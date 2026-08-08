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SBL Infratech Share Price

NSE
BSE

SBL INFRATECH

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Infrastructure

Here's the live share price of SBL Infratech along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹53.00 Closed
2.12₹ 1.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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SBL Infratech Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹52.10₹53.00
₹53.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹30.55₹54.50
₹53.00
Open Price
₹52.10
Prev. Close
₹51.90
Volume
4,800

Source: Dion Global

SBL Infratech Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
SBL Infratech		3.9223.4016.4838.7443.24-13.15-15.77
G R Infraprojects		-1.57-2.94-12.89-14.61-28.78-13.38-11.57
Dilip Buildcon		3.413.75-7.42-5.03-5.3912.97-4.43
Ceigall India		-2.32-11.93-8.3817.9731.61-4.60-2.79
Smartworks Coworking Spaces		3.835.135.804.8911.253.111.86
GE Power India		5.62-13.5614.50118.81142.4759.2018.70
RattanIndia Enterprises		1.47-3.02-20.02-17.07-39.44-12.71-10.28
Indiqube Spaces		3.834.203.383.18-10.87-6.40-3.89
J Kumar Infraprojects		3.05-1.84-4.16-16.38-27.999.8718.94
GHV Infra Projects		-5.7852.935.6417.21-16.82313.13143.48
Awfis Space Solutions Ltd		-2.93-10.51-26.53-32.31-52.06-13.63-8.42
Goel Construction Company		1.680.2646.7266.3852.0815.008.75
Brahmaputra Infrastructure		-0.6008.5118.8993.2854.1756.58
Markolines Pavement Technologies		1.332.8512.2611.1815.879.1117.69
Ekansh Concepts		-0.50-1.82-1.4831.93-9.9646.6948.53
Dev Accelerator		0.50-3.59-17.58-15.66-46.60-18.87-11.79
Highway Infrastructure		-1.85-2.47-14.53-16.49-63.36-28.44-18.19
A2Z Infra Engineering		9.1223.772.2417.89-12.1835.3728.74
Genus Prime Infra		29.2522.1935.0532.1162.2242.9642.70
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat)		7.59-0.75-4.48-11.67-15.0939.455.71

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, SBL Infratech has gained 43.24% compared to peers like G R Infraprojects (-28.78%), Dilip Buildcon (-5.39%), Ceigall India (31.61%). From a 5 year perspective, SBL Infratech has underperformed peers relative to G R Infraprojects (-11.57%) and Dilip Buildcon (-4.43%).

SBL Infratech Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

SBL Infratech Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
548.650.01
1045.7848.24
2044.3146.26
5043.8744.2
10041.0842.79
20040.7442.21

Source: Dion Global

SBL Infratech Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, SBL Infratech saw a drop in promoter holding to 3.84%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 96.15% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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SBL Infratech Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 13, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTSBL Infratech - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 11:09 PM IST ISTSBL Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change of Company Name
Jul 06, 2026, 11:06 PM IST ISTSBL Infratech - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (Listing Obligat
Jul 06, 2026, 11:00 PM IST ISTSBL Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Corporate Office Address
Jun 15, 2026, 11:22 PM IST ISTSBL Infratech - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About SBL Infratech

SBL Infratech Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 10/08/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102DL2015PLC283877 and registration number is 283877. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Infrastructure - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 36.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ankit Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rohan Jagdipbhai Vora
    Director
  • Mr. Ranjanben Jayantibhai Vaghela
    Director
  • Mr. Sukhmayaben Vijaykumar Panchal
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Maheshbhai Rana
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on SBL Infratech Share Price

What is the share price of SBL Infratech?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for SBL Infratech is ₹53.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is SBL Infratech?

The SBL Infratech is operating in the Infrastructure Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of SBL Infratech?

The market cap of SBL Infratech is ₹4.30 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of SBL Infratech?

Today’s highest and lowest price of SBL Infratech are ₹53.00 and ₹52.10.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of SBL Infratech?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which SBL Infratech stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of SBL Infratech is ₹54.50 and 52-week low of SBL Infratech is ₹30.55 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the SBL Infratech performed historically in terms of returns?

The SBL Infratech has shown returns of 2.12% over the past day, 23.4% for the past month, 16.48% over 3 months, 43.24% over 1 year, -13.15% across 3 years, and -15.77% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of SBL Infratech?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of SBL Infratech are 27.35 and 1.11 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

SBL Infratech News

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