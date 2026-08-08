What is the share price of Saumya Consultants? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saumya Consultants is ₹102.05 as on .

What kind of stock is Saumya Consultants? The Saumya Consultants is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saumya Consultants? The market cap of Saumya Consultants is ₹70.48 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Saumya Consultants? Today’s highest and lowest price of Saumya Consultants are ₹109.00 and ₹102.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saumya Consultants? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saumya Consultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saumya Consultants is ₹169.50 and 52-week low of Saumya Consultants is ₹102.05 as on .

How has the Saumya Consultants performed historically in terms of returns? The Saumya Consultants has shown returns of -4.63% over the past day, -15.9% for the past month, -17.54% over 3 months, -21.5% over 1 year, 14.22% across 3 years, and -5.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saumya Consultants? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saumya Consultants are 0.00 and 1.02 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global