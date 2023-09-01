Follow Us

SAUMYA CONSULTANTS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹84.97 Closed
0.640.54
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Saumya Consultants Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.21₹85.49
₹84.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.77₹101.70
₹84.97
Open Price
₹85.49
Prev. Close
₹84.43
Volume
1,067

Saumya Consultants Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R186.9
  • R288.84
  • R392.18
  • Pivot
    83.56
  • S181.62
  • S278.28
  • S376.34

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 586.1283.28
  • 1085.7881.95
  • 2086.7279.59
  • 5088.6677.78
  • 10092.0478.98
  • 20013684.23

Saumya Consultants Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
3.7517.226.21-0.62-2.7264.1963.56
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Saumya Consultants Ltd. Share Holdings

Saumya Consultants Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Saumya Consultants Ltd.

Saumya Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1993PLC061111 and registration number is 061111. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kumar Agarwalla
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sudha Agarwalla
    Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Kumar Pareek
    Director
  • Mr. Sambhu Nath Modi
    Director
  • Mr. Mohit Gaddhyan
    Director
  • Ms. Nidhi Agarwalla
    Director

FAQs on Saumya Consultants Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Saumya Consultants Ltd.?

The market cap of Saumya Consultants Ltd. is ₹58.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Saumya Consultants Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Saumya Consultants Ltd. is 5.76 and PB ratio of Saumya Consultants Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Saumya Consultants Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saumya Consultants Ltd. is ₹84.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Saumya Consultants Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saumya Consultants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saumya Consultants Ltd. is ₹101.70 and 52-week low of Saumya Consultants Ltd. is ₹67.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.

