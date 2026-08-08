What is the share price of Savera Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Savera Industries is ₹163.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Savera Industries? The Savera Industries is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Savera Industries? The market cap of Savera Industries is ₹194.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Savera Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Savera Industries are ₹167.10 and ₹161.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Savera Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Savera Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Savera Industries is ₹189.00 and 52-week low of Savera Industries is ₹133.00 as on .

How has the Savera Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Savera Industries has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, 1.15% for the past month, 1.27% over 3 months, 10.77% over 1 year, 23.73% across 3 years, and 27.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Savera Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Savera Industries are 15.17 and 2.00 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global