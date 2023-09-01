Follow Us

Scarnose International Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SCARNOSE INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹80.00 Closed
0.060.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Scarnose International Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.00₹80.00
₹80.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.10₹80.50
₹80.00
Open Price
₹80.00
Prev. Close
₹79.95
Volume
4,000

Scarnose International Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R180
  • R280
  • R380
  • Pivot
    80
  • S180
  • S280
  • S380

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 552.976.14
  • 1052.2171.82
  • 2052.4266.01
  • 5047.2759.86
  • 10023.6355.58
  • 20011.820

Scarnose International Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.6762.8740.3554.1450.6642.7342.73
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Scarnose International Ltd. Share Holdings

Scarnose International Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Aug, 2023Board MeetingA.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Scarnose International Ltd.

Scarnose International Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15400GJ2011PLC064911 and registration number is 064911. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 95.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shah Vimalkumar Mishrilal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Dakshita Dadhich
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kunjal Jayantkumar Soni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemal Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Scarnose International Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Scarnose International Ltd.?

The market cap of Scarnose International Ltd. is ₹25.20 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Scarnose International Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Scarnose International Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Scarnose International Ltd. is 2.51 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Scarnose International Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scarnose International Ltd. is ₹80.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Scarnose International Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scarnose International Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scarnose International Ltd. is ₹80.50 and 52-week low of Scarnose International Ltd. is ₹45.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

