What is the Market Cap of Satchmo Holdings Ltd.? The market cap of Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is ₹38.79 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Satchmo Holdings Ltd.? P/E ratio of Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is -12.43 and PB ratio of Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is -0.04 as on .

What is the share price of Satchmo Holdings Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is ₹2.66 as on .