters India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scooters India Ltd. is ₹34.40 and 52-week low of Scooters India Ltd. is ₹26.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.