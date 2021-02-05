  • MORE MARKET STATS

SBI top Sensex gainer: Share price zooms 15% post Q3 results; CLSA, others see 58% rally in the stock

By: |
February 5, 2021 12:00 PM

State Bank of India (SBI) share price hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 408.35 apiece on BSE on Friday, after it posted better-than-expected October-December quarter results, along with healthy asset-quality performance

SBI, state bank of india, sbi share priceSBI was the top Sensex gainer, rising 15 per cent in the trade. Image: PTI

State Bank of India (SBI) share price hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 408.35 apiece on BSE on Friday, after it posted better-than-expected October-December quarter results, along with healthy asset-quality performance. SBI was the top Sensex gainer, rising 15 per cent in the trade. So far in the day, over 53.55 lakh shares have been traded on BSE, while 10.45 crore shares exchanged hands on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). In today’s trade, Nifty Bank and Nifty PSU Bank indices have also scaled fresh 52-week high. AR Ramachandran, Co-founder & Trainer, Tips2Trade, told Financial Express Online, that the Q3FY21 results of SBI were very good with a marginal increase in provisions leading to decline in PAT from a YoY basis. Analysts at CLSA and Motilal Oswal see up to 58 per cent rally in the stock price post Q3 numbers.

Ramachandran also said that technically, the stock is very overbought and seems to have already factored in the results. “Investors are advised to book profits & look for a re-entry near 270-280 levels,” he added. During the quarter under review, SBI’s total income also fell marginally to Rs 75,980.65 crore during Q3FY21, as against Rs 76,797.91 crore in the same period of 2019-20, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

Related News

Analysts at CLSA said that SBI has been a consistent market-share gainer over the last decade. “Now with a dual benign credit cycle from FY22CL, we now expect SBI to rerate materially beyond 1x book. We increase our PT from Rs385 to Rs560 which implies 1.2x Mar-23 book and Rs166/share of subsidiary value,” analysts said with a ‘buy’ rating to the stock.

Those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services have given a target price of Rs 475, implying an upside of Rs 34 per cent from previous close. Analysts said that SBI reported robust operating performance in a challenging environment. “Loan growth is showing a healthy recovery in the retail portfolio, with disbursements in many business segments surpassing pre-COVID levels. Deposit growth stood strong, while margin remains broadly stable. Asset quality outlook remains encouraging, with controlled slippages, low restructuring levels, and CE at 96.5%,” they added.

(The stock recommendations in this story are by the respective research and brokerage firms. Financial Express Online does not bear any responsibility for their investment advice. Please consult your investment advisor before investing.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

SBIState Bank Of India
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. SBI top Sensex gainer Share price zooms 15% post Q3 results CLSA others see 58% rally in the stock
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Stove Kraft stocks debut with premium, list at 21% bonus over IPO price on bourses
2Escorts: Maintain ‘neutral’ as positives are largely priced in
3Stocks in focus: Britannia, PNB, M&M, Stove Kraft, Bharti Airtel, IOCL, HPCL, rate sensitive stocks