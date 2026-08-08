What is the share price of Satchmo Holdings? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satchmo Holdings is ₹4.56 as on .

What kind of stock is Satchmo Holdings? The Satchmo Holdings is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Satchmo Holdings? The market cap of Satchmo Holdings is ₹66.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Satchmo Holdings? Today’s highest and lowest price of Satchmo Holdings are ₹4.90 and ₹4.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Satchmo Holdings? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Satchmo Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Satchmo Holdings is ₹6.78 and 52-week low of Satchmo Holdings is ₹3.00 as on .

How has the Satchmo Holdings performed historically in terms of returns? The Satchmo Holdings has shown returns of -3.59% over the past day, -6.94% for the past month, -14.77% over 3 months, 24.25% over 1 year, 17.51% across 3 years, and 13.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Satchmo Holdings? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Satchmo Holdings are 0.06 and 0.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global