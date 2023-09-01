Name
Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219GJ1992PLC017073 and registration number is 017073. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. is ₹69.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. is 110.2 and PB ratio of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. is ₹10.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. is ₹12.90 and 52-week low of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. is ₹6.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.