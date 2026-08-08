Here's the live share price of Scintilla Commercial & Credit along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Scintilla Commercial & Credit
|-18.69
|-17.13
|-37.69
|-24.85
|58.47
|44.47
|2.54
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Scintilla Commercial & Credit has gained 58.47% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Scintilla Commercial & Credit has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|12.42
|12.11
|10
|12.4
|12.2
|20
|12.24
|12.13
|50
|11.74
|12.29
|100
|13.37
|12.36
|200
|11.3
|11.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Scintilla Commercial & Credit remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 81.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 15, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Scintilla Commercial - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 11:24 PM IST IST
|Scintilla Commercial - Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:20 PM IST IST
|Scintilla Commercial - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
|May 30, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Scintilla Commercial - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 26, 2026, 08:04 PM IST IST
|Scintilla Commercial - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter A
Source: Dion Global
Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191WB1990PLC048276 and registration number is 048276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scintilla Commercial & Credit is ₹9.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Scintilla Commercial & Credit is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Scintilla Commercial & Credit is ₹9.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Scintilla Commercial & Credit are ₹10.50 and ₹9.92.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scintilla Commercial & Credit stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scintilla Commercial & Credit is ₹18.30 and 52-week low of Scintilla Commercial & Credit is ₹5.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Scintilla Commercial & Credit has shown returns of -9.98% over the past day, -17.13% for the past month, -37.69% over 3 months, 58.47% over 1 year, 44.47% across 3 years, and 2.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Scintilla Commercial & Credit are -4.54 and 1.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global