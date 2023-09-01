Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|6.82
|26.19
|15.71
|50.40
|24.43
|93.95
|31.57
|2.51
|-0.10
|5.49
|13.75
|24.88
|111.51
|89.34
|1.10
|0.09
|-4.18
|-8.37
|11.66
|17.90
|27.13
|-0.64
|-6.41
|0.65
|22.24
|5.37
|102.82
|79.93
|6.45
|7.38
|-0.13
|13.80
|39.31
|181.73
|106.86
|2.69
|0.18
|11.87
|13.79
|-12.35
|50.19
|21.38
|5.06
|2.44
|4.02
|17.70
|23.95
|122.79
|312.75
|4.14
|0.67
|-2.10
|22.00
|16.93
|25.70
|30.70
|2.64
|-4.46
|0.67
|-1.96
|-5.55
|-35.12
|-35.12
|2.99
|-6.04
|2.04
|36.55
|19.84
|91.74
|53.82
|13.30
|19.36
|23.84
|34.87
|14.57
|130.41
|111.12
|1.48
|7.23
|-0.27
|-6.64
|38.55
|154.30
|103.66
|-0.72
|5.21
|6.03
|22.67
|3.05
|151.50
|16.36
|1.62
|11.30
|19.61
|45.28
|70.96
|84.23
|52.99
|4.26
|-3.59
|7.72
|-1.38
|-16.63
|48.84
|-15.86
|3.06
|4.27
|13.19
|12.13
|1.67
|2.51
|15.36
|9.69
|38.55
|46.81
|76.37
|64.71
|206.14
|71.29
|3.77
|12.89
|14.54
|12.84
|16.12
|150.96
|60.09
|3.15
|25.57
|44.03
|40.48
|34.24
|263.52
|139.52
|1.18
|-0.90
|13.42
|19.15
|0.17
|94.70
|18.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|01 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Saurashtra Cements Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/06/1956 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L26941GJ1956PLC000840 and registration number is 000840. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 761.29 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 70.32 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Saurashtra Cements Ltd. is ₹847.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Saurashtra Cements Ltd. is -373.32 and PB ratio of Saurashtra Cements Ltd. is 1.5 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saurashtra Cements Ltd. is ₹76.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saurashtra Cements Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saurashtra Cements Ltd. is ₹79.00 and 52-week low of Saurashtra Cements Ltd. is ₹48.02 as on Sep 01, 2023.