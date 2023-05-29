scorecardresearch
SBI raises USD 750 mn via bonds on India INX under its 10 billion MTN programme

SBI, the country’s largest public sector lender, on Monday raised USD 750 million under its USD 10 billion Global Medium Note programme to fund its overseas business growth.

Written by PTI
sbi, markets
The bonds were issued through SBI's London Branch to fund offshore business growth and were priced competitively. (IE)

The fund was raised at INX's Global Securities Market (GSM), GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gandhinagar from global investors.

The fund was raised at INX’s Global Securities Market (GSM), GIFT International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gandhinagar from global investors.

Also Read

This demonstrates strong investor confidence in the country's largest bank and paves the way for a strong pipeline of foreign currency bond issuances this year, it said.

This demonstrates strong investor confidence in the country’s largest bank and paves the way for a strong pipeline of foreign currency bond issuances this year, it said.

Commenting on the listing, SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said the success of the issue highlights the strong investor base SBI has created for itself in the offshore capital markets.

The issuance received huge participation from several marquee accounts across geographies resulting in the largest spread compression amongst all USD Indian bond issuances during the current year, it said.

The listing of the bond issue on INX Gift City emphasises the vision to make Gift City a hub for all international business opportunities including foreign currency fund-raising programs, he said.

First published on: 29-05-2023 at 16:50 IST

