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Scintilla Commercial & Credit Share Price

NSE
BSE

SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Scintilla Commercial & Credit along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.92 Closed
-9.98₹ -1.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Scintilla Commercial & Credit Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.92₹10.50
₹9.92
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.70₹18.30
₹9.92
Open Price
₹10.50
Prev. Close
₹11.02
Volume
2,292

Source: Dion Global

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Scintilla Commercial & Credit		-18.69-17.13-37.69-24.8558.4744.472.54
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Scintilla Commercial & Credit has gained 58.47% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Scintilla Commercial & Credit has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
512.4212.11
1012.412.2
2012.2412.13
5011.7412.29
10013.3712.36
20011.311.36

Source: Dion Global

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Scintilla Commercial & Credit remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 81.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Scintilla Commercial & Credit Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 15, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTScintilla Commercial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 11:24 PM IST ISTScintilla Commercial - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
May 30, 2026, 11:20 PM IST ISTScintilla Commercial - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
May 30, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTScintilla Commercial - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 26, 2026, 08:04 PM IST ISTScintilla Commercial - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter A

Source: Dion Global

About Scintilla Commercial & Credit

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191WB1990PLC048276 and registration number is 048276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Goyal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Manisha Khandelwal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Kejriwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ritu Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Pooja Kalanouria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Scintilla Commercial & Credit Share Price

What is the share price of Scintilla Commercial & Credit?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scintilla Commercial & Credit is ₹9.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Scintilla Commercial & Credit?

The Scintilla Commercial & Credit is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Scintilla Commercial & Credit?

The market cap of Scintilla Commercial & Credit is ₹9.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Scintilla Commercial & Credit?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Scintilla Commercial & Credit are ₹10.50 and ₹9.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Scintilla Commercial & Credit?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scintilla Commercial & Credit stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scintilla Commercial & Credit is ₹18.30 and 52-week low of Scintilla Commercial & Credit is ₹5.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Scintilla Commercial & Credit performed historically in terms of returns?

The Scintilla Commercial & Credit has shown returns of -9.98% over the past day, -17.13% for the past month, -37.69% over 3 months, 58.47% over 1 year, 44.47% across 3 years, and 2.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Scintilla Commercial & Credit?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Scintilla Commercial & Credit are -4.54 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Scintilla Commercial & Credit News

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