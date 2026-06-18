Here's the live share price of Schneider Electric President Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Schneider Electric President Systems
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|1.64
|0.98
|Thermax
|1.86
|8.98
|47.80
|66.20
|37.87
|26.16
|27.33
|PTC Industries
|-4.83
|9.03
|3.31
|1.53
|19.31
|63.88
|85.54
|Craftsman Automation
|5.72
|12.76
|37.38
|35.69
|79.02
|33.02
|40.72
|Sansera Engineering
|-0.13
|20.41
|38.33
|72.07
|123.30
|50.42
|28.61
|Inox India
|1.29
|37.14
|66.65
|71.93
|63.39
|26.93
|15.38
|Azad Engineering
|0.22
|12.76
|44.23
|36.97
|30.71
|47.32
|26.17
|Engineers India
|4.78
|2.48
|28.57
|25.30
|9.91
|28.89
|24.16
|Tega Industries
|4.50
|16.81
|5.74
|-4.66
|22.53
|25.37
|20.21
|Aequs
|14.15
|2.41
|64.38
|25.82
|32.05
|9.71
|5.72
|Ircon International
|5.75
|0.07
|11.23
|-7.13
|-29.56
|18.68
|24.44
|Kennametal India
|11.48
|7.23
|45.57
|39.81
|25.15
|5.60
|21.15
|Skipper
|2.44
|21.66
|58.75
|26.41
|9.77
|48.18
|47.16
|Ion Exchange (India)
|11.69
|-2.69
|14.44
|-0.42
|-29.80
|-2.53
|13.43
|Balu Forge Industries
|1.84
|-4.00
|0.31
|-28.66
|-29.80
|42.63
|14.20
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|9.18
|11.47
|28.86
|6.38
|-32.87
|-10.68
|-2.18
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|11.30
|0.82
|33.70
|17.14
|142.12
|54.93
|150.04
|Bondada Engineering
|8.76
|6.89
|25.08
|-2.43
|-19.65
|126.11
|63.15
|Pitti Engineering
|7.69
|8.47
|29.00
|23.84
|2.22
|39.69
|51.08
|Interarch Building Solutions
|10.48
|12.82
|7.57
|-21.81
|-13.72
|15.77
|9.18
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Schneider Electric President Systems has gained 5.00% compared to peers like Thermax (37.87%), PTC Industries (19.31%), Craftsman Automation (79.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Schneider Electric President Systems has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (27.33%) and PTC Industries (85.54%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|287.18
|532.18
|10
|222.73
|380.97
|20
|196.43
|284.89
|50
|186.64
|217.4
|100
|161.68
|185.29
|200
|147.45
|161.06
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Schneider Electric President Systems is ₹848.90 as on Jun 17, 2026.
The Schneider Electric President Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Schneider Electric President Systems is ₹1,026.83 Cr as on Jun 17, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Schneider Electric President Systems are ₹848.90 and ₹848.90.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Schneider Electric President Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Schneider Electric President Systems is ₹848.90 and 52-week low of Schneider Electric President Systems is ₹769.99 as on Jun 17, 2026.
The Schneider Electric President Systems has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 5.0% over 1 year, 5.0% across 3 years, and 5.0% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Schneider Electric President Systems are 160.78 and 4.99 on Jun 17, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global