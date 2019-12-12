Saudi Aramco set to hit $2 trillion market value

Dubai | Published: December 12, 2019

The state-owned oil giant's shares surged the maximum permitted 10% above their IPO price on their Riyadh stock market debut on Wednesday, closing at 35.2 riyals and giving the company a market value of about $1.88 trillion riyals.

Saudi Aramco’s share price jumped 10% for the second consecutive day, hitting 38.7 riyals ($10.32) in a pre-market auction, Refinitiv data showed, suggesting the company will hit a $2 trillion market value when it starts trading on Thursday.

The state-owned oil giant’s shares surged the maximum permitted 10% above their IPO price on their Riyadh stock market debut on Wednesday, closing at 35.2 riyals and giving the company a market value of about $1.88 trillion riyals, closing in on the $2 trillion price tag long sought by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

