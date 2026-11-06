What happens to money stocks when the guns go quiet? For eight months, war shaped how investors treated banks, lenders and insurers. The global investment bank, Jefferies, says calmer times may be near.

According to its report, “Potential easing of war, oil & inflation are positives for Indian financials.”

What the war months taught

Jefferies studied stock moves from March to October. In March, lenders fell 17% and insurers 14%. Lenders include banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), which give loans but are not banks. Stocks linked to capital markets fell a smaller 9 percent.

April brought a rebound, with lenders and insurers winning back about half their losses. By May, war became “business as usual” for markets. “The first month can see stronger-than-expected moves,” it says, and “the second month can see nearly half of that reversing.”

Advertisement

Let’s take a look at what the global investment bank is saying –

Banks and NBFCs: Why lenders could benefit from easing tension

Lower crude oil prices, bond yields and currency pressure could improve business conditions for lenders.

Jefferies expects these factors to moderate working capital requirements and credit demand. It projects bank credit growth to slow from 18% to 14-16% by March 2027 and move towards 13% by March 2028.

ALSO READ 5 Largecap Stocks to Watch for Long-Term Growth

However, slower credit growth may not necessarily be negative. According to the Jefferies report, it could improve the quality of lending and support profitability.

“We see this as positive, as it can improve loan mix and NIM/ ROA,” the global investment bank said.

Jefferies also expects improving foreign inflows and trade balances to support domestic liquidity and deposit growth.

Among banks, its large-cap preferences include ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI) and Axis Bank. In the mid-cap category, it identifies AU Small Finance Bank and IndusInd Bank.

For NBFCs, its preferred large-cap names are Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company, and Aditya Birla Capital. Poonawalla Fincorp is among its mid-cap choices.

Could RBI raise interest rates in December?

An improvement in economic conditions could also influence the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy decisions. Jefferies believes the December 4, 2026, Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting could provide an opportunity for the central bank to increase the repo rate by 25-50 basis points.

“We believe that MPC meeting on 4-Dec-26 offers a good window for RBI to reset the Repo Rate,” Jefferies said.

Insurance, exchanges and fintech: Other stocks on Jefferies’ radar

Beyond banks and NBFCs, Jefferies sees opportunities in selected non-lending financial businesses. Its insurance preferences include Star Health, Max Financial Services and ICICI Lombard General Insurance.

In capital markets, the brokerage has identified Groww, Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), KFin Technologies and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company as stocks to watch.

Its fintech preferences include One 97 Communications (Paytm) and Pine Labs.

Jefferies cautions that exchanges could remain sensitive to market volatility, while regulatory clarity will be important for insurance companies.

It also expects companies involved in gold financing to benefit if gold prices rise.

25% CAGR club: Which financial stocks stand out?

Jefferies continues to focus on financial companies that could deliver sustained earnings growth. Its ‘25% CAGR Club of Indian Financials’ includes Groww, Paytm, AU Small Finance Bank and Poonawalla Fincorp.

Jefferies’ broader assessment suggests that NBFCs could offer stronger earnings growth and compounding opportunities over a one-year period, while banks may benefit from a possible December rate hike and improved fourth-quarter results.

What investors need to watch

For investors, the key distinction is between short-term market reactions and longer-term business performance. A reduction in geopolitical uncertainty could support sentiment, but earnings growth, regulatory developments and credit quality will remain important factors in determining which financial stocks perform better.

Disclaimer: This article is based on research reports from one or more brokerage firms and is for informational purposes only. The views, target prices, and recommendations expressed are those of the respective brokerage firms and do not reflect the official policy or position of Financial Express. This should not be construed as an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.