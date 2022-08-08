SBI share price drops 2.8% after April-June quarter results disappoint; Should you buy, sell, or hold?

State Bank of India (SBI) share price dropped 2.8% on Monday morning as investors reacted to the lender’s April-June quarter earnings. SBI had reported a 6.7% on-year drop in net profit to Rs 6,068 crore on Saturday, missing street estimates owing to lower NIMs. Analysts further highlighted that SBI’s other income was impacted significantly due to MTM losses during the quarter. After disappointing earnings, domestic brokerage firm Edelweiss has downgraded the stock to ‘Hold’ and also cut its target price. However, not everyone is turning bearish on the stock with analysts at Kotak Securities and LKP still advising investors to buy the stock. SBI share price was trading at Rs 515 per share.

The lender’s Gross Non-Performing Assets for the quarter fell to 3.91 per cent from 5.32 per cent in the first quarter of last year. Net NPAs came in at 1%. Fresh slippages increased to Rs 9740 crore from Rs 2845 crore in the January-March period. Thus, the slippage ratio was at 1.38%. Net Interest Income for SBI clocked in at Rs 31,196 crore, up 12.9% from the previous year. Provisions were lower at Rs 4,392 crore a sharp 56% drop from the year-ago period.

