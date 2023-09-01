What is the Market Cap of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd.? The market cap of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. is ₹69.69 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd.? P/E ratio of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. is 110.2 and PB ratio of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. is 0.87 as on .

What is the share price of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. is ₹10.05 as on .