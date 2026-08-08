What is the share price of Saurashtra Cements? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saurashtra Cements is ₹62.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Saurashtra Cements? The Saurashtra Cements is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saurashtra Cements? The market cap of Saurashtra Cements is ₹689.98 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Saurashtra Cements? Today’s highest and lowest price of Saurashtra Cements are ₹65.00 and ₹61.60.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saurashtra Cements? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saurashtra Cements stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saurashtra Cements is ₹125.10 and 52-week low of Saurashtra Cements is ₹48.00 as on .

How has the Saurashtra Cements performed historically in terms of returns? The Saurashtra Cements has shown returns of -10.55% over the past day, 10.14% for the past month, -4.32% over 3 months, -46.16% over 1 year, -4.17% across 3 years, and -13.06% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saurashtra Cements? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saurashtra Cements are 103.16 and 0.72 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global