Here's the live share price of Sawaliya Food Products along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sawaliya Food Products has gained 4.90% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 27.01%.
Sawaliya Food Products’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sawaliya Food Products
|-0.72
|-2.86
|4.38
|22.65
|27.01
|8.29
|4.90
|Nestle India
|-3.05
|-2.16
|3.04
|7.11
|17.11
|11.53
|8.92
|Britannia Industries
|-3.30
|1.31
|2.31
|0.86
|29.64
|10.54
|11.35
|Bikaji Foods International
|0.36
|-4.98
|-9.55
|-19.59
|-3.58
|20.23
|14.73
|Zydus Wellness
|-5.03
|-9.54
|-9.71
|-18.62
|22.87
|9.39
|-0.10
|Orkla India
|-0.54
|5.90
|-4.94
|-18.63
|-18.63
|-6.64
|-4.04
|Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities
|-7.49
|-14.36
|-22.38
|-26.97
|-24.06
|24.09
|20.48
|Hindustan Foods
|-0.46
|-0.76
|-9.05
|-9.08
|-7.69
|-5.28
|1.96
|Gopal Snacks
|0.68
|-4.20
|-11.36
|-20.11
|8.33
|-7.11
|-4.33
|Prataap Snacks
|-5.25
|-9.56
|-5.67
|3.16
|-2.76
|9.17
|8.67
|ADF Foods
|-8.49
|-6.29
|-5.65
|-13.87
|-16.93
|9.30
|1.94
|Tasty Bite Eatables
|-3.86
|-4.36
|-14.64
|-26.26
|-16.42
|-7.85
|-13.21
|HMA Agro Industries
|-5.72
|-3.71
|-15.80
|-17.18
|-21.27
|-24.49
|-15.51
|SKM Egg Products Export (India)
|-3.82
|-12.18
|-19.34
|-10.72
|99.82
|29.07
|42.91
|Krishival Foods
|-0.83
|-4.36
|-30.22
|-26.09
|39.43
|8.47
|49.73
|Euro India Fresh Foods
|-3.63
|-9.34
|6.67
|-2.94
|24.45
|15.11
|18.08
|Sarveshwar Foods
|-6.65
|-9.88
|-14.92
|-52.35
|-38.40
|11.25
|49.97
|Freshara Agro Exports
|-4.63
|0.32
|23.10
|-5.95
|22.27
|12.09
|7.09
|Foods & Inns
|-4.75
|-7.98
|-24.11
|-36.75
|-36.50
|-23.62
|-8.57
|Proventus Agrocom
|0
|-4.46
|-6.25
|22.76
|-3.99
|11.66
|6.84
Over the last one year, Sawaliya Food Products has gained 27.01% compared to peers like Nestle India (17.11%), Britannia Industries (29.64%), Bikaji Foods International (-3.58%). From a 5 year perspective, Sawaliya Food Products has underperformed peers relative to Nestle India (8.92%) and Britannia Industries (11.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|307.64
|307.69
|10
|308.3
|308.1
|20
|309.04
|309.06
|50
|312.12
|304.58
|100
|280.14
|283.67
|200
|180.88
|0
In the latest quarter, Sawaliya Food Products remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.00%, FII holding fell to 9.48%, and public shareholding moved up to 22.73% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sawaliya Food Products fact sheet for more information
Sawaliya Food Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/07/2014 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U15400MP2014PLC032843 and registration number is 032843. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Food Processing & Packaging. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sawaliya Food Products is ₹304.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sawaliya Food Products is operating in the Food Processing Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sawaliya Food Products is ₹301.56 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sawaliya Food Products are ₹309.00 and ₹302.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sawaliya Food Products stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sawaliya Food Products is ₹326.10 and 52-week low of Sawaliya Food Products is ₹208.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sawaliya Food Products has shown returns of -1.43% over the past day, -4.19% for the past month, 7.32% over 3 months, 27.01% over 1 year, 8.29% across 3 years, and 4.9% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sawaliya Food Products are 0.00 and 6.67 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.