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Scarnose International Share Price

NSE
BSE

SCARNOSE INTERNATIONAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Scarnose International along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.95 Closed
-9.98₹ -4.43
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Scarnose International Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.95₹39.95
₹39.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹39.95₹89.90
₹39.95
Open Price
₹39.95
Prev. Close
₹44.38
Volume
3,000

Source: Dion Global

Scarnose International Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Scarnose International		-35.18-35.18-35.18-47.43-43.13-6.66-6.55
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Scarnose International has declined 43.13% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Scarnose International has underperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Scarnose International Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Scarnose International Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
566.7560.6
1064.6761.86
2058.6162.87
5070.1373.54
100105.5687.44
200109.1491.06

Source: Dion Global

Scarnose International Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Scarnose International remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Scarnose International Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 29, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTScarnose Intl. - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Jul 29, 2026, 11:46 PM IST ISTScarnose Intl. - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome And Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (List
Jul 15, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTScarnose Intl. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 22, 2026, 12:44 AM IST ISTScarnose Intl. - Integrated Filing (Finance) For The Half Year Ended On 31St March, 2026
May 22, 2026, 12:40 AM IST ISTScarnose Intl. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)

Source: Dion Global

About Scarnose International

Scarnose International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15400GJ2011PLC064911 and registration number is 064911. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.21 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.15 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Ms. Shraddha Dev Pandya
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Maharshi Jigar Pandya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunjal Jayantkumar Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Drashtiben Prafulbhai Dedaniya
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manish Shrichand Bachani
    Independent Director

FAQs on Scarnose International Share Price

What is the share price of Scarnose International?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scarnose International is ₹39.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Scarnose International?

The Scarnose International is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Scarnose International?

The market cap of Scarnose International is ₹12.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Scarnose International?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Scarnose International are ₹39.95 and ₹39.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Scarnose International?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scarnose International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scarnose International is ₹89.90 and 52-week low of Scarnose International is ₹39.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Scarnose International performed historically in terms of returns?

The Scarnose International has shown returns of -9.98% over the past day, -35.18% for the past month, -35.18% over 3 months, -43.13% over 1 year, -6.66% across 3 years, and -6.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Scarnose International?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Scarnose International are 1,902.38 and 1.29 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Scarnose International News

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