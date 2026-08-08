Here's the live share price of Saumya Consultants along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Saumya Consultants
|-6.38
|-15.90
|-17.54
|-29.93
|-21.50
|14.22
|-5.60
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Saumya Consultants has declined 21.50% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Saumya Consultants has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|114.96
|110.47
|10
|117.69
|113.44
|20
|119.24
|117.19
|50
|124.5
|123.49
|100
|132.77
|130.81
|200
|141.44
|143.53
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Saumya Consultants remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 45.11% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 06:09 AM IST IST
|Saumya Consultants - Board Meeting Intimation for To Consider Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The 1St Quarter
|Jul 08, 2026, 03:56 PM IST IST
|Saumya Consultants - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 04:43 PM IST IST
|Saumya Consultants - Compliance-57 (5) : intimation after the end of quarter
|Jun 29, 2026, 04:57 PM IST IST
|Saumya Consultants - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jun 25, 2026, 04:13 PM IST IST
|Saumya Consultants - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting - To Consider About Voluntary Delisting From Calcutta Stock
Source: Dion Global
Saumya Consultants Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1993 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120WB1993PLC061111 and registration number is 061111. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.91 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Saumya Consultants is ₹102.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saumya Consultants is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Saumya Consultants is ₹70.48 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Saumya Consultants are ₹109.00 and ₹102.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Saumya Consultants stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Saumya Consultants is ₹169.50 and 52-week low of Saumya Consultants is ₹102.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Saumya Consultants has shown returns of -4.63% over the past day, -15.9% for the past month, -17.54% over 3 months, -21.5% over 1 year, 14.22% across 3 years, and -5.6% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Saumya Consultants are 0.00 and 1.02 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global