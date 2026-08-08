Here's the live share price of Scoobee Day Garments (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Scoobee Day Garments (India)
|6.38
|-2.7
|0.21
|-14.47
|-29.74
|-15.13
|-18.9
|Page Industries
|-0.88
|-3.49
|7.12
|14.74
|-10.58
|0.55
|4.25
|Pearl Global Industries
|19.07
|26.12
|53.35
|37.14
|84.69
|95.04
|64.88
|Arvind Fashions
|1.7
|-0.75
|-0.6
|-6.15
|-10.75
|10.51
|16.44
|Gokaldas Exports
|-1.25
|-0.66
|9.75
|-4.13
|12.56
|16.6
|29.23
|Lux Industries
|2.37
|3.45
|-18.32
|23.55
|-3.31
|-6.57
|-21.21
|Kitex Garments
|-0.82
|-4.14
|-15.25
|-33.12
|-15.17
|31.36
|22.32
|S P Apparels
|3.68
|-11.09
|27.86
|31.71
|39.98
|31.8
|25.19
|SBC Exports
|-1.88
|-1.98
|20.05
|34.7
|132.71
|66.72
|113.13
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.38
|-6.93
|-14.02
|-16.66
|-8.94
|-17.67
|6.81
|Bizotic Commercial
|-2.85
|-17.38
|-35.85
|-46.31
|99.78
|119.79
|25.67
|Meenakshi (India)
|21.08
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|40.16
|11.91
|6.99
|Thomas Scott (India)
|6.34
|0.33
|5.18
|-6.86
|6.17
|61.5
|82.51
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|2.35
|-1.99
|-8.6
|-21.96
|-38.16
|16.01
|15.04
|Spice Islands Industries
|-0.71
|0.8
|38.34
|81.3
|616.32
|194.18
|133.23
|Saraswati Saree Depot
|0.81
|-3.42
|-16.72
|-29.61
|-40.03
|-36.52
|-23.87
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-2.12
|-2.42
|-6.22
|-13.74
|-23.43
|-14.52
|-10.05
|VIP Clothing
|-0.8
|-12.67
|-7.63
|-18
|-44.97
|-21.54
|-0.7
|Active Clothing Co
|-1.32
|-1.4
|-18.5
|2.57
|-10.61
|34.61
|36.16
|Fractal Industries
|0.4
|8.85
|3.81
|-1.03
|-1.03
|-0.35
|-0.21
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Scoobee Day Garments (India) has declined 29.74% compared to peers like Page Industries (-10.58%), Pearl Global Industries (84.69%), Arvind Fashions (-10.75%). From a 5 year perspective, Scoobee Day Garments (India) has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (4.25%) and Pearl Global Industries (64.88%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|69.03
|69.35
|10
|69.4
|69.51
|20
|70.2
|70.1
|50
|71.39
|70.81
|100
|70.34
|71.94
|200
|74.86
|76.08
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Scoobee Day Garments (India) remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.18%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.06% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 04, 2026, 08:13 PM IST IST
|Scoobee Day Garments - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 09:46 PM IST IST
|Scoobee Day Garments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|May 29, 2026, 09:41 PM IST IST
|Scoobee Day Garments - Results-Audited Standalone Financial 31.03.2026
|May 29, 2026, 09:28 PM IST IST
|Scoobee Day Garments - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated 29.05.2026 For Approval Of Standalone Financi
|May 23, 2026, 04:50 PM IST IST
|Scoobee Day Garments - Board Meeting Intimation for Consider And Approve Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year E
Source: Dion Global
Scoobee Day Garments (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Kerala, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L27100KL1994PLC008083 and registration number is 008083. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 32.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 16.92 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scoobee Day Garments (India) is ₹71.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Scoobee Day Garments (India) is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Scoobee Day Garments (India) is ₹121.81 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Scoobee Day Garments (India) are ₹71.99 and ₹67.67.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scoobee Day Garments (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scoobee Day Garments (India) is ₹105.00 and 52-week low of Scoobee Day Garments (India) is ₹61.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Scoobee Day Garments (India) has shown returns of 7.03% over the past day, 2.65% for the past month, 5.06% over 3 months, -31.91% over 1 year, -15.13% across 3 years, and -18.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Scoobee Day Garments (India) are -22.10 and 1.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global