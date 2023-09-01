Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Saumya Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1993PLC061111 and registration number is 061111. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Saumya Consultants Ltd. is ₹58.69 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Saumya Consultants Ltd. is 5.76 and PB ratio of Saumya Consultants Ltd. is 0.67 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saumya Consultants Ltd. is ₹84.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saumya Consultants Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saumya Consultants Ltd. is ₹101.70 and 52-week low of Saumya Consultants Ltd. is ₹67.77 as on Sep 01, 2023.