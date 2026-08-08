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Saurashtra Cements Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAURASHTRA CEMENTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement
Theme
Commodities
Index
BSE CommoditiesBSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of Saurashtra Cements along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹62.00 Closed
-10.55₹ -7.31
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Saurashtra Cements Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹61.60₹65.00
₹62.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.00₹125.10
₹62.00
Open Price
₹63.55
Prev. Close
₹69.31
Volume
47,919

Source: Dion Global

Saurashtra Cements Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Saurashtra Cements		2.7010.14-4.32-16.05-46.16-4.17-13.06
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Saurashtra Cements has declined 46.16% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Saurashtra Cements has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Saurashtra Cements Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Saurashtra Cements Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
558.3862.96
1058.0760.88
2057.5559.47
5058.2359.13
10059.1761.89
20071.4769.85

Source: Dion Global

Saurashtra Cements Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Saurashtra Cements remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.12%, FII holding fell to 0.08%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.17% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Saurashtra Cements Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 04:48 PM IST ISTSaurashtra Cemen - Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Aug 07, 2026, 01:07 AM IST ISTSaurashtra Cemen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Aug 07, 2026, 01:01 AM IST ISTSaurashtra Cemen - Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer
Aug 07, 2026, 12:58 AM IST ISTSaurashtra Cemen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Cessation
Aug 07, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTSaurashtra Cemen - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About Saurashtra Cements

Saurashtra Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26941GJ1956PLC000840 and registration number is 000840. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1666.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 111.29 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Jay M Mehta
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. M S Gilotra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. M N Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hemang D Mehta
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Hemnabh Khatau
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. M N Sarma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Aman Khanna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Radhika Samarjitsinh Gaekwad
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Viren Ajitkumar Merchant
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Saurashtra Cements Share Price

What is the share price of Saurashtra Cements?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saurashtra Cements is ₹62.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Saurashtra Cements?

The Saurashtra Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saurashtra Cements?

The market cap of Saurashtra Cements is ₹689.98 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Saurashtra Cements?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Saurashtra Cements are ₹65.00 and ₹61.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saurashtra Cements?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saurashtra Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saurashtra Cements is ₹125.10 and 52-week low of Saurashtra Cements is ₹48.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Saurashtra Cements performed historically in terms of returns?

The Saurashtra Cements has shown returns of -10.55% over the past day, 10.14% for the past month, -4.32% over 3 months, -46.16% over 1 year, -4.17% across 3 years, and -13.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saurashtra Cements?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saurashtra Cements are 103.16 and 0.72 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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