As the National Stock Exchange (NSE) finally begins its long-awaited journey to the public markets, a clutch of early investors is set to reap extraordinary rewards from bets placed more than three decades ago.

Among the biggest beneficiaries is State Bank of India (SBI), whose investment of less than Rs 2 crore in the exchange is poised to be worth around Rs 5,000 crore at current grey-market valuations. The public sector lender plans to sell up to 24.75 million shares through the offer for sale (OFS), making it one of the largest sellers in the issue.

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), SBI’s weighted average acquisition cost stands at just 80 paise per share. Assuming an IPO valuation in line with prevailing grey-market prices of around Rs 2,000 a share, the lender would be sitting on gains of more than 2,500 times its original investment.

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The windfall highlights the enormous value created by India’s largest stock exchange, whose public listing was delayed for nearly a decade by regulatory and legal hurdles. Many shareholders have waited years for liquidity despite seeing the value of their holdings soar as India’s capital markets expanded and retail participation surged.

The SBI group remains the second-largest shareholder in NSE with a combined stake of around 8% through SBI Capital Markets, SBI and SBI Life Insurance. The lender has been associated with the exchange since its inception in the early 1990s and benefited from multiple bonus issues, rights issues and preferential allotments over the years.

From Paise to Billions

Several other institutional investors are also set for handsome gains. Morgan Stanley-backed MS Strategic (Mauritius), which holds a 1.78% stake, is expected to generate thousands of crore in returns from an investment of just over Rs 100 crore. Singapore state investor Temasek, which acquired NYSE Euronext’s stake in NSE in 2010, is also poised for one of its most successful financial-sector investments in India, with the value of its holding increasing more than thirty-fold.

Domestic institutions including Bank of Baroda, Stock Holding Corporation of India, General Insurance Corporation, New India Assurance, National Insurance and United India Insurance are similarly expected to monetise part of their holdings at substantial gains (see table). Some of these investors acquired shares at acquisition costs measured in paise rather than rupees, translating into returns running into several thousand times their original investments.

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The IPO is also creating wealth for individual shareholders. Four individual investors — Amit Kumar Lohia, Rajiv Bolla, Shaik Samsani Basha and Mahesh Gupta — are expected to book significant gains through partial stake sales. Market participants note that some of these holdings were acquired years ago when NSE shares were relatively illiquid and largely inaccessible to retail investors.

Strategic Continuity

Not everyone, however, is heading for the exit. Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the exchange’s largest shareholder with a 10.72% stake, has chosen not to participate in the OFS. LIC has been associated with NSE since its establishment and was among the founding signatories to the exchange’s memorandum of association. Other investors retaining their holdings include HDFC Life Insurance, Tiger Global Five Holdings and Indian Bank.

Prominent individual investors such as Radhakishan Damani, who owns 1.58% of NSE, Sunil Kant Munjal and Infosys co-founder S Gopalakrishnan are also staying invested. At current unlisted market valuations, Damani’s stake alone is worth nearly Rs 8,000 crore.

For many shareholders, the listing represents more than a lucrative exit opportunity. It marks the end of a prolonged period of uncertainty after NSE’s original IPO plans were derailed in 2016 following allegations relating to governance lapses and preferential access. Nearly a decade later, the exchange’s public debut is finally set to convert vast paper wealth into realised gains.

The offering, which could raise over Rs 30,000 crore depending on the final pricing, is expected to be India’s largest-ever IPO and may pave the way for a fresh wave of mega listings, including those of Reliance’s digital businesses and other large unlisted companies.