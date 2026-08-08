Here's the live share price of Savera Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Savera Industries
|-1.12
|4.49
|0
|7.24
|9.43
|23.73
|27.65
|Indian Hotels Company
|-0.16
|1.95
|9.46
|5.86
|0.34
|23.18
|38.61
|ITC Hotels
|5.2
|-3.72
|3.83
|-9.21
|-26.73
|-1.45
|-0.87
|Jubilant Foodworks
|10.64
|13.07
|2.47
|-11.47
|-22.34
|-1.93
|-8.12
|EIH
|-6.21
|-4.71
|-8.63
|-10.67
|-13.81
|13.5
|23.52
|Chalet Hotels
|6.81
|8.28
|9.82
|-0.14
|-0.18
|22.23
|38.56
|Travel Food Services
|9.48
|9.79
|14.1
|24.03
|27.35
|9.83
|5.79
|Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts
|5.06
|7.91
|22.78
|17.33
|19.4
|6.03
|3.58
|Devyani International
|17.93
|19.76
|13.89
|2.2
|-13.42
|-10.85
|1.8
|Ventive Hospitality
|-3.92
|-2.25
|-10.8
|-22.85
|-18.84
|-5.21
|-3.16
|Westlife Foodworld
|15.93
|16.82
|16.49
|12.47
|-13.52
|-14.26
|2.54
|Lemon Tree Hotels
|1.65
|-4.84
|-7.85
|-14.48
|-22.57
|5.27
|22.25
|Sapphire Foods India
|20.15
|21.85
|21.55
|4.39
|-29.54
|-6.91
|-1.69
|Restaurant Brands Asia
|42.94
|31.36
|39.83
|45.99
|19.13
|-7.44
|-11.53
|Valor Estate
|2.92
|6.46
|-17.96
|-6.33
|-34.64
|5.97
|37.27
|Waterways Leisure Tourism
|2.44
|1.76
|25.91
|25.91
|25.91
|7.98
|4.72
|India Tourism Development Corporation
|0.03
|-3.41
|19.73
|29.35
|26.23
|23.27
|12.91
|Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India
|5.36
|-0.95
|-4.01
|-25.18
|-34.56
|-11.66
|2.49
|Juniper Hotels
|-0.15
|0.44
|-8.17
|-21.43
|-31.02
|-21.12
|-13.27
|Samhi Hotels
|-3.89
|2.92
|9.81
|1.53
|-21.75
|6.4
|3.79
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Savera Industries has gained 9.43% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (0.34%), ITC Hotels (-26.73%), Jubilant Foodworks (-22.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Savera Industries has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|164.24
|164.43
|10
|164.32
|163.92
|20
|162.3
|162.74
|50
|158.13
|160.46
|100
|160.13
|158.61
|200
|154.64
|155.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Savera Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.64%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:43 PM IST IST
|Savera Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 19, 2026, 08:10 PM IST IST
|Savera Industries - General Updates
|May 24, 2026, 02:23 AM IST IST
|Savera Industries - Results- Financial Results For The Year Ended March 2026
|May 24, 2026, 02:13 AM IST IST
|Savera Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 13, 2026, 08:48 PM IST IST
|Savera Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Annual Audited Financials For The Year Ended March 2026 And Reco
Source: Dion Global
Savera Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TN1969PLC005768 and registration number is 005768. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Accommodation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Savera Industries is ₹163.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Savera Industries is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Savera Industries is ₹194.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Savera Industries are ₹167.10 and ₹161.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Savera Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Savera Industries is ₹189.00 and 52-week low of Savera Industries is ₹133.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Savera Industries has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, 1.15% for the past month, 1.27% over 3 months, 10.77% over 1 year, 23.73% across 3 years, and 27.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Savera Industries are 15.17 and 2.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.84 per annum.
Source: Dion Global