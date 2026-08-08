What is the share price of Scoobee Day Garments (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scoobee Day Garments (India) is ₹71.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Scoobee Day Garments (India)? The Scoobee Day Garments (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Scoobee Day Garments (India)? The market cap of Scoobee Day Garments (India) is ₹121.81 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Scoobee Day Garments (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Scoobee Day Garments (India) are ₹71.99 and ₹67.67.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Scoobee Day Garments (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scoobee Day Garments (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scoobee Day Garments (India) is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of Scoobee Day Garments (India) is ₹61.95 as on .

How has the Scoobee Day Garments (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Scoobee Day Garments (India) has shown returns of 7.03% over the past day, 2.65% for the past month, 5.06% over 3 months, -31.91% over 1 year, -15.13% across 3 years, and -18.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Scoobee Day Garments (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Scoobee Day Garments (India) are -22.10 and 1.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global