SBI: NPAs continue downward journey

Income reversal, provisions hit profit; -5/2% change in FY21/22 PAT; ‘Buy’ retained given franchise strength.
For Q4FY20, SBI reported net profit of Rs 35.8 bn, which was 57% below our estimate. Income reversal (due to agri NPAs) and high provisions (led by increase in write-offs with increase in provision cover) led to the miss, even as NPA additions moderated to Rs 83 bn (vs the quarterly run-rate of Rs 154 bn for 9MFY20). Loans under moratorium formed 20-23% of loans across the bank’s term loans and working capital loans (ex-agri), led mainly by the SME book.
Net NPA at 2.2%: In Q4FY20, NPA additions were led mainly by agri slippages ( Rs 52 bn). With write-offs ( Rs 163 bn vs quarterly run-rate of Rs 120 bn in 9MFY20) and the increase in NPA provision cover (65%, up from 50% at end-FY18), net NPA declined to 2.2% (consistent reduction from peak 5.7% at end-FY18). Credit costs, however, still stayed elevated at 2.1% (vs 1.9% in 9MFY20, all annualised).
The focus, however, is now also on new stress arising from COVID-19 disruption. The bank reported c.23% of its term loans (by count) and c.20% of its working capital loans were under moratorium at end-May 2020. While this is similar to other large banks, we do expect NPA additions to increase over FY21-22e (average of 3.0% vs 2.6% in FY20). However, SBI’s healthy provision cover on existing NPA means credit costs would likely average at 150bps.
Operating profit hurt by income reversal: For Q4FY20, loan growth slowed to 6% y-o-y and domestic NIM came in at 2.95% (vs 3.27% in 9MFY20), impacted by the large reversal of interest income on agri NPAs (NII down 1% y-o-y). Core fee declined by 8% y-o-y. Staff costs kept opex sticky (2.1% of assets).
Undemanding valuation; retain Buy on franchise strength: The stock is trading at 0.2x FY21 standalone BV (0.7x consol. BV), in line with other PSU banks. While the asset quality outlook for Indian banks is uncertain with a drawn-out moratorium, we expect SBI to stand out given its stronger balance sheet (domestic CD ratio of 66%, NPA PCR of 65% and Tier 1 of 11%). We expect FY21/22e average RoA/RoE of 0.7/12%. NII drives -5%/2% changes in FY21/22e PAT estimates. Our unchanged TP of Rs 285 implies 1.0x FY21e consolidated BV.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.