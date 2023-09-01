What is the Market Cap of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd.? The market cap of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. is ₹4.19 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd.? P/E ratio of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. is -167.2 and PB ratio of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. is 0.41 as on .

What is the share price of Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scintilla Commercial & Credit Ltd. is ₹4.18 as on .