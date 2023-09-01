What is the Market Cap of Saumya Consultants Ltd.? The market cap of Saumya Consultants Ltd. is ₹58.69 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Saumya Consultants Ltd.? P/E ratio of Saumya Consultants Ltd. is 5.76 and PB ratio of Saumya Consultants Ltd. is 0.67 as on .

What is the share price of Saumya Consultants Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saumya Consultants Ltd. is ₹84.97 as on .