Here's the live share price of Scarnose International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Scarnose International
|-35.18
|-35.18
|-35.18
|-47.43
|-43.13
|-6.66
|-6.55
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Scarnose International has declined 43.13% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Scarnose International has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|66.75
|60.6
|10
|64.67
|61.86
|20
|58.61
|62.87
|50
|70.13
|73.54
|100
|105.56
|87.44
|200
|109.14
|91.06
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Scarnose International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Scarnose Intl. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Jul 29, 2026, 11:46 PM IST IST
|Scarnose Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome And Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (List
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Scarnose Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 22, 2026, 12:44 AM IST IST
|Scarnose Intl. - Integrated Filing (Finance) For The Half Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
|May 22, 2026, 12:40 AM IST IST
|Scarnose Intl. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)
Source: Dion Global
Scarnose International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15400GJ2011PLC064911 and registration number is 064911. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scarnose International is ₹39.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Scarnose International is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Scarnose International is ₹12.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Scarnose International are ₹39.95 and ₹39.95.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scarnose International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scarnose International is ₹89.90 and 52-week low of Scarnose International is ₹39.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Scarnose International has shown returns of -9.98% over the past day, -35.18% for the past month, -35.18% over 3 months, -43.13% over 1 year, -6.66% across 3 years, and -6.55% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Scarnose International are 1,902.38 and 1.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global