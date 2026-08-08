What is the share price of Scintilla Commercial & Credit? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scintilla Commercial & Credit is ₹9.92 as on .

What kind of stock is Scintilla Commercial & Credit? The Scintilla Commercial & Credit is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Scintilla Commercial & Credit? The market cap of Scintilla Commercial & Credit is ₹9.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Scintilla Commercial & Credit? Today’s highest and lowest price of Scintilla Commercial & Credit are ₹10.50 and ₹9.92.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Scintilla Commercial & Credit? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scintilla Commercial & Credit stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scintilla Commercial & Credit is ₹18.30 and 52-week low of Scintilla Commercial & Credit is ₹5.70 as on .

How has the Scintilla Commercial & Credit performed historically in terms of returns? The Scintilla Commercial & Credit has shown returns of -9.98% over the past day, -17.13% for the past month, -37.69% over 3 months, 58.47% over 1 year, 44.47% across 3 years, and 2.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Scintilla Commercial & Credit? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Scintilla Commercial & Credit are -4.54 and 1.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global