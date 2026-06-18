What is the share price of Schneider Electric President Systems? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Schneider Electric President Systems is ₹848.90 as on .

What kind of stock is Schneider Electric President Systems? The Schneider Electric President Systems is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Schneider Electric President Systems? The market cap of Schneider Electric President Systems is ₹1,026.83 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Schneider Electric President Systems? Today’s highest and lowest price of Schneider Electric President Systems are ₹848.90 and ₹848.90.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Schneider Electric President Systems? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Schneider Electric President Systems stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Schneider Electric President Systems is ₹848.90 and 52-week low of Schneider Electric President Systems is ₹769.99 as on .

How has the Schneider Electric President Systems performed historically in terms of returns? The Schneider Electric President Systems has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 5.0% over 1 year, 5.0% across 3 years, and 5.0% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Schneider Electric President Systems? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Schneider Electric President Systems are 160.78 and 4.99 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global