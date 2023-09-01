Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100KL1994PLC008083 and registration number is 008083. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 42.51 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. is ₹150.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. is 20.86 and PB ratio of Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. is -287.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. is ₹111.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. is ₹138.50 and 52-week low of Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. is ₹78.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.