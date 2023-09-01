Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.06
|4.58
|1.85
|-5.96
|28.55
|-36.24
|-36.24
|7.96
|4.67
|14.61
|6.07
|-8.99
|-3.74
|-37.19
|1.32
|22.49
|54.20
|64.47
|63.96
|166.22
|210.91
|1.16
|-1.17
|1.71
|26.17
|-4.99
|-26.35
|-26.35
|9.50
|50.12
|61.62
|57.87
|17.90
|587.53
|1,253.76
|7.27
|0.92
|44.69
|63.65
|31.50
|-13.33
|-60.62
|4.30
|10.69
|59.41
|61.47
|41.54
|272.71
|62.80
|9.12
|10.42
|34.09
|52.92
|22.20
|-62.05
|-77.05
|10.09
|3.95
|14.39
|2.87
|-0.28
|81.55
|81.55
|4.44
|-2.08
|-10.98
|-28.00
|-31.49
|-32.08
|-76.64
|0
|11.57
|69.78
|72.60
|72.60
|73.17
|73.17
|-1.10
|2.48
|-1.90
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|-8.60
|1.80
|-16.07
|-20.09
|0.95
|7.40
|3,522.35
|6,360.48
|-4.88
|4.56
|7.73
|1.04
|-44.05
|-76.65
|-96.85
|1.01
|2.19
|1.45
|-0.99
|-1.96
|112.77
|-24.24
|2.23
|9.09
|38.75
|62.94
|65.98
|210.49
|76.89
|11.82
|-0.26
|41.44
|42.64
|59.72
|12.82
|70.94
|-4.55
|-12.63
|-21.24
|17.08
|132.04
|573.80
|268.42
|-0.21
|10.11
|27.73
|-26.59
|-37.03
|260.15
|260.15
|0.62
|-4.74
|-15.95
|-0.40
|-21.89
|160.16
|84.99
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|06 Jun, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|28 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
SBL Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102DL2015PLC283877 and registration number is 283877. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of SBL Infratech Ltd. is ₹6.47 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of SBL Infratech Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of SBL Infratech Ltd. is 1.83 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBL Infratech Ltd. is ₹79.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBL Infratech Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBL Infratech Ltd. is ₹97.00 and 52-week low of SBL Infratech Ltd. is ₹55.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.