MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|A.G.M.
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
Scarnose International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15400GJ2011PLC064911 and registration number is 064911. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Scarnose International Ltd. is ₹25.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Scarnose International Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Scarnose International Ltd. is 2.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scarnose International Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scarnose International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scarnose International Ltd. is ₹80.50 and 52-week low of Scarnose International Ltd. is ₹45.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.