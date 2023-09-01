Follow Us

SCANPOINT GEOMATICS LTD.

Sector : IT Consulting & Software | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.05 Closed
-3.18-0.33
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.86₹10.69
₹10.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.14₹12.90
₹10.05
Open Price
₹10.64
Prev. Close
₹10.38
Volume
33,658

Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.54
  • R211.03
  • R311.37
  • Pivot
    10.2
  • S19.71
  • S29.37
  • S38.88

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 512.0410.36
  • 1011.9910.1
  • 2011.999.78
  • 5012.039.47
  • 10012.279.47
  • 20014.2610.04

Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.9011.67-0.2015.78-15.26-39.57-65.74
-0.04-2.081.68-0.207.9150.5064.44
1.585.709.37-3.58-1.4657.83101.34
2.664.163.877.6528.0171.69126.14
1.482.252.156.391.3353.0879.42
3.506.546.7311.8516.94114.38199.39
3.177.319.478.8916.4868.5264.40
-2.08-0.964.0025.20-27.51380.26524.42
1.716.1023.2418.0816.06115.9295.11
-0.311.40-4.6717.46-19.23564.16403.17
8.2015.697.4013.4063.35477.41563.93
4.567.0114.5730.8033.3539.250.76
3.5512.3919.2926.5155.41187.62293.22
4.729.949.0342.28110.561,356.821,043.95
7.9317.3925.0480.27105.41343.67132.81
2.10-0.535.3435.0991.70351.26300.38
9.0622.2053.5690.6264.01212.6775.77
-2.98-19.0124.4146.1534.00343.832,282.02
3.968.7037.3785.50130.90208.4659.42
5.969.7121.7360.3521.30292.48178.16

Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. Share Holdings

Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
19 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Rights issue

About Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd.

Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L22219GJ1992PLC017073 and registration number is 017073. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Computer programming, consultancy and related activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 33.03 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 13.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chirag Soni
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Mitesh Sanghvi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jay Chotalia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kantilal Ladani
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Rameshchandra Sojitra
    Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Suresh Tejwani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kalpesh Rachchh
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kishan Patel
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Aarti Panigrahi
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd.?

The market cap of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. is ₹69.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. is 110.2 and PB ratio of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. is 0.87 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. is ₹10.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. is ₹12.90 and 52-week low of Scanpoint Geomatics Ltd. is ₹6.14 as on Sep 01, 2023.

