Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-13.27
|-1.16
|25.00
|-13.27
|-29.75
|-48.17
|-75.43
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.86
|6.73
|23.17
|32.00
|32.87
|183.30
|199.68
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.23
|11.86
|9.98
|6.36
|6.69
|118.86
|132.04
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.04
|-1.23
|-0.90
|26.33
|54.42
|357.63
|282.21
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.28
|15.64
|65.80
|92.60
|56.58
|797.94
|387.26
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 Jun, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|31 Jan, 2020
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Aug, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2019
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Satra Properties (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1983PLC030083 and registration number is 030083. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.
The market cap of Satra Properties (India) Ltd. is ₹15.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Satra Properties (India) Ltd. is -13.12 and PB ratio of Satra Properties (India) Ltd. is 0.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satra Properties (India) Ltd. is ₹.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Satra Properties (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Satra Properties (India) Ltd. is ₹1.32 and 52-week low of Satra Properties (India) Ltd. is ₹.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.