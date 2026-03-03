Facebook Pixel Code
Sawaliya Food Products Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAWALIYA FOOD PRODUCTS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Food Processing

Here's the live share price of Sawaliya Food Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹304.05 Closed
-1.43₹ -4.40
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:42 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sawaliya Food Products Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹302.00₹309.00
₹304.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹208.00₹326.10
₹304.05
Open Price
₹308.00
Prev. Close
₹308.45
Volume
67,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sawaliya Food Products has gained 4.90% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 27.01%.

Sawaliya Food Products’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sawaliya Food Products Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sawaliya Food Products		-0.72-2.864.3822.6527.018.294.90
Nestle India		-3.05-2.163.047.1117.1111.538.92
Britannia Industries		-3.301.312.310.8629.6410.5411.35
Bikaji Foods International		0.36-4.98-9.55-19.59-3.5820.2314.73
Zydus Wellness		-5.03-9.54-9.71-18.6222.879.39-0.10
Orkla India		-0.545.90-4.94-18.63-18.63-6.64-4.04
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities		-7.49-14.36-22.38-26.97-24.0624.0920.48
Hindustan Foods		-0.46-0.76-9.05-9.08-7.69-5.281.96
Gopal Snacks		0.68-4.20-11.36-20.118.33-7.11-4.33
Prataap Snacks		-5.25-9.56-5.673.16-2.769.178.67
ADF Foods		-8.49-6.29-5.65-13.87-16.939.301.94
Tasty Bite Eatables		-3.86-4.36-14.64-26.26-16.42-7.85-13.21
HMA Agro Industries		-5.72-3.71-15.80-17.18-21.27-24.49-15.51
SKM Egg Products Export (India)		-3.82-12.18-19.34-10.7299.8229.0742.91
Krishival Foods		-0.83-4.36-30.22-26.0939.438.4749.73
Euro India Fresh Foods		-3.63-9.346.67-2.9424.4515.1118.08
Sarveshwar Foods		-6.65-9.88-14.92-52.35-38.4011.2549.97
Freshara Agro Exports		-4.630.3223.10-5.9522.2712.097.09
Foods & Inns		-4.75-7.98-24.11-36.75-36.50-23.62-8.57
Proventus Agrocom		0-4.46-6.2522.76-3.9911.666.84

Over the last one year, Sawaliya Food Products has gained 27.01% compared to peers like Nestle India (17.11%), Britannia Industries (29.64%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Sawaliya Food Products has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.92%) and Britannia Industries (11.35%).

Sawaliya Food Products Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sawaliya Food Products Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5307.64307.69
10308.3308.1
20309.04309.06
50312.12304.58
100280.14283.67
200180.880

Sawaliya Food Products Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sawaliya Food Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 9.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sawaliya Food Products Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

About Sawaliya Food Products

Sawaliya Food Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15400MP2014PLC032843 and registration number is 032843. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Raghav Somani
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Ms. Priya Somani
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Kartavya Kumar Chitlangya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravikant Gupta
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shweta Bhamare
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sawaliya Food Products Share Price

What is the share price of Sawaliya Food Products?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sawaliya Food Products is ₹304.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sawaliya Food Products?

The Sawaliya Food Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sawaliya Food Products?

The market cap of Sawaliya Food Products is ₹301.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sawaliya Food Products?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sawaliya Food Products are ₹309.00 and ₹302.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sawaliya Food Products?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sawaliya Food Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sawaliya Food Products is ₹326.10 and 52-week low of Sawaliya Food Products is ₹208.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sawaliya Food Products performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sawaliya Food Products has shown returns of -1.43% over the past day, -4.19% for the past month, 7.32% over 3 months, 27.01% over 1 year, 8.29% across 3 years, and 4.9% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sawaliya Food Products?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sawaliya Food Products are 0.00 and 6.67 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sawaliya Food Products News

