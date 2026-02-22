India’s largest public sector bank is now making waves on Dalal Street too – The State Bank of India (SBI) has now overtaken Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and ICICI Bank to become the country’s fourth largest company in terms of market capitalisation. This follows the bank’s strong Q3 result.

State Bank of India ‌climbed 3.4%, ⁠taking its post-earnings gains over three sessions to 11% and surpassing IT major Tata Consultancy Services in ​market capitalisation.

As of February 11, 2026, the market capitalization of SBI stood at nearly Rs 10.90 lakh crore, while the market cap of tech giant TCS was down to Rs 10.52 lakh crore, and that of ICICI Bank stood at Rs 10.07 lakh crore, as per NSE data.

Share Price: SBI, TCS, and ICICi Bank

The share price of SBI closed at Rs 1,181, up 3% from their previous close. Meanwhile, the TCS share price closed at Rs 2,909, down over 2% from its previous close, while the shares of lender ICICI Bank ended flat at Rs 1,409.

Currently, Reliance Industries leads in terms of market capitalisation at Rs 19.87 lakh crore, followed by HDFC Bank in the second position with a market cap of Rs 14.26 lakh crore, and Bharti Airtel in third place at Rs 12.25 lakh crore.

SBI Q3FY26 results

For Q3FY26, the state-owned bank posted a 24% YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 21,028 crore, marking its best-ever quarterly performance. The profit came largely on the back of an increase in net interest income (NII), improved asset quality, and healthy credit growth.

The lender’s NII rose 9% YoY to Rs 45,190 crore against Rs 41,445 crore reported for the same quarter last year.

The bank reported a QoQ decline in its gross NPA for Q3FY26 at Rs 73,636 crore, compared with Rs 76,243 crore posted for Q2FY26. Net NPA also saw a sequential decline to Rs 18,012 crore from Rs 18,460 crore.

The gross NPA ratio improved on a QoQ basis to 1.57% from 1.73% in Q2FY26, while the net NPA ratio declined to 0.39% from 0.42%.