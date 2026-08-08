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Savera Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAVERA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Hospitality

Here's the live share price of Savera Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹163.00 Closed
-0.03₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Savera Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹161.00₹167.10
₹163.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹133.00₹189.00
₹163.00
Open Price
₹167.10
Prev. Close
₹163.05
Volume
3,154

Source: Dion Global

Savera Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Savera Industries		-1.124.4907.249.4323.7327.65
Indian Hotels Company		-0.161.959.465.860.3423.1838.61
ITC Hotels		5.2-3.723.83-9.21-26.73-1.45-0.87
Jubilant Foodworks		10.6413.072.47-11.47-22.34-1.93-8.12
EIH		-6.21-4.71-8.63-10.67-13.8113.523.52
Chalet Hotels		6.818.289.82-0.14-0.1822.2338.56
Travel Food Services		9.489.7914.124.0327.359.835.79
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts		5.067.9122.7817.3319.46.033.58
Devyani International		17.9319.7613.892.2-13.42-10.851.8
Ventive Hospitality		-3.92-2.25-10.8-22.85-18.84-5.21-3.16
Westlife Foodworld		15.9316.8216.4912.47-13.52-14.262.54
Lemon Tree Hotels		1.65-4.84-7.85-14.48-22.575.2722.25
Sapphire Foods India		20.1521.8521.554.39-29.54-6.91-1.69
Restaurant Brands Asia		42.9431.3639.8345.9919.13-7.44-11.53
Valor Estate		2.926.46-17.96-6.33-34.645.9737.27
Waterways Leisure Tourism		2.441.7625.9125.9125.917.984.72
India Tourism Development Corporation		0.03-3.4119.7329.3526.2323.2712.91
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India		5.36-0.95-4.01-25.18-34.56-11.662.49
Juniper Hotels		-0.150.44-8.17-21.43-31.02-21.12-13.27
Samhi Hotels		-3.892.929.811.53-21.756.43.79

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Savera Industries has gained 9.43% compared to peers like Indian Hotels Company (0.34%), ITC Hotels (-26.73%), Jubilant Foodworks (-22.34%). From a 5 year perspective, Savera Industries has outperformed peers relative to Indian Hotels Company (38.61%) and ITC Hotels (-0.87%).

Savera Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Savera Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5164.24164.43
10164.32163.92
20162.3162.74
50158.13160.46
100160.13158.61
200154.64155.93

Source: Dion Global

Savera Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Savera Industries saw a rise in promoter holding to 64.64%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 35.38% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Savera Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 14, 2026, 08:43 PM IST ISTSavera Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 19, 2026, 08:10 PM IST ISTSavera Industries - General Updates
May 24, 2026, 02:23 AM IST ISTSavera Industries - Results- Financial Results For The Year Ended March 2026
May 24, 2026, 02:13 AM IST ISTSavera Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 13, 2026, 08:48 PM IST ISTSavera Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Annual Audited Financials For The Year Ended March 2026 And Reco

Source: Dion Global

About Savera Industries

Savera Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/11/1969 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55101TN1969PLC005768 and registration number is 005768. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Accommodation. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 102.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.93 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. A Nina Reddy
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. A Priyamvada
    Executive Director
  • Ms. A Nivruti
    Executive Director
  • Mr. A Tarun Reddy
    Executive Director
  • Mr. A Chaitanya Kumar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sundarraman Subramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. C Palanivelu
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pujitha Reddy Kamineni
    Independent Director

FAQs on Savera Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Savera Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Savera Industries is ₹163.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Savera Industries?

The Savera Industries is operating in the Hospitality Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Savera Industries?

The market cap of Savera Industries is ₹194.43 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Savera Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Savera Industries are ₹167.10 and ₹161.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Savera Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Savera Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Savera Industries is ₹189.00 and 52-week low of Savera Industries is ₹133.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Savera Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Savera Industries has shown returns of -0.03% over the past day, 1.15% for the past month, 1.27% over 3 months, 10.77% over 1 year, 23.73% across 3 years, and 27.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Savera Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Savera Industries are 15.17 and 2.00 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 1.84 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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