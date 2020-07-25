SBI Life rating: Buy with target price of Rs 1,010

Incrementally competitive protection pricing has the potential to boost margins through product mix. This adds 100 bps on a sustainable basis to our earlier estimated ‘steady-state RoEV’ of 18%.
SBI Life Insurance reported a drop of 32% yoy in new business APE in Q1FY20. Protection APE dipped 24% yoy and ULIP weakness (51% yoy plunge) remained the defining and anticipated top line feature. Individual non-par savings/annuities registered 360% yoy APE growth in the quarter. VNB margin rose 80 bps yoy to 18.7% due to high-margin products such as protection and non-par savings garnering a greater share. In the luxury of P&L problems, we argued that persistency assumption revisions will have the deepest impact on ULIP component of the balance sheet.
With capital markets in a rush to top February highs and sequential persistency drops remaining limited to an average of ~50 bps across buckets for SBI Life, we are revising our assumption on persistency erosion for all sector leaders.
A 700 bps yoy drop over the course of FY21 seems more appropriate versus the 1,000 bps we built in earlier. This lifts our embedded value (EV) estimate by 2–4% for FY21/22. Valuations are reasonable at 3.1x FY21E P/EV. We estimate ~100 bps ‘steady-state’ RoEV boost due to margin impact of likely protection market share gain; driven by incrementally more competitive pricing.
This raises our target multiple to 3.2x FY22E P/EV from 2.9x – increasing TP to Rs 1,010 from RS 860. We maintain ‘buy’.
Incrementally competitive protection pricing has the potential to boost margins through product mix. This adds 100 bps on a sustainable basis to our earlier estimated ‘steady-state RoEV’ of 18%. While persistency ratios have held up in ULIPs so far, it remains a key parameter to watch out for both operating leverage and EV accretion. Maintain ‘buy/SP’ with a TP of Rs 1,010.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.