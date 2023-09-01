Follow Us

SCOOTERS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers | Smallcap | BSE
₹29.21 Closed
-1.15-0.34
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Scooters India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹28.70₹30.15
₹29.21
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹26.05₹34.40
₹29.21
Open Price
₹30.15
Prev. Close
₹29.55
Volume
9,696

Scooters India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R130.01
  • R230.8
  • R331.46
  • Pivot
    29.35
  • S128.56
  • S227.9
  • S327.11

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 530.2929.69
  • 1030.5929.69
  • 2030.5929.73
  • 5030.7529.74
  • 10029.9529.66
  • 20031.5229.81

Scooters India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.02-1.82-3.443.43-1.82-30.29-18.18
1.73-5.170.5825.4014.5557.7768.82
7.695.2613.4135.7042.09227.34156.10
0.75-5.484.7120.562.00-2.08-9.55
28.1957.9074.4366.64203.73236.5752.53
-4.2112.80-13.07-22.49-29.77119.87347.49

Scooters India Ltd. Share Holdings

Scooters India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingVoluntary Delisting of shares
22 May, 2023Board MeetingVoluntary Delisting of shares

About Scooters India Ltd.

Scooters India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/09/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25111UP1972GOI003599 and registration number is 003599. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto - 2 & 3 Wheelers. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 87.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rupesh Telang
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rakesh Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M P Singh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ramakant Singh
    Government Nominee Director

FAQs on Scooters India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Scooters India Ltd.?

The market cap of Scooters India Ltd. is ₹254.92 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Scooters India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Scooters India Ltd. is -18.66 and PB ratio of Scooters India Ltd. is 28.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Scooters India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scooters India Ltd. is ₹29.21 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Scooters India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scooters India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scooters India Ltd. is ₹34.40 and 52-week low of Scooters India Ltd. is ₹26.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

