SBI Funds Management has set the IPO price band at Rs 545 to Rs 574 per equity share. The IPO of India’s largest asset manager will be launched on July 14 and continue till July 16. The company is seeking a valuation of Rs 1.17 lakh crore.

The company is expected to list on the Indian stock exchanges, NSE and BSE, ‌on July 21. The anchor investors will be bidding on July 13. The company employees will be given a discount of Rs 54 ‌rupees per share.

At the upper price band, the issue size come up to Rs 11,693 crore.

SBI Funds Management IPO: Lead Managers

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India), ICICI Securities, Jefferies India, JM Financial, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors, and SBI Capital Markets make a total of 9 book-running lead managers of the IPO. The registrar of the issue is KFin Technologies.

SBI Funds Management is not selling ⁠new shares in the ⁠IPO and will not receive any proceeds. State Bank of India is selling up to 12.83 crore shares, while Amundi India Holding ⁠will divest ‌up to 7.54 crore shares. SBI is selling 6.3% stake, while Amundi is 3.7%, together, offloading about 10% of ​SBI Funds Management’s paid-up equity capital.

SBI Funds Management IPO: Company details

SBI Finds Management is a joint venture between the country’s largest lender, SBI and Europe’s largest asset manager, Amundi.

SBI Funds Management oversaw assets worth Rs 12.5 lakh crore as of the end of March, according to its prospectus.