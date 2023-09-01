Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

SBL Infratech Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SBL INFRATECH LTD.

Sector : Infrastructure - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹79.70 Closed
-8.39-7.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

SBL Infratech Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹79.50₹86.50
₹79.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹55.00₹97.00
₹79.70
Open Price
₹85.00
Prev. Close
₹87.00
Volume
30,000

SBL Infratech Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R184.3
  • R288.9
  • R391.3
  • Pivot
    81.9
  • S177.3
  • S274.9
  • S370.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 572.6381.57
  • 1071.880.33
  • 2066.4178.91
  • 5072.9676.95
  • 10070.2376.52
  • 20035.7474.93

SBL Infratech Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.064.581.85-5.9628.55-36.24-36.24
7.964.6714.616.07-8.99-3.74-37.19
1.3222.4954.2064.4763.96166.22210.91
1.16-1.171.7126.17-4.99-26.35-26.35
9.5050.1261.6257.8717.90587.531,253.76
7.270.9244.6963.6531.50-13.33-60.62
4.3010.6959.4161.4741.54272.7162.80
9.1210.4234.0952.9222.20-62.05-77.05
10.093.9514.392.87-0.2881.5581.55
4.44-2.08-10.98-28.00-31.49-32.08-76.64
011.5769.7872.6072.6073.1773.17
-1.102.48-1.90-8.60-8.60-8.60-8.60
1.80-16.07-20.090.957.403,522.356,360.48
-4.884.567.731.04-44.05-76.65-96.85
1.012.191.45-0.99-1.96112.77-24.24
2.239.0938.7562.9465.98210.4976.89
11.82-0.2641.4442.6459.7212.8270.94
-4.55-12.63-21.2417.08132.04573.80268.42
-0.2110.1127.73-26.59-37.03260.15260.15
0.62-4.74-15.95-0.40-21.89160.1684.99

SBL Infratech Ltd. Share Holdings

SBL Infratech Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
06 Jun, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
28 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About SBL Infratech Ltd.

SBL Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102DL2015PLC283877 and registration number is 283877. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. Shifali Sharma
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Ankit Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anuj Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Seth
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Sharma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Munjal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on SBL Infratech Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of SBL Infratech Ltd.?

The market cap of SBL Infratech Ltd. is ₹6.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of SBL Infratech Ltd.?

P/E ratio of SBL Infratech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SBL Infratech Ltd. is 1.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of SBL Infratech Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBL Infratech Ltd. is ₹79.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBL Infratech Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBL Infratech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBL Infratech Ltd. is ₹97.00 and 52-week low of SBL Infratech Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data