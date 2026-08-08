Here's the live share price of Saurashtra Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Saurashtra Cements
|2.70
|10.14
|-4.32
|-16.05
|-46.16
|-4.17
|-13.06
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Saurashtra Cements has declined 46.16% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Saurashtra Cements has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|58.38
|62.96
|10
|58.07
|60.88
|20
|57.55
|59.47
|50
|58.23
|59.13
|100
|59.17
|61.89
|200
|71.47
|69.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Saurashtra Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding fell to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 04:48 PM IST IST
|Saurashtra Cemen - Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:07 AM IST IST
|Saurashtra Cemen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Aug 07, 2026, 01:01 AM IST IST
|Saurashtra Cemen - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:58 AM IST IST
|Saurashtra Cemen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
|Aug 07, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|Saurashtra Cemen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
Saurashtra Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26941GJ1956PLC000840 and registration number is 000840. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1666.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saurashtra Cements is ₹62.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saurashtra Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Saurashtra Cements is ₹689.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Saurashtra Cements are ₹65.00 and ₹61.60.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saurashtra Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saurashtra Cements is ₹125.10 and 52-week low of Saurashtra Cements is ₹48.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saurashtra Cements has shown returns of -10.55% over the past day, 10.14% for the past month, -4.32% over 3 months, -46.16% over 1 year, -4.17% across 3 years, and -13.06% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saurashtra Cements are 103.16 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global