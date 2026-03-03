Here's the live share price of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global has gained 7.52% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -17.02%.
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global’s current P/E of 13.26x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global
|-4.45
|-8.61
|-26.86
|-28.14
|-13.43
|12.85
|7.52
|Larsen & Toubro
|-4.52
|0.69
|1.97
|12.94
|27.19
|23.63
|22.13
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|-6.90
|-7.76
|-3.91
|-10.51
|-7.46
|65.72
|56.35
|NBCC (India)
|-5.48
|-11.02
|-21.07
|-13.49
|21.28
|55.57
|21.61
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-0.55
|-4.04
|-7.05
|-7.12
|-7.01
|10.82
|28.67
|Afcons Infrastructure
|-7.69
|-15.92
|-29.42
|-34.53
|-30.06
|-15.68
|-9.73
|Cemindia Projects
|-3.76
|-15.75
|-31.39
|-21.51
|8.31
|74.74
|46.06
|NCC
|0.25
|-2.29
|-11.59
|-29.83
|-15.43
|18.29
|10.03
|Welspun Enterprises
|-6.15
|0.34
|-9.63
|-3.19
|12.18
|55.42
|37.38
|Keystone Realtors
|-0.77
|-14.61
|-19.29
|-29.06
|-16.96
|-3.16
|-4.87
|PNC Infratech
|-4.47
|-9.88
|-15.87
|-33.46
|-20.15
|-10.39
|-4.95
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|-6.98
|-14.78
|-25.38
|-22.04
|13.23
|16.68
|21.18
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-8.04
|-14.70
|-24.83
|-29.41
|-14.91
|11.42
|18.10
|Man Infraconstruction
|-5.45
|-7.34
|-23.91
|-37.08
|-29.12
|9.39
|32.24
|AGI Infra
|3.50
|17.89
|12.30
|29.53
|86.70
|50.95
|28.02
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-8.33
|-15.63
|-22.77
|-32.95
|-22.39
|19.13
|2.77
|KNR Constructions
|-5.18
|-18.23
|-14.88
|-34.77
|-40.45
|-21.74
|-9.25
|HG Infra Engineering
|-6.87
|-18.89
|-36.91
|-46.80
|-46.27
|-10.35
|12.91
|Ramky Infrastructure
|-4.00
|-6.14
|-21.78
|-21.98
|5.77
|18.05
|37.93
|Hubtown
|2.64
|-2.44
|-30.95
|-38.53
|6.47
|76.22
|63.46
Over the last one year, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global has declined 13.43% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (27.19%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-7.46%), NBCC (India) (21.28%). From a 5 year perspective, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (22.13%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (56.35%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|370.63
|369.07
|10
|374.51
|373.54
|20
|384.93
|380.66
|50
|408.44
|405.43
|100
|456.28
|430.62
|200
|449.53
|443.05
In the latest quarter, Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global saw a rise in promoter holding to 62.70%, while DII stake decreased to 1.53%, FII holding fell to 0.12%, and public shareholding moved down to 35.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested(in ₹ crore)
|14,600
|1.11
|0.56
* Excluding Index & Arbitrage Funds
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global fact sheet for more information
Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/09/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45400TN2013PLC092969 and registration number is 092969. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 399.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 24.14 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global is ₹355.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global is ₹922.24 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global are ₹367.95 and ₹350.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global is ₹580.00 and 52-week low of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global is ₹345.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global has shown returns of -2.93% over the past day, -2.08% for the past month, -29.71% over 3 months, -17.02% over 1 year, 12.85% across 3 years, and 7.52% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global are 13.26 and 4.15 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.