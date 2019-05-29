SBI to mop up Rs 5,000 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds

Published: May 29, 2019 7:46:16 PM

The country's largest lender SBI Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds.

The country’s largest lender SBI Wednesday said it will raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds.

“The meeting of executive committee of central board at its meeting held today (Wednesday) accorded approval to raise Basel III-compliant tier-II bonds up to Rs 5,000 crore in USD/INR to be issued to overseas and/or Indian investors during FY20, through a public offer/private placement,” SBI said in a regulatory filing.

