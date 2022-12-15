BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade in the red amid negative global cues. The NSE Nifty is down at 18,577, giving up the 18,600 level while Sensex is at 62,340, down by 330 points as the US Fed signals further rate hikes. HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI and TCS are the most active Nifty 50 stocks intraday.

Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers

On the NSE Nifty index, SBI Life, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, Britannia India and Bajaj Finance are among the top gainers, with SBI Life up 1.39%. The biggest laggards are TechM, Infosys, Titan, Coal India and Hindustan Unilever, with TechM down 2.22%.

BSE Highs and Lows

On the BSE Sensex, 126 stocks rose to hit fresh 52 week highs. West Leisure Resorts, UCO Bank, Timex Group India, Tiger Logistics (India), V-Guard Industries, Suzlon Energy, South Indian Bank, Ram Krishna Forgings, Blue Star, Evans, Cochin Malabar Estates & Industries, HUDCO, SBI, Punjab National Bank and many others were among those to hit these highs.

On the flip side, 14 stocks fell to their 52 week lows. Cerebra Integrated Technologies, Ambo Agritec, Metropolis Healthcare, Rossari Biotech, Keystone Realtors were among these scrips.

NSE Highs and Lows

On the NSE Nifty, 60 stocks hit their 52 week highs including Fourth Dimension Solutions, Andrew Yule & Company, Apar Industries, Bank of India, Bharat Forge, Bombay Super Hybrid, General Insurance Corporation of India, GIC Housing Finance, Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore, Housing & Urban Development Corporation, Hindustan Construction Company, IDFC First Bank, L&T Finance Holdings, Bank of Maharashtra, Rico Auto Industries, State Bank of India, UCO Bank are among others.

Alternatively, 11 stocks including Metropolis Healthcare, Osia Hyper Retail, Yaari Digital Integrated Service were the stocks at 52 week lows.

BSE Volume Toppers and NSE Volume Gainers

Heads UP Ventures, Indian Card Clothing Company, Gulshan Polyols, Sapphire Foods India are the top volume gainers of the day on NSE. Infosys, SBI, NTPC, Hindustan Unilever and IndusInd Bank were among the volume toppers on the BSE Sensex-30 index.