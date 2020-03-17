SBI Cards slides on debut, closes below issue price

Shares of SBI Cards, the credit card arm of the country’s largest state-owned lender, debuted at a discount of 12.9% on the BSE before closing at Rs 683.20, down 9.5%.

The much-awaited initial public offering (IPO) of SBI Cards & Payment Services received a lukewarm response on Monday, as markets continued to see heavy selling by foreign portfolio investors.

Shares of SBI Cards, the credit card arm of the country’s largest state-owned lender, debuted at a discount of 12.9% on the BSE before closing at Rs 683.20, down 9.5%. The offer price for the issue was Rs 755. At Monday’s close, the company commands a market capitalisation of Rs 64,150 crore.

With the stock losing 9.5% on the listing day, SBI Cards becomes second after Reliance Power among largest IPOs that fared poorly in their market debuts. At Monday’s close, the company is valued at 18.1 times based on the latest book value, Bloomberg data showed.

On SBI Cards’ tepid listing, SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar said: “Market conditions have impacted listing of SBI Cards… but investors who invest on the basis of fundamentals, there is no reason to worry. Whenever market conditions get better, investors hope regarding this IPO will be fulfilled.”

The issue, which was largest in size in more than two years, had drawn bids for 225 crore shares, compared to the 10 crore on offer.

While the quota reserved for qualified institutional buyers got subscribed 57.18 times, non-institutional investors’ category subscribed 45.23 times. Retail and employee categories were subscribed by 2.50 times and 4.74 times, respectively.

Commenting on risk of delinquencies in current environment, Hardayal Prasad, MD & CEO, SBI Cards, said: “The kind of infrastructure which is built in the system… you can track the sanctions which happen anywhere… risk modeling is far superior compared to earlier… therefore, we can very easily control delinquencies.”

Between FY17 and FY19, the revenue from operations of the company rose at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.6% to Rs 6,999 crore whereas the net profit increased to Rs 863 crore during the same period, recording a CAGR of 52.1%.