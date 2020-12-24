SBI Life acquires 9% stake in Paisalo Digital for Rs 186.20 crore

SBI Life has acquired a total of 38,00,000 equity shares equivalent to 8.99 per cent at Rs 489.99 per share for a cash consideration as an ordinary course of business on the stock exchange on December 24, it said in a regulatory filing.
Paisalo Digital has a market capitalisation of Rs 2,204.69 crore as on December 24, 2020.
