Satchmo Holdings Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SATCHMO HOLDINGS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.66 Closed
3.910.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Satchmo Holdings Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.58₹2.68
₹2.66
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.45₹4.60
₹2.66
Open Price
₹2.58
Prev. Close
₹2.56
Volume
1,26,331

Satchmo Holdings Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.71
  • R22.75
  • R32.81
  • Pivot
    2.65
  • S12.61
  • S22.55
  • S32.51

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.082.57
  • 103.112.6
  • 203.162.65
  • 503.192.74
  • 1002.982.75
  • 2003.532.77

Satchmo Holdings Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.28-3.60-7.590.75-8.2278.67-63.83
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Satchmo Holdings Ltd. Share Holdings

Satchmo Holdings Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
28 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
28 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Satchmo Holdings Ltd.

Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000KA2004PLC033412 and registration number is 033412. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 145.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Nitesh Shetty
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajeev Khanna
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. L S Vaidyanathan
    Executive Director
  • Mr. S Ananthanarayanan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kumar Nellore Gopalakrishna
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. M N Gayathri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Satchmo Holdings Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Satchmo Holdings Ltd.?

The market cap of Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is ₹38.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Satchmo Holdings Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is -12.43 and PB ratio of Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is -0.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Satchmo Holdings Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is ₹2.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Satchmo Holdings Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Satchmo Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is ₹4.60 and 52-week low of Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is ₹1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

