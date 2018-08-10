SBI reports loss at Rs 4,876 crore in Q1, fresh slippages way below estimates; shares rise

State-run lender State Bank of India reported a net loss in the third straight quarter, even as the bank’s earnings were impacted by significant MTM losses due to hardening of bond yields. The bank reported a net loss of Rs 4,876 crore during the quarter under review. Higher provisions on account of wage revision and enhancement in gratuity ceiling too weighed on the earnings. Notably, SBI has reported the lowest slippages in the last 3 quarters. The number came in at Rs 9,985 crore, as compared to the street estimates of Rs 15,000 crore, according to CNBC TV18. “Bank has not availed the benefit of RBI dispensation with regard to amortization of MTM loss. Operating profit increased by 0.83% from Rs. 11,874 crore in Q1FY18 to Rs. 11,973 crore in Q1FY19,” SBI said in the release.

SBI shares rallied immediately following the declaration of results. Notably, the shares had been trading weaker than expected during the day ahead of the results, However, the shares rallied by more than 2.3% to hit an intraday high of Rs 325.85 on NSE. We bring to you key figures in a nutshell.

SBI Q1 results: Key figures in a nutshell