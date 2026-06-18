Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Schneider Electric President Systems Share Price

NSE
BSE

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC PRESIDENT SYSTEMS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Engineering

Here's the live share price of Schneider Electric President Systems along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹848.90 Closed
5.00₹ 40.42
As on Jun 17, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Schneider Electric President Systems Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹848.90₹848.90
₹848.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹769.99₹848.90
₹848.90
Open Price
₹848.90
Prev. Close
₹808.48
Volume
317

Source: Dion Global

Schneider Electric President Systems Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Schneider Electric President Systems		5.005.005.005.005.001.640.98
Thermax		1.868.9847.8066.2037.8726.1627.33
PTC Industries		-4.839.033.311.5319.3163.8885.54
Craftsman Automation		5.7212.7637.3835.6979.0233.0240.72
Sansera Engineering		-0.1320.4138.3372.07123.3050.4228.61
Inox India		1.2937.1466.6571.9363.3926.9315.38
Azad Engineering		0.2212.7644.2336.9730.7147.3226.17
Engineers India		4.782.4828.5725.309.9128.8924.16
Tega Industries		4.5016.815.74-4.6622.5325.3720.21
Aequs		14.152.4164.3825.8232.059.715.72
Ircon International		5.750.0711.23-7.13-29.5618.6824.44
Kennametal India		11.487.2345.5739.8125.155.6021.15
Skipper		2.4421.6658.7526.419.7748.1847.16
Ion Exchange (India)		11.69-2.6914.44-0.42-29.80-2.5313.43
Balu Forge Industries		1.84-4.000.31-28.66-29.8042.6314.20
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		9.1811.4728.866.38-32.87-10.68-2.18
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		11.300.8233.7017.14142.1254.93150.04
Bondada Engineering		8.766.8925.08-2.43-19.65126.1163.15
Pitti Engineering		7.698.4729.0023.842.2239.6951.08
Interarch Building Solutions		10.4812.827.57-21.81-13.7215.779.18

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Schneider Electric President Systems has gained 5.00% compared to peers like Thermax (37.87%), PTC Industries (19.31%), Craftsman Automation (79.02%). From a 5 year perspective, Schneider Electric President Systems has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (27.33%) and PTC Industries (85.54%).

Schneider Electric President Systems Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Schneider Electric President Systems Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5287.18532.18
10222.73380.97
20196.43284.89
50186.64217.4
100161.68185.29
200147.45161.06

Source: Dion Global

Schneider Electric President Systems Share Holding Pattern

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

FAQs on Schneider Electric President Systems Share Price

What is the share price of Schneider Electric President Systems?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Schneider Electric President Systems is ₹848.90 as on Jun 17, 2026.

What kind of stock is Schneider Electric President Systems?

The Schneider Electric President Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Schneider Electric President Systems?

The market cap of Schneider Electric President Systems is ₹1,026.83 Cr as on Jun 17, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Schneider Electric President Systems?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Schneider Electric President Systems are ₹848.90 and ₹848.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Schneider Electric President Systems?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Schneider Electric President Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Schneider Electric President Systems is ₹848.90 and 52-week low of Schneider Electric President Systems is ₹769.99 as on Jun 17, 2026.

How has the Schneider Electric President Systems performed historically in terms of returns?

The Schneider Electric President Systems has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 5.0% over 1 year, 5.0% across 3 years, and 5.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Schneider Electric President Systems?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Schneider Electric President Systems are 160.78 and 4.99 on Jun 17, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Schneider Electric President Systems News

More Schneider Electric President Systems News
Market Pulse