Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|4.96
|10.18
|70.88
|195.15
|161.83
|4.09
|12.39
|49.37
|66.68
|109.62
|489.61
|694.44
|10.57
|10.63
|13.41
|31.09
|15.90
|47.15
|47.15
|2.08
|17.64
|29.84
|58.84
|85.58
|550.09
|530.45
|13.15
|5.51
|31.32
|41.93
|128.50
|239.81
|121.95
|1.08
|-3.06
|97.73
|182.45
|191.00
|1,809.53
|1,106.92
|0.32
|-1.33
|41.24
|53.35
|65.65
|1,554.90
|1,554.90
|-0.22
|-7.43
|0.80
|35.70
|0.90
|159.65
|154.99
|22.41
|27.83
|21.35
|-23.02
|-28.67
|136.44
|89.09
|0.86
|1.69
|0.64
|38.77
|46.10
|120.02
|27.99
|-3.29
|-6.19
|52.89
|62.80
|83.29
|230.89
|395.61
|2.23
|16.82
|33.95
|28.18
|183.97
|264.96
|301.46
|0
|28.57
|6.13
|79.28
|73.08
|89.08
|18.42
|10.80
|14.02
|11.08
|-7.31
|-25.17
|-17.12
|-87.08
|0
|-4.72
|9.45
|40.13
|170.60
|238.46
|93.83
|1.67
|-1.61
|-6.15
|35.56
|-1.61
|154.17
|154.17
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Savant Infocomm Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/02/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200TN1978PLC058225 and registration number is 058225. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cables - Power/Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.38 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Savant Infocomm Ltd. is ₹1.65 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Savant Infocomm Ltd. is -4.57 and PB ratio of Savant Infocomm Ltd. is -1.29 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Savant Infocomm Ltd. is ₹4.87 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Savant Infocomm Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Savant Infocomm Ltd. is ₹4.87 and 52-week low of Savant Infocomm Ltd. is ₹2.71 as on Aug 28, 2023.