SAVERA INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Hotels, Resorts & Restaurants | Smallcap | BSE
₹85.00 Closed
-0.19-0.16
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:50 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Savera Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹81.28₹85.90
₹85.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹51.00₹96.40
₹85.00
Open Price
₹81.28
Prev. Close
₹85.16
Volume
11,041

Savera Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R186.84
  • R288.68
  • R391.46
  • Pivot
    84.06
  • S182.22
  • S279.44
  • S377.6

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 570.1782.72
  • 1069.9782.45
  • 2070.0483.08
  • 5069.3881.61
  • 10058.7977.34
  • 20054.8772.14

Savera Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
5.07-4.4119.1632.8317.57137.7613.79
8.247.017.2834.7543.91294.25208.77
4.393.103.0014.21-18.1817.7165.62
15.7529.6225.8270.2970.39213.1561.96
7.402.0816.0248.7847.93161.61146.01
3.4012.0524.5848.6166.67241.2486.07
1.5411.7414.7837.1251.33285.8939.33
-1.3717.3330.9045.0550.09227.95138.48
0.1411.4418.6120.41-2.2959.05-1.58
0.840.2314.77-1.22-38.4219.3819.38
9.120.05-1.6915.9735.39304.33110.06
3.93-0.090.9226.9314.7595.9313.31
2.48-14.820.8722.7136.7064.5418.38
33.7030.7358.5679.6383.60261.394.29
25.6556.7842.6149.665.7410.27-80.46
5.63-3.92-10.920.61-1.75543.50102.95
6.72-14.14-4.4034.4837.38310.80107.72
8.342.0725.7223.9262.28173.8347.91
9.0712.9847.6668.73145.46355.64334.61
-0.28-2.272.1420.68-13.6558.0937.16

Savera Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Savera Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Savera Industries Ltd.

Savera Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TN1969PLC005768 and registration number is 005768. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Accommodation. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 31.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A Ravikumar Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. A Nina Reddy
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. A Sudhakar Reddy
    Independent Director
  • Mr. S Sridhara Rao
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A Tarun Reddy
    Director
  • Ms. A Nivruti Reddy
    Director
  • Mr. Sundarraman Subramanian
    Director
  • Mr. A Chaitanya Kumar
    Director

FAQs on Savera Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Savera Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Savera Industries Ltd. is ₹101.39 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Savera Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Savera Industries Ltd. is 8.4 and PB ratio of Savera Industries Ltd. is 1.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Savera Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Savera Industries Ltd. is ₹85.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Savera Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Savera Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Savera Industries Ltd. is ₹96.40 and 52-week low of Savera Industries Ltd. is ₹51.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

