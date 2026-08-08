What is the share price of Scarnose International? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scarnose International is ₹39.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Scarnose International? The Scarnose International is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Scarnose International? The market cap of Scarnose International is ₹12.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Scarnose International? Today’s highest and lowest price of Scarnose International are ₹39.95 and ₹39.95.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Scarnose International? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scarnose International stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scarnose International is ₹89.90 and 52-week low of Scarnose International is ₹39.95 as on .

How has the Scarnose International performed historically in terms of returns? The Scarnose International has shown returns of -9.98% over the past day, -35.18% for the past month, -35.18% over 3 months, -43.13% over 1 year, -6.66% across 3 years, and -6.55% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Scarnose International? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Scarnose International are 1,902.38 and 1.29 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global