Satra Properties (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SATRA PROPERTIES (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.85 Closed
-4.49-0.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Satra Properties (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.85₹0.93
₹0.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.65₹1.32
₹0.85
Open Price
₹0.90
Prev. Close
₹0.89
Volume
11,269

Satra Properties (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.9
  • R20.96
  • R30.98
  • Pivot
    0.88
  • S10.82
  • S20.8
  • S30.74

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.210.91
  • 101.190.92
  • 201.180.9
  • 501.230.84
  • 1001.260.83
  • 2001.520.9

Satra Properties (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-13.27-1.1625.00-13.27-29.75-48.17-75.43
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.2311.869.986.366.69118.86132.04
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.04-1.23-0.9026.3354.42357.63282.21
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Satra Properties (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Satra Properties (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 Jun, 2020Board MeetingAudited Results
31 Jan, 2020Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Aug, 2019Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2019Board MeetingAudited Results

About Satra Properties (India) Ltd.

Satra Properties (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/05/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1983PLC030083 and registration number is 030083. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 35.67 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Praful N Satra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Vishal R Karia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Kamlesh B Limbachiya
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Sahara Murad Ajani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rubina K Kalyani
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Satra Properties (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Satra Properties (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Satra Properties (India) Ltd. is ₹15.16 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Satra Properties (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Satra Properties (India) Ltd. is -13.12 and PB ratio of Satra Properties (India) Ltd. is 0.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Satra Properties (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satra Properties (India) Ltd. is ₹.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Satra Properties (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Satra Properties (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Satra Properties (India) Ltd. is ₹1.32 and 52-week low of Satra Properties (India) Ltd. is ₹.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

