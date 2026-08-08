Here's the live share price of SBL Infratech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|SBL Infratech
|3.92
|23.40
|16.48
|38.74
|43.24
|-13.15
|-15.77
|G R Infraprojects
|-1.57
|-2.94
|-12.89
|-14.61
|-28.78
|-13.38
|-11.57
|Dilip Buildcon
|3.41
|3.75
|-7.42
|-5.03
|-5.39
|12.97
|-4.43
|Ceigall India
|-2.32
|-11.93
|-8.38
|17.97
|31.61
|-4.60
|-2.79
|Smartworks Coworking Spaces
|3.83
|5.13
|5.80
|4.89
|11.25
|3.11
|1.86
|GE Power India
|5.62
|-13.56
|14.50
|118.81
|142.47
|59.20
|18.70
|RattanIndia Enterprises
|1.47
|-3.02
|-20.02
|-17.07
|-39.44
|-12.71
|-10.28
|Indiqube Spaces
|3.83
|4.20
|3.38
|3.18
|-10.87
|-6.40
|-3.89
|J Kumar Infraprojects
|3.05
|-1.84
|-4.16
|-16.38
|-27.99
|9.87
|18.94
|GHV Infra Projects
|-5.78
|52.93
|5.64
|17.21
|-16.82
|313.13
|143.48
|Awfis Space Solutions Ltd
|-2.93
|-10.51
|-26.53
|-32.31
|-52.06
|-13.63
|-8.42
|Goel Construction Company
|1.68
|0.26
|46.72
|66.38
|52.08
|15.00
|8.75
|Brahmaputra Infrastructure
|-0.60
|0
|8.51
|18.89
|93.28
|54.17
|56.58
|Markolines Pavement Technologies
|1.33
|2.85
|12.26
|11.18
|15.87
|9.11
|17.69
|Ekansh Concepts
|-0.50
|-1.82
|-1.48
|31.93
|-9.96
|46.69
|48.53
|Dev Accelerator
|0.50
|-3.59
|-17.58
|-15.66
|-46.60
|-18.87
|-11.79
|Highway Infrastructure
|-1.85
|-2.47
|-14.53
|-16.49
|-63.36
|-28.44
|-18.19
|A2Z Infra Engineering
|9.12
|23.77
|2.24
|17.89
|-12.18
|35.37
|28.74
|Genus Prime Infra
|29.25
|22.19
|35.05
|32.11
|62.22
|42.96
|42.70
|Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)
|7.59
|-0.75
|-4.48
|-11.67
|-15.09
|39.45
|5.71
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, SBL Infratech has gained 43.24% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, SBL Infratech has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|48.6
|50.01
|10
|45.78
|48.24
|20
|44.31
|46.26
|50
|43.87
|44.2
|100
|41.08
|42.79
|200
|40.74
|42.21
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, SBL Infratech saw a drop in promoter holding to 3.84%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 96.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|SBL Infratech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:09 PM IST IST
|SBL Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:06 PM IST IST
|SBL Infratech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligat
|Jul 06, 2026, 11:00 PM IST IST
|SBL Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address
|Jun 15, 2026, 11:22 PM IST IST
|SBL Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
SBL Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102DL2015PLC283877 and registration number is 283877. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBL Infratech is ₹53.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SBL Infratech is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of SBL Infratech is ₹4.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of SBL Infratech are ₹53.00 and ₹52.10.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBL Infratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBL Infratech is ₹54.50 and 52-week low of SBL Infratech is ₹30.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The SBL Infratech has shown returns of 2.12% over the past day, 23.4% for the past month, 16.48% over 3 months, 43.24% over 1 year, -13.15% across 3 years, and -15.77% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBL Infratech are 27.35 and 1.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global