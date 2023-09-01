Follow Us

SAVANT INFOCOMM LTD.

Sector : Cables - Power/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.87 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Savant Infocomm Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.87₹4.87
₹4.87
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.71₹4.87
₹4.87
Open Price
₹4.87
Prev. Close
₹4.87
Volume
0

Savant Infocomm Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.87
  • R24.87
  • R34.87
  • Pivot
    4.87
  • S14.87
  • S24.87
  • S34.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.464.76
  • 103.214.53
  • 202.94.16
  • 503.013.58
  • 1002.573.22
  • 2002.933.18

Savant Infocomm Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
004.9610.1870.88195.15161.83
4.0912.3949.3766.68109.62489.61694.44
10.5710.6313.4131.0915.9047.1547.15
2.0817.6429.8458.8485.58550.09530.45
13.155.5131.3241.93128.50239.81121.95
1.08-3.0697.73182.45191.001,809.531,106.92
0.32-1.3341.2453.3565.651,554.901,554.90
-0.22-7.430.8035.700.90159.65154.99
22.4127.8321.35-23.02-28.67136.4489.09
0.861.690.6438.7746.10120.0227.99
-3.29-6.1952.8962.8083.29230.89395.61
2.2316.8233.9528.18183.97264.96301.46
028.576.1379.2873.0889.0818.42
10.8014.0211.08-7.31-25.17-17.12-87.08
0-4.729.4540.13170.60238.4693.83
1.67-1.61-6.1535.56-1.61154.17154.17

Savant Infocomm Ltd. Share Holdings

Savant Infocomm Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Savant Infocomm Ltd.

Savant Infocomm Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TN1978PLC058225 and registration number is 058225. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harsh Parikh
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Ms. Sharmila S Chitale
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hemant K Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Savant Infocomm Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Savant Infocomm Ltd.?

The market cap of Savant Infocomm Ltd. is ₹1.65 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Savant Infocomm Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Savant Infocomm Ltd. is -4.57 and PB ratio of Savant Infocomm Ltd. is -1.29 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Savant Infocomm Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Savant Infocomm Ltd. is ₹4.87 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Savant Infocomm Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Savant Infocomm Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Savant Infocomm Ltd. is ₹4.87 and 52-week low of Savant Infocomm Ltd. is ₹2.71 as on Aug 28, 2023.

