Sawaca Business Machines Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAWACA BUSINESS MACHINES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.86 Closed
-1.15-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:43 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sawaca Business Machines Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.84₹0.88
₹0.86
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.71₹1.84
₹0.86
Open Price
₹0.88
Prev. Close
₹0.87
Volume
6,32,353

Sawaca Business Machines Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.88
  • R20.9
  • R30.92
  • Pivot
    0.86
  • S10.84
  • S20.82
  • S30.8

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.340.88
  • 101.360.88
  • 201.390.88
  • 501.560.88
  • 1001.660.9
  • 2001.810.99

Sawaca Business Machines Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.37-1.1513.16-10.42-50.291,052.82638.83
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45

Sawaca Business Machines Ltd. Share Holdings

Sawaca Business Machines Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Rights issue
08 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
22 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Rights issue

About Sawaca Business Machines Ltd.

Sawaca Business Machines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/12/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L74110GJ1994PLC023926 and registration number is 023926. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of industrial chemicals,. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Shetal S Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Satish Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vijay Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Leelaben K Agaja
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sawaca Business Machines Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd.?

The market cap of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd. is ₹9.84 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd. is 18.78 and PB ratio of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd. is 0.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sawaca Business Machines Ltd. is ₹.86 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sawaca Business Machines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd. is ₹1.84 and 52-week low of Sawaca Business Machines Ltd. is ₹.71 as on Sep 01, 2023.

