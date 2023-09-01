Follow Us

Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. Share Price

SCOOBEE DAY GARMENTS (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Readymade Apparels | Smallcap | BSE
₹111.30 Closed
55.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.00₹111.30
₹111.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.10₹138.50
₹111.30
Open Price
₹109.50
Prev. Close
₹106.00
Volume
24,041

Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1113.07
  • R2114.83
  • R3118.37
  • Pivot
    109.53
  • S1107.77
  • S2104.23
  • S3102.47

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5114.395.3
  • 10115.1294.26
  • 20117.8898.99
  • 50126.67106.28
  • 100132.8107.13
  • 200146.69109.54

Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
29.49-8.32-4.9917.59-16.3212.3789.61
1.262.871.724.22-21.46107.7616.83
1.6439.4022.5218.0148.26134.7692.05
5.318.4324.0842.0615.987.637.63
27.3546.9170.2493.00110.591,342.00817.01
1.12-8.79-2.2710.36-19.1111.65-14.00
6.03-0.7713.5516.7916.51129.79-28.71
23.4931.3965.09106.3742.04481.44428.42
0.326.13-4.606.98-33.04236.34603.94
-1.37-14.41-3.7330.42-8.82333.9969.26
5.5129.6243.2982.6833.37518.2783.37
4.563.3327.2935.55-12.3185.5550.40
1.3110.357.2440.62213.811,312.871,848.05
5.906.212.2012.1365.36423.80-16.66
3.63-3.3119.5424.8523.786.99-23.75
10.00-10.63-15.26-19.44-20.30142.15139.72
4.23-5.861.5310.96-12.6950.99-59.11
5.5412.0117.18168.82522.624,131.485,263.85
2.341.9732.7625.66-16.61131.846.96
-1.75-4.4734.5232.52-3.61139.03-3.17

Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd.

Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100KL1994PLC008083 and registration number is 008083. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K L V Narayanan
    Managing Director
  • Mr. T M Poulose
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jeff Jacob
    Director
  • Mr. Satish Kumar Gopa Kumar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Annamma George
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Dony Dominic
    Director

FAQs on Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. is ₹150.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. is 20.86 and PB ratio of Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. is -287.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. is ₹111.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. is ₹138.50 and 52-week low of Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. is ₹78.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

