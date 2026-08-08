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Saumya Consultants Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAUMYA CONSULTANTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Saumya Consultants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹102.05 Closed
-4.63₹ -4.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Saumya Consultants Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹102.05₹109.00
₹102.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹102.05₹169.50
₹102.05
Open Price
₹107.00
Prev. Close
₹107.00
Volume
20

Source: Dion Global

Saumya Consultants Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Saumya Consultants		-6.38-15.90-17.54-29.93-21.5014.22-5.60
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Saumya Consultants has declined 21.50% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Saumya Consultants has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Saumya Consultants Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Saumya Consultants Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5114.96110.47
10117.69113.44
20119.24117.19
50124.5123.49
100132.77130.81
200141.44143.53

Source: Dion Global

Saumya Consultants Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Saumya Consultants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Saumya Consultants Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 06:09 AM IST ISTSaumya Consultants - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The 1St Quarter
Jul 08, 2026, 03:56 PM IST ISTSaumya Consultants - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 04:43 PM IST ISTSaumya Consultants - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
Jun 29, 2026, 04:57 PM IST ISTSaumya Consultants - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jun 25, 2026, 04:13 PM IST ISTSaumya Consultants - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting - To Consider About Voluntary Delisting From Calcutta Stock

Source: Dion Global

About Saumya Consultants

Saumya Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1993PLC061111 and registration number is 061111. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Agarwalla
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Agarwalla
    Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Pareek
    Director
  • Mr. Anuj Kumar Modi
    Director
  • Mr. Mohit Gaddhyan
    Director
  • Mrs. Nidhi Agarwalla
    Director

FAQs on Saumya Consultants Share Price

What is the share price of Saumya Consultants?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saumya Consultants is ₹102.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Saumya Consultants?

The Saumya Consultants is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Saumya Consultants?

The market cap of Saumya Consultants is ₹70.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Saumya Consultants?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Saumya Consultants are ₹109.00 and ₹102.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saumya Consultants?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saumya Consultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saumya Consultants is ₹169.50 and 52-week low of Saumya Consultants is ₹102.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Saumya Consultants performed historically in terms of returns?

The Saumya Consultants has shown returns of -4.63% over the past day, -15.9% for the past month, -17.54% over 3 months, -21.5% over 1 year, 14.22% across 3 years, and -5.6% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Saumya Consultants?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saumya Consultants are 0.00 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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