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Satchmo Holdings Share Price

NSE
BSE

SATCHMO HOLDINGS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service
Theme
Restaurant

Here's the live share price of Satchmo Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹4.56 Closed
-3.59₹ -0.17
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Satchmo Holdings Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.51₹4.90
₹4.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.00₹6.78
₹4.56
Open Price
₹4.76
Prev. Close
₹4.73
Volume
1,31,618

Source: Dion Global

Satchmo Holdings Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Satchmo Holdings		0.88-6.94-14.7726.3224.2517.5113.14
Crisil		5.5017.0610.83-1.99-11.266.3310.67
Urban Company		10.593.29-2.4516.06-14.37-5.04-3.05
Central Mine Planning & Design Institute		3.79-6.5019.6361.6461.6417.3610.08
National Securities Depository		0.70-2.78-5.38-15.18-26.89-4.27-2.58
International Gemological Institute		0.761.74-2.087.58-0.22-8.85-5.41
Indegene		7.1212.263.8412.34-4.24-1.13-0.68
WeWork India Management		0.702.2139.4728.9920.506.413.80
SIS		3.392.079.6726.0617.39-0.42-1.54
PDS		-0.77-0.0620.103.239.293.795.11
Quess Corp		-6.723.6336.7547.1011.81-9.87-18.45
CMS Info Systems		3.302.02-5.50-15.32-39.12-11.212.80
TeamLease Services		0.65-11.23-7.70-10.99-28.90-19.71-20.31
Bluspring Enterprises		-2.376.3867.0697.7735.9311.096.51
Updater Services		3.6911.6126.8834.14-19.25-9.41-5.76
IIRM Holdings India		-4.706.1153.3247.6171.6891.1077.40
Krystal Integrated Services		0.28-0.73-2.37-2.49-4.73-5.46-3.32
Innovision		-0.37-1.49-13.19-23.82-23.82-8.67-5.30
Majestic Auto		13.8145.3153.0739.0966.4444.2726.63
Qualitek Labs		6.38-4.7131.9630.4347.1131.1517.67

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Satchmo Holdings has gained 24.25% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Satchmo Holdings has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).

Satchmo Holdings Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Satchmo Holdings Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
54.764.56
105.244.78
205.14.95
505.134.97
1004.624.74
2004.254.42

Source: Dion Global

Satchmo Holdings Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Satchmo Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.44%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 50.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Satchmo Holdings Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 24, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTSatchmo Holdings - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2026 Alo
Jul 24, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTSatchmo Holdings - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Considering Inter-Alia The Unaudited (Standalone And C
Jul 17, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTSatchmo Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Inter-Alia The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial
Jul 17, 2026, 10:37 PM IST ISTSatchmo Holdings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 30, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTSatchmo Holdings - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) 2025 - Updates

Source: Dion Global

About Satchmo Holdings

Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000KA2004PLC033412 and registration number is 033412. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 145.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Nitesh Shetty
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. L S Vaidyanathan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. S Ananthanarayanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kumar Nellore Gopalakrishna
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. M N Gayathri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Karur Raghavendran
    Executive Director & CFO

FAQs on Satchmo Holdings Share Price

What is the share price of Satchmo Holdings?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satchmo Holdings is ₹4.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Satchmo Holdings?

The Satchmo Holdings is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Satchmo Holdings?

The market cap of Satchmo Holdings is ₹66.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Satchmo Holdings?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Satchmo Holdings are ₹4.90 and ₹4.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Satchmo Holdings?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Satchmo Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Satchmo Holdings is ₹6.78 and 52-week low of Satchmo Holdings is ₹3.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Satchmo Holdings performed historically in terms of returns?

The Satchmo Holdings has shown returns of -3.59% over the past day, -6.94% for the past month, -14.77% over 3 months, 24.25% over 1 year, 17.51% across 3 years, and 13.14% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Satchmo Holdings?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Satchmo Holdings are 0.06 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Satchmo Holdings News

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