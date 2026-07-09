SBI Funds Management, India’s largest asset management company (AMC), will open its initial public offering (IPO) for public subscription on July 14. The three-day issue will close on July 16, while the anchor investor portion will open on July 13.

Price Band

The company has fixed a price band of ₹545-574 per share, with a minimum bid size of 26 equity shares of face value ₹1 each. At the upper end of the price band, the issue is expected to raise about ₹11,692 crore, while at the lower end it would mobilise around ₹11,084 crore.

The IPO is entirely an offer for sale (OFS), with promoters State Bank of India (SBI) and Amundi India offloading up to 203.71 million shares. SBI will sell 128.33 million shares, while Amundi India will divest 75.37 million shares.

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Prior to the issue, SBI holds a 61.7 per cent stake in the company, while Amundi India owns 36.3 per cent, taking the promoters’ combined holding to 98 per cent. Through the OFS, SBI and Amundi will dilute around 6.3% and 3.7% of the company’s equity, respectively.

The weighted average cost of acquisition for SBI and Amundi stands at ₹0.15 and ₹4.35 per share, respectively. At the lower end of the price band, Amundi’s investment would have appreciated by more than 125 times, valuing its stake at around ₹40,330 crore.

At the upper end of the price band, the IPO is valued at 38.2x. Post listing, SBI Funds Management is expected to command a market capitalisation of about ₹1.17 lakh crore, making it the third-largest listed AMC by market value, behind ICICI Prudential AMC and HDFC AMC.

Addressing the media, the company’s management said it expects to benefit from India’s still underpenetrated mutual fund industry while maintaining high standards of governance and transparency. It also expressed confidence that the IPO would attract strong investor interest despite recent market volatility, citing the company’s market leadership and business quality.

Market Leadership

According to its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), SBI Funds Management is India’s largest mutual fund house, managing quarterly average assets under management (QAAUM) of ₹12.51 lakh crore with a 15.3% market share as of March 2026. It also manages systematic investment plan (SIP) assets of ₹1.73 lakh crore.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the issue, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.

The shares are scheduled to be listed on the stock exchanges on July 21.