Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SCINTILLA COMMERCIAL & CREDIT LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.18 Closed
-4.78-0.21
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.18₹4.60
₹4.18
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.29₹5.76
₹4.18
Open Price
₹4.60
Prev. Close
₹4.39
Volume
31,027

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.46
  • R24.74
  • R34.88
  • Pivot
    4.32
  • S14.04
  • S23.9
  • S33.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.934.29
  • 104.214.12
  • 204.713.97
  • 504.793.92
  • 1005.734.12
  • 20014.786.11

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.729.428.8510.00-12.00-49.88-75.34
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.701.081.6517.1244.54122.8111.61
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. Share Holdings

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
08 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd.

Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1990 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65191WB1990PLC048276 and registration number is 048276. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.56 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jitendra Kumar Goyal
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Vidhu Bhushan Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Mahesh Kumar Kejriwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Ritu Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Woman Director
  • Ms. Pooja Kalanouria
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd.?

The market cap of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. is ₹4.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. is -167.2 and PB ratio of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. is 0.41 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. is ₹4.18 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. is ₹5.76 and 52-week low of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. is ₹3.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

