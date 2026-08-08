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Scoobee Day Garments (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

SCOOBEE DAY GARMENTS (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Scoobee Day Garments (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹71.99 Closed
7.03₹ 4.73
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Scoobee Day Garments (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹67.67₹71.99
₹71.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹61.95₹105.00
₹71.99
Open Price
₹67.67
Prev. Close
₹67.26
Volume
432

Source: Dion Global

Scoobee Day Garments (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Scoobee Day Garments (India)		6.38-2.70.21-14.47-29.74-15.13-18.9
Page Industries		-0.88-3.497.1214.74-10.580.554.25
Pearl Global Industries		19.0726.1253.3537.1484.6995.0464.88
Arvind Fashions		1.7-0.75-0.6-6.15-10.7510.5116.44
Gokaldas Exports		-1.25-0.669.75-4.1312.5616.629.23
Lux Industries		2.373.45-18.3223.55-3.31-6.57-21.21
Kitex Garments		-0.82-4.14-15.25-33.12-15.1731.3622.32
S P Apparels		3.68-11.0927.8631.7139.9831.825.19
SBC Exports		-1.88-1.9820.0534.7132.7166.72113.13
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.38-6.93-14.02-16.66-8.94-17.676.81
Bizotic Commercial		-2.85-17.38-35.85-46.3199.78119.7925.67
Meenakshi (India)		21.0840.1640.1640.1640.1611.916.99
Thomas Scott (India)		6.340.335.18-6.866.1761.582.51
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		2.35-1.99-8.6-21.96-38.1616.0115.04
Spice Islands Industries		-0.710.838.3481.3616.32194.18133.23
Saraswati Saree Depot		0.81-3.42-16.72-29.61-40.03-36.52-23.87
Zodiac Clothing Company		-2.12-2.42-6.22-13.74-23.43-14.52-10.05
VIP Clothing		-0.8-12.67-7.63-18-44.97-21.54-0.7
Active Clothing Co		-1.32-1.4-18.52.57-10.6134.6136.16
Fractal Industries		0.48.853.81-1.03-1.03-0.35-0.21

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Scoobee Day Garments (India) has declined 29.74% compared to peers like Page Industries (-10.58%), Pearl Global Industries (84.69%), Arvind Fashions (-10.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Scoobee Day Garments (India) has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).

Scoobee Day Garments (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Scoobee Day Garments (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
569.0369.35
1069.469.51
2070.270.1
5071.3970.81
10070.3471.94
20074.8676.08

Source: Dion Global

Scoobee Day Garments (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Scoobee Day Garments (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Scoobee Day Garments (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 04, 2026, 08:13 PM IST ISTScoobee Day Garments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 09:46 PM IST ISTScoobee Day Garments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
May 29, 2026, 09:41 PM IST ISTScoobee Day Garments - Results-Audited Standalone Financial 31.03.2026
May 29, 2026, 09:28 PM IST ISTScoobee Day Garments - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 29.05.2026 For Approval Of Standalone Financi
May 23, 2026, 04:50 PM IST ISTScoobee Day Garments - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year E

Source: Dion Global

About Scoobee Day Garments (India)

Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100KL1994PLC008083 and registration number is 008083. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K L V Narayanan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jeff Jacob
    Director
  • Mr. Dony Dominic
    Director
  • Mr. Augustine Antony
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Elsamma Mathew Titus
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Gopa Kumar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Scoobee Day Garments (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Scoobee Day Garments (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scoobee Day Garments (India) is ₹71.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Scoobee Day Garments (India)?

The Scoobee Day Garments (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Scoobee Day Garments (India)?

The market cap of Scoobee Day Garments (India) is ₹121.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Scoobee Day Garments (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Scoobee Day Garments (India) are ₹71.99 and ₹67.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Scoobee Day Garments (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scoobee Day Garments (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scoobee Day Garments (India) is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of Scoobee Day Garments (India) is ₹61.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Scoobee Day Garments (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Scoobee Day Garments (India) has shown returns of 7.03% over the past day, 2.65% for the past month, 5.06% over 3 months, -31.91% over 1 year, -15.13% across 3 years, and -18.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Scoobee Day Garments (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Scoobee Day Garments (India) are -22.10 and 1.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Scoobee Day Garments (India) News

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