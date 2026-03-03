Facebook Pixel Code
Sati Poly Plast Share Price

NSE
BSE

SATI POLY PLAST

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Sati Poly Plast along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹47.50 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Sati Poly Plast Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹47.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.10₹149.00
₹47.50
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹47.50

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sati Poly Plast has declined 28.79% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -61.41%.

Sati Poly Plast’s current P/E of 0.00x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sati Poly Plast Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sati Poly Plast		-14.2615.85-34.03-40.81-61.41-43.21-28.79
Garware Hi-Tech Films		2.804.235.8239.823.6788.8936.85
Time Technoplast		-5.33-2.28-5.66-25.051.3563.0543.03
Safari Industries (India)		-7.30-16.69-28.86-19.40-14.1818.6338.51
EPL		-1.705.214.64-9.009.208.68-1.97
VIP Industries		-3.80-6.34-2.37-18.6219.56-16.96-2.92
AGI Greenpac		-3.53-13.39-30.40-39.75-15.8216.2424.07
Uflex		1.09-4.27-3.07-15.351.275.563.49
Jindal Poly Films		13.5158.0421.844.47-2.072.750.79
Polyplex Corporation		3.85-2.081.62-18.38-21.71-15.31-0.69
Xpro India		6.15-5.30-7.10-22.37-11.3819.1289.36
Cosmo First		5.317.26-5.66-30.9920.441.8010.71
Huhtamaki India		-2.38-6.98-20.60-26.11-4.08-5.25-9.10
Everest Kanto Cylinder		-5.46-3.45-7.83-23.37-6.759.237.77
Oricon Enterprises		4.632.7914.5326.3470.3347.3824.52
Ester Industries		3.452.15-5.82-15.47-20.560.95-2.28
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-7.32-11.971.66-17.4543.0280.9642.74
Commercial Syn Bags		-19.57-7.7210.772.0294.9021.8612.60
Shree Tirupati Balajee FIBC		-7.72-9.91-29.83-7.40-47.7847.5665.60
Kanpur Plastipack		-8.18-13.97-13.25-19.9544.1726.5312.96

Over the last one year, Sati Poly Plast has declined 61.41% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (3.67%), Time Technoplast (1.35%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Sati Poly Plast has underperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (36.85%) and Time Technoplast (43.03%).

Sati Poly Plast Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sati Poly Plast Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
553.4551.12
1056.9152.62
2050.5352.28
5053.7554.63
10061.4561.65
20072.6284.11

Sati Poly Plast Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sati Poly Plast remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 4.98%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sati Poly Plast Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sati Poly Plast fact sheet for more information

About Sati Poly Plast

Sati Poly Plast Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 14/07/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Bihar, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U00301BR1999PLC008904 and registration number is 008904. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 301.86 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.95 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Balmukund Jhunjhunwala
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Aditya Jhunjhunwala
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Keshav Jhunjhunwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Sehgal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Gunjan Agarwal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Sati Poly Plast Share Price

What is the share price of Sati Poly Plast?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sati Poly Plast is ₹47.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sati Poly Plast?

The Sati Poly Plast is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sati Poly Plast?

The market cap of Sati Poly Plast is ₹23.50 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sati Poly Plast?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sati Poly Plast are ₹0.00 and ₹0.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sati Poly Plast?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sati Poly Plast stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sati Poly Plast is ₹149.00 and 52-week low of Sati Poly Plast is ₹36.10 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sati Poly Plast performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sati Poly Plast has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 15.85% for the past month, -34.03% over 3 months, -61.41% over 1 year, -43.21% across 3 years, and -28.79% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sati Poly Plast?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sati Poly Plast are 0.00 and 1.38 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sati Poly Plast News

