SBI Life rating Buy: Performance in the quarter was robust

EV estimate for FY19-21 up 1-2%; ‘Buy’ maintained with target price of `728.
Q3 was a Strong quarter— (i) above-industry savings growth, (ii) strong traction in retail protection, (iii) strengthening bancassurance business with SBI, (iv) improving cost ratios and stable persistency. Broad-based and granular customer franchise should support growth, and increasing individual protection mix provides the margin improvement levers. Maintain Buy, TP, `728, valuing at 2.4x FY21EV.
Growth: New business for Q3 grew 35% y-o-y. Key drivers: ULIP (+23%), group savings (+108%) and protection (+225%). APE growth for Q3 moderated to 17.5%, as credit protect and savings business single premium gets weighted down. Protection APE mix for 9MFY19 improved to 6.2% from 5.8% for 9MFY18. We build ~15% APE growth for FY19 and ~17% CAGR for FY18-21.
Profitability: VNB margins for 9MFY19 stood at 17.5%, 120bp improvement over FY18 due to: (i) Higher protection mix, (ii) Single premium paying structure for credit protect, and (iii) better cost ratios. Moreover, increasing focus on cross-selling retail protection & margin accretive tweaks in credit protect should drive profitability. We build 17.5% margins for FY19, and a gradual improvement to 19.6% for FY21.
Estimate: We marginally tweak our EV estimate by (+) 1-2% for FY19-21, factoring in stronger business growth, improving cost ratios and higher protection mix.
