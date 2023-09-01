Follow Us

SAURASHTRA CEMENTS LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | BSE
₹76.53 Closed
3.392.51
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:49 PM | IST
Saurashtra Cements Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹73.51₹77.00
₹76.53
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹48.02₹79.00
₹76.53
Open Price
₹73.51
Prev. Close
₹74.02
Volume
3,59,764

Saurashtra Cements Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R178.1
  • R279.29
  • R381.59
  • Pivot
    75.8
  • S174.61
  • S272.31
  • S371.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 560.1773.51
  • 1060.8472.99
  • 2061.8271.29
  • 5062.9367.39
  • 10059.0564.17
  • 20064.4762.21

Saurashtra Cements Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.8226.1915.7150.4024.4393.9531.57
2.51-0.105.4913.7524.88111.5189.34
1.100.09-4.18-8.3711.6617.9027.13
-0.64-6.410.6522.245.37102.8279.93
6.457.38-0.1313.8039.31181.73106.86
2.690.1811.8713.79-12.3550.1921.38
5.062.444.0217.7023.95122.79312.75
4.140.67-2.1022.0016.9325.7030.70
2.64-4.460.67-1.96-5.55-35.12-35.12
2.99-6.042.0436.5519.8491.7453.82
13.3019.3623.8434.8714.57130.41111.12
1.487.23-0.27-6.6438.55154.30103.66
-0.725.216.0322.673.05151.5016.36
1.6211.3019.6145.2870.9684.2352.99
4.26-3.597.72-1.38-16.6348.84-15.86
3.064.2713.1912.131.672.5115.36
9.6938.5546.8176.3764.71206.1471.29
3.7712.8914.5412.8416.12150.9660.09
3.1525.5744.0340.4834.24263.52139.52
1.18-0.9013.4219.150.1794.7018.11

Saurashtra Cements Ltd. Share Holdings

Saurashtra Cements Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
01 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Saurashtra Cements Ltd.

Saurashtra Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26941GJ1956PLC000840 and registration number is 000840. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 761.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. M N Mehta
    Chairman
  • Mr. Jay M Mehta
    Executive Vice Chairman
  • Mr. M S Gilotra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hemang D Mehta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Hemnabh Khatau
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. M N Rao
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. B P Deshmukh
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. K N Bhandari
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Bimal Thakkar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhagyam Ramani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Saurashtra Cements Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Saurashtra Cements Ltd.?

The market cap of Saurashtra Cements Ltd. is ₹847.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Saurashtra Cements Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Saurashtra Cements Ltd. is -373.32 and PB ratio of Saurashtra Cements Ltd. is 1.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Saurashtra Cements Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saurashtra Cements Ltd. is ₹76.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saurashtra Cements Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saurashtra Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saurashtra Cements Ltd. is ₹79.00 and 52-week low of Saurashtra Cements Ltd. is ₹48.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.

