  • MORE MARKET STATS

Stocks in focus: SBI Cards, MTAR Technologies, Titan Company, ONGC, JSPL, Kotak Mahindra Bank

By: |
March 15, 2021 8:52 AM

Nifty futures were trading 66 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 15,095 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting gap-start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Monday

SBI Cards, MTAR Tech, Titan, ONGC, JSPL, Kotak Mahindra BankAccording to an analyst, the 14850/50150 could be a decisive support and if it breaks, the Nifty/Sensex could move closer to 14650/49500 or 14500/49000. Image: Reuters

Nifty futures were trading 66 points or 0.44 per cent higher at 15,095 on Singaporean Exchange, suggesting gap-start for BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 on Monday. February’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) numbers are scheduled to be released later in the day. Investors will continue to keenly watch updates on COVID-19 situation, oil prices, movement in rupee and other global cues. According to an analyst, the 14850/50150 could be a decisive support and if it breaks, the Nifty/Sensex could move closer to 14650/49500 or 14500/49000. “It seems difficult to get out of weakness immediately. However, if Indices hold above 15,200/51250 levels, we can see an upward activity,” said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities.

Stocks in focus today:

Related News

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd: SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Friday said it has received the board’s nod to raise up to Rs 2,000 crore by issuing bonds. “The board of directors of the company, at its meeting held today (Friday), has approved raising of funds by way of issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore,” it said in a regulatory filing.

MTAR Technologies: MTAR Tech shares will make its market debut today. The IPO was sold in the price badn of Rs 574-575 per share. Analysts expect a bumper listing for MTAR Technologies.

JSPL: Jindal Steel and Power Ltd on Friday reported an 18 per cent jump in its crude steel output to 6.53 lakh tonnes (LT) in February this year. The company had produced 5.54 LT steel in February 2020.

ONGC: ONGC has seen its contribution to the national production jump to over 70 per cent from under 53 per cent a decade back, petroleum ministry data showed. While Oil and Natural Gas Corporation maintained production levels, output by other operators has dropped, leading to an overall fall in India’s output and a sharp rise in import dependency.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The board of directors approved dividend on 8.10 percent non-convertible perpetual non-cumulative preference shares for FY21. The company’s board approved the payment of dividend on 100 crore Nos. 8.10% Non-Convertible Perpetual Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of face value of Rs 5 each for the period commencing from April 1, 2020 till March 31, 2021, as per their terms of issue.

Titan Company: Titan Company has completely exited from the joint venture (JV) with Montblanc India Retail Private Limited (MB India). MB India ceased to be an associate/JV company of Titan w.e.f March 12, 2021.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

Kotak Mahindra BankStocks in focusTitan company
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Stocks in focus SBI Cards MTAR Technologies Titan Company ONGC JSPL Kotak Mahindra Bank
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gold, silver prices recover from lows; investors rushing to safe-havens despite rising bond yields
2Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty look to open higher, SGX Nifty up 100 pts; MTAR Tech shares to list today
3Will Sensex, Nifty resume uptrend or has Friday’s fall pushed bulls away from Dalal Street?