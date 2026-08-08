Here's the live share price of Satchmo Holdings along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Satchmo Holdings
|0.88
|-6.94
|-14.77
|26.32
|24.25
|17.51
|13.14
|Crisil
|5.50
|17.06
|10.83
|-1.99
|-11.26
|6.33
|10.67
|Urban Company
|10.59
|3.29
|-2.45
|16.06
|-14.37
|-5.04
|-3.05
|Central Mine Planning & Design Institute
|3.79
|-6.50
|19.63
|61.64
|61.64
|17.36
|10.08
|National Securities Depository
|0.70
|-2.78
|-5.38
|-15.18
|-26.89
|-4.27
|-2.58
|International Gemological Institute
|0.76
|1.74
|-2.08
|7.58
|-0.22
|-8.85
|-5.41
|Indegene
|7.12
|12.26
|3.84
|12.34
|-4.24
|-1.13
|-0.68
|WeWork India Management
|0.70
|2.21
|39.47
|28.99
|20.50
|6.41
|3.80
|SIS
|3.39
|2.07
|9.67
|26.06
|17.39
|-0.42
|-1.54
|PDS
|-0.77
|-0.06
|20.10
|3.23
|9.29
|3.79
|5.11
|Quess Corp
|-6.72
|3.63
|36.75
|47.10
|11.81
|-9.87
|-18.45
|CMS Info Systems
|3.30
|2.02
|-5.50
|-15.32
|-39.12
|-11.21
|2.80
|TeamLease Services
|0.65
|-11.23
|-7.70
|-10.99
|-28.90
|-19.71
|-20.31
|Bluspring Enterprises
|-2.37
|6.38
|67.06
|97.77
|35.93
|11.09
|6.51
|Updater Services
|3.69
|11.61
|26.88
|34.14
|-19.25
|-9.41
|-5.76
|IIRM Holdings India
|-4.70
|6.11
|53.32
|47.61
|71.68
|91.10
|77.40
|Krystal Integrated Services
|0.28
|-0.73
|-2.37
|-2.49
|-4.73
|-5.46
|-3.32
|Innovision
|-0.37
|-1.49
|-13.19
|-23.82
|-23.82
|-8.67
|-5.30
|Majestic Auto
|13.81
|45.31
|53.07
|39.09
|66.44
|44.27
|26.63
|Qualitek Labs
|6.38
|-4.71
|31.96
|30.43
|47.11
|31.15
|17.67
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Satchmo Holdings has gained 24.25% compared to peers like Crisil (-11.26%), Urban Company (-14.37%), Central Mine Planning & Design Institute (61.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Satchmo Holdings has outperformed peers relative to Crisil (10.67%) and Urban Company (-3.05%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|4.76
|4.56
|10
|5.24
|4.78
|20
|5.1
|4.95
|50
|5.13
|4.97
|100
|4.62
|4.74
|200
|4.25
|4.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Satchmo Holdings remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 4.44%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 50.80% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Satchmo Holdings - Unaudited Standalone And Consolidated Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended On 30Th June 2026 Alo
|Jul 24, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Satchmo Holdings - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Considering Inter-Alia The Unaudited (Standalone And C
|Jul 17, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|Satchmo Holdings - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering Inter-Alia The Unaudited (Standalone And Consolidated) Financial
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:37 PM IST IST
|Satchmo Holdings - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 30, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Satchmo Holdings - Announcement Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (LODR) 2025 - Updates
Source: Dion Global
Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000KA2004PLC033412 and registration number is 033412. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.99 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 145.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satchmo Holdings is ₹4.56 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Satchmo Holdings is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Satchmo Holdings is ₹66.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Satchmo Holdings are ₹4.90 and ₹4.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Satchmo Holdings stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Satchmo Holdings is ₹6.78 and 52-week low of Satchmo Holdings is ₹3.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Satchmo Holdings has shown returns of -3.59% over the past day, -6.94% for the past month, -14.77% over 3 months, 24.25% over 1 year, 17.51% across 3 years, and 13.14% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Satchmo Holdings are 0.06 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global