Savy Infra and Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAVY INFRA AND LOGISTICS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Savy Infra and Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹131.30 Closed
-1.68₹ -2.25
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:42 PM IST
Savy Infra and Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹128.00₹133.55
₹131.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹121.00₹191.00
₹131.30
Open Price
₹133.55
Prev. Close
₹133.55
Volume
19,200

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Savy Infra and Logistics has declined 1.73% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -8.37%.

Savy Infra and Logistics’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Savy Infra and Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Savy Infra and Logistics		-3.10-8.82-27.76-5.88-8.37-2.87-1.73
Larsen & Toubro		-4.520.691.9712.9427.1923.6322.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.90-7.76-3.91-10.51-7.4665.7256.35
NBCC (India)		-5.48-11.02-21.07-13.4921.2855.5721.61
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.55-4.04-7.05-7.12-7.0110.8228.67
Afcons Infrastructure		-7.69-15.92-29.42-34.53-30.06-15.68-9.73
Cemindia Projects		-3.76-15.75-31.39-21.518.3174.7446.06
NCC		0.25-2.29-11.59-29.83-15.4318.2910.03
Welspun Enterprises		-6.150.34-9.63-3.1912.1855.4237.38
Keystone Realtors		-0.77-14.61-19.29-29.06-16.96-3.16-4.87
PNC Infratech		-4.47-9.88-15.87-33.46-20.15-10.39-4.95
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-6.98-14.78-25.38-22.0413.2316.6821.18
Hindustan Construction Company		-8.04-14.70-24.83-29.41-14.9111.4218.10
Man Infraconstruction		-5.45-7.34-23.91-37.08-29.129.3932.24
AGI Infra		3.5017.8912.3029.5386.7050.9528.02
Ashoka Buildcon		-8.33-15.63-22.77-32.95-22.3919.132.77
KNR Constructions		-5.18-18.23-14.88-34.77-40.45-21.74-9.25
HG Infra Engineering		-6.87-18.89-36.91-46.80-46.27-10.3512.91
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.00-6.14-21.78-21.985.7718.0537.93
Hubtown		2.64-2.44-30.95-38.536.4776.2263.46

Over the last one year, Savy Infra and Logistics has declined 8.37% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Savy Infra and Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).

DaySMAEMA
5136.2136.44
10141.01139.17
20141.97142.66
50153.3148.93
100152.92148.09
200104.920

Savy Infra and Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Savy Infra and Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 0.98%, FII holding fell to 0.96%, and public shareholding moved up to 36.26% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Savy Infra and Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

About Savy Infra and Logistics

Savy Infra and Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/01/2006 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52290GJ2006PLC047516 and registration number is 047516. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 283.39 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.98 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Tilak Mundhra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Liladhar Mundhra
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Gopesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sagar Arole
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anjali Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Savy Infra and Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Savy Infra and Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Savy Infra and Logistics is ₹131.30 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Savy Infra and Logistics?

The Savy Infra and Logistics is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Savy Infra and Logistics?

The market cap of Savy Infra and Logistics is ₹273.22 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Savy Infra and Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Savy Infra and Logistics are ₹133.55 and ₹128.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Savy Infra and Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Savy Infra and Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Savy Infra and Logistics is ₹191.00 and 52-week low of Savy Infra and Logistics is ₹121.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Savy Infra and Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Savy Infra and Logistics has shown returns of -1.68% over the past day, -6.18% for the past month, -27.86% over 3 months, -8.37% over 1 year, -2.87% across 3 years, and -1.73% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Savy Infra and Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Savy Infra and Logistics are 0.00 and 3.55 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

