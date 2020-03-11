SBI Cards IPO: How to check allotment status; here’s how to find out if you have got the shares

SBI Cards IPO was oversubscribed 26 times, which means not all those who bid will receive shares but allotment will be done through a lottery.

SBI Cards and Payment Services initial public offer (IPO) saw a bumper response by investors who dodged the fear of coronavirus and bid for the second-largest credit card issuer in the country. Receiving bids more than 266 crore shares against the offered 10 crore shares. SBI Cards IPO saw investors put in Rs 2 lakh crore, making it among a few IPOs that have gone that far in receiving bids. SBI Cards IPO was oversubscribed 26 times at the end of the bidding process, with Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) alone putting in bids worth Rs 1.04 lakh crore. With all said and done it is now time for investors to check if they have received the shares they bid for or not. If you are an investor in SBI Cards and Payment Services IPO, here’s how you can check your allotment status.

SBI Cards IPO was oversubscribed 26 times, which means not all those who bid will receive shares but allotment will be done through a lottery. The allotment status will be updated for you to check on the website of the ‘Registrar To The Offer’, which in this case is Link Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the number of shares you have applied for and the number of shares that have been allotted to them on Link Intime’s website.

On the website of Link Intime, you will be prompted to select the IPO you have bid for, which in this case will be SBI Cards and Payments Services. Bidders will also need to enter the PAN Number or the Application Number for the IPO. You can also check the allotment status by entering your Depository ID, which is the first eight-digits of your Demat account. After filling in these details, the next webpage will carry all the details that you need to check the allotment status.

The registrar of an IPO is responsible further to transfer the allotted shares to demat accounts and process refunds as well. The bidding process for SBI Cards IPO ended on March 5. IPO allotment status is usually available within one week of closing date of the public issue, hence it is widely expected that the share allotment will be done by either Wednesday or Thursday.

SBI Cards IPO was oversubscribed by all the categories. Retail investors oversubscribed the issue 2.5 times, existing SBI share holders oversubscribed their portion by 25 times. SBI employees, who were getting a Rs 75 per share discount on the issue price, oversubscribed their portion by 4.74 times. Bids from NIIs jumped multiplied on the final day, going from 2.19 times oversubscription at the end of day three of the bidding process to 45 times oversubscription at the end of the bidding process. SBI Cards IPO is the fifth-largest IPO to enter the Indian market. The entire issue size of Rs 10,350 crore saw Rs 2,700 crore come in from anchor investors before the IPO bidding started on Monday.