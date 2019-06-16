Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman says Aramco’s planned IPO is on track

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said Aramco will go through with an initial public offering as soon as next year, though no decision has been made on where the stock will trade. The world\u2019s top crude exporter aims to offer Aramco stock on its domestic exchange and at least one international bourse, with the prince projecting the company\u2019s value at about $2 trillion. Aramco\u2019s financial performance, revealed in April, indicated a valuation closer to $1.2 trillion if investors judge it by the same metrics as other giant oil companies. \u201cWe are committed to the Aramco IPO, given the proper circumstances and the right time,\u201d the crown prince said in an interview with Asharq Al Awsat newspaper published Sunday. \u201cIt will happen between 2020 and early 2021, and setting the location of the IPO now is premature.\u201d Profit King Selling stock in New York, London or an Asian exchange - some of the speculated options - could tap a broader investor base. The IPO underpins plans to transform the kingdom\u2019s economy by developing new industries, boosting employment and bringing in foreign investment.