What is the share price of SBL Infratech? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBL Infratech is ₹53.00 as on .

What kind of stock is SBL Infratech? The SBL Infratech is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SBL Infratech? The market cap of SBL Infratech is ₹4.30 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of SBL Infratech? Today’s highest and lowest price of SBL Infratech are ₹53.00 and ₹52.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBL Infratech? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBL Infratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBL Infratech is ₹54.50 and 52-week low of SBL Infratech is ₹30.55 as on .

How has the SBL Infratech performed historically in terms of returns? The SBL Infratech has shown returns of 2.12% over the past day, 23.4% for the past month, 16.48% over 3 months, 43.24% over 1 year, -13.15% across 3 years, and -15.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SBL Infratech? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBL Infratech are 27.35 and 1.11 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global