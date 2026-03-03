Facebook Pixel Code
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

SATHLOKHAR SYNERGYS E&C GLOBAL

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹355.00 Closed
-2.93₹ -10.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:44 PM IST
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹350.00₹367.95
₹355.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹345.05₹580.00
₹355.00
Open Price
₹353.40
Prev. Close
₹365.70
Volume
39,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global has gained 7.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.02%.

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global’s current P/E of 13.26x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global		-4.45-8.61-26.86-28.14-13.4312.857.52
Larsen & Toubro		-4.520.691.9712.9427.1923.6322.13
Rail Vikas Nigam		-6.90-7.76-3.91-10.51-7.4665.7256.35
NBCC (India)		-5.48-11.02-21.07-13.4921.2855.5721.61
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-0.55-4.04-7.05-7.12-7.0110.8228.67
Afcons Infrastructure		-7.69-15.92-29.42-34.53-30.06-15.68-9.73
Cemindia Projects		-3.76-15.75-31.39-21.518.3174.7446.06
NCC		0.25-2.29-11.59-29.83-15.4318.2910.03
Welspun Enterprises		-6.150.34-9.63-3.1912.1855.4237.38
Keystone Realtors		-0.77-14.61-19.29-29.06-16.96-3.16-4.87
PNC Infratech		-4.47-9.88-15.87-33.46-20.15-10.39-4.95
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		-6.98-14.78-25.38-22.0413.2316.6821.18
Hindustan Construction Company		-8.04-14.70-24.83-29.41-14.9111.4218.10
Man Infraconstruction		-5.45-7.34-23.91-37.08-29.129.3932.24
AGI Infra		3.5017.8912.3029.5386.7050.9528.02
Ashoka Buildcon		-8.33-15.63-22.77-32.95-22.3919.132.77
KNR Constructions		-5.18-18.23-14.88-34.77-40.45-21.74-9.25
HG Infra Engineering		-6.87-18.89-36.91-46.80-46.27-10.3512.91
Ramky Infrastructure		-4.00-6.14-21.78-21.985.7718.0537.93
Hubtown		2.64-2.44-30.95-38.536.4776.2263.46

Over the last one year, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global has declined 13.43% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5370.63369.07
10374.51373.54
20384.93380.66
50408.44405.43
100456.28430.62
200449.53443.05

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.70%, while DII stake decreased to 1.53%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Stock Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
14,6001.110.56

* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global fact sheet for more information

About Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45400TN2013PLC092969 and registration number is 092969. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 399.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. G Thiyagu
    Managing Director & CEO
  • Mr. Dinesh Sankaran
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sangeethaa Thiyagu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. B Sivasubramanian
    Whole Time Director & CTO
  • Dr. T Vigneshwaran
    Independent Director
  • Mr. R Thanigaivelan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. A Muthu
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Share Price

What is the share price of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global is ₹355.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global?

The Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global?

The market cap of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global is ₹922.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global are ₹367.95 and ₹350.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global is ₹580.00 and 52-week low of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global is ₹345.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global has shown returns of -2.93% over the past day, -2.08% for the past month, -29.71% over 3 months, -17.02% over 1 year, 12.85% across 3 years, and 7.52% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global are 13.26 and 4.15 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global News

