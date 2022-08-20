scorecardresearch

SBI Life hits 52-week high intra-day

Notably, among major insurers in the private sector, SBI Life’s new business premium for July grew 29.08%.

Written by Mithun Dasgupta
Kolkata
On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 1320 apiece against the previous close of Rs 1324.20. The scrip closed at Rs 1295, down by 2.21%, when Nifty fell 1.10% to settle at 17,758.45 amid profit-taking and weak global market trends.
YoY to Rs 2,324.26 crore, while for HDFC Life Insurance, it was down by 5.70% YoY to Rs 1930.87 crore.

Share prices of SBI Life Insurance surged to an intraday high of Rs 1,334.70 during early morning deals on the NSE on Friday. The stock also hit a new 52-week high before paring the gains due to profit booking.

On the NSE, the stock opened at Rs 1,320, against the previous close of Rs 1,324.20. The scrip closed at `1,295, down by 2.21%, on a day when the Nifty fell 1.10% to settle at 17,758.45 amid profit taking and weak global market trends.

On the BSE, the stock also hit a new 52-week high of Rs 1,330. The scrip on the BSE closed 2.05% lower at Rs 1,296.80 apiece.

