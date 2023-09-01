Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Savani Financials Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAVANI FINANCIALS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹17.20 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Savani Financials Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹17.19₹17.20
₹17.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.47₹17.20
₹17.20
Open Price
₹17.19
Prev. Close
₹17.20
Volume
0

Savani Financials Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R117.2
  • R217.21
  • R317.21
  • Pivot
    17.2
  • S117.19
  • S217.19
  • S317.18

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.2716.75
  • 1014.5416.35
  • 2014.615.9
  • 5013.9214.98
  • 10012.1813.72
  • 20010.1712.08

Savani Financials Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.0600.705.2014.6791.32199.13
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Savani Financials Ltd. Share Holdings

Savani Financials Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Savani Financials Ltd.

Savani Financials Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1983PLC031614 and registration number is 031614. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Deepa Tracy
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Chaudhari
    Director
  • Mr. Samir Mehta
    Director
  • Mr. Suresh Mhatre
    Director

FAQs on Savani Financials Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Savani Financials Ltd.?

The market cap of Savani Financials Ltd. is ₹6.88 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Savani Financials Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Savani Financials Ltd. is -98.29 and PB ratio of Savani Financials Ltd. is 3.27 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of Savani Financials Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Savani Financials Ltd. is ₹17.20 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Savani Financials Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Savani Financials Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Savani Financials Ltd. is ₹17.20 and 52-week low of Savani Financials Ltd. is ₹13.47 as on Aug 21, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data