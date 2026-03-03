Here's the live share price of Sattva Engineering Construction along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sattva Engineering Construction has declined 14.51% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -54.33%.
Sattva Engineering Construction’s current P/E of 6.78x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sattva Engineering Construction
|-8.71
|-16.79
|-32.09
|-54.33
|-54.33
|-22.99
|-14.51
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.52
|0.69
|1.97
|12.94
|27.19
|23.63
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.90
|-7.76
|-3.91
|-10.51
|-7.46
|65.72
|56.35
|NBCC (India)
|-5.48
|-11.02
|-21.07
|-13.49
|21.28
|55.57
|21.61
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.55
|-4.04
|-7.05
|-7.12
|-7.01
|10.82
|28.67
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-7.69
|-15.92
|-29.42
|-34.53
|-30.06
|-15.68
|-9.73
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.76
|-15.75
|-31.39
|-21.51
|8.31
|74.74
|46.06
|NCC
|0.25
|-2.29
|-11.59
|-29.83
|-15.43
|18.29
|10.03
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.15
|0.34
|-9.63
|-3.19
|12.18
|55.42
|37.38
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.77
|-14.61
|-19.29
|-29.06
|-16.96
|-3.16
|-4.87
|PNC Infratech
|-4.47
|-9.88
|-15.87
|-33.46
|-20.15
|-10.39
|-4.95
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-6.98
|-14.78
|-25.38
|-22.04
|13.23
|16.68
|21.18
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-8.04
|-14.70
|-24.83
|-29.41
|-14.91
|11.42
|18.10
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.45
|-7.34
|-23.91
|-37.08
|-29.12
|9.39
|32.24
|AGI Infra
|3.50
|17.89
|12.30
|29.53
|86.70
|50.95
|28.02
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-8.33
|-15.63
|-22.77
|-32.95
|-22.39
|19.13
|2.77
|KNR Constructions
|-5.18
|-18.23
|-14.88
|-34.77
|-40.45
|-21.74
|-9.25
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.87
|-18.89
|-36.91
|-46.80
|-46.27
|-10.35
|12.91
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.00
|-6.14
|-21.78
|-21.98
|5.77
|18.05
|37.93
|Hubtown
|2.64
|-2.44
|-30.95
|-38.53
|6.47
|76.22
|63.46
Over the last one year, Sattva Engineering Construction has declined 54.33% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Sattva Engineering Construction has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|50.35
|49.15
|10
|50.61
|50.16
|20
|52.2
|51.63
|50
|56.08
|57.17
|100
|68.39
|69.53
|200
|44.62
|0
In the latest quarter, Sattva Engineering Construction remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 6.58%, FII holding fell to 4.13%, and public shareholding moved up to 28.45% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sattva Engineering Construction fact sheet for more information
Sattva Engineering Construction Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/12/2005 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45201TN2005PLC058383 and registration number is 058383. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sattva Engineering Construction is ₹45.60 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sattva Engineering Construction is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sattva Engineering Construction is ₹79.66 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sattva Engineering Construction are ₹47.00 and ₹45.15.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sattva Engineering Construction stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sattva Engineering Construction is ₹118.90 and 52-week low of Sattva Engineering Construction is ₹45.15 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sattva Engineering Construction has shown returns of -5.0% over the past day, -17.47% for the past month, -39.72% over 3 months, -54.33% over 1 year, -22.99% across 3 years, and -14.51% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sattva Engineering Construction are 6.78 and 1.00 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.