Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.28
|-3.60
|-7.59
|0.75
|-8.22
|78.67
|-63.83
|5.96
|0.70
|5.45
|41.55
|26.26
|212.84
|136.86
|5.50
|6.37
|22.75
|31.55
|32.42
|182.34
|198.66
|11.58
|10.56
|16.62
|136.24
|319.58
|553.66
|625.72
|16.94
|14.48
|36.38
|63.49
|41.33
|160.88
|181.71
|12.75
|20.29
|4.32
|6.03
|29.65
|153.52
|60.90
|0.91
|1.12
|4.13
|24.55
|15.05
|248.68
|308.10
|12.11
|9.94
|38.46
|86.69
|136.20
|405.34
|64.38
|7.50
|16.13
|22.19
|55.91
|54.27
|97.60
|-27.53
|6.63
|13.23
|29.05
|53.68
|9.66
|583.83
|278.47
|4.31
|-5.79
|6.86
|22.16
|17.33
|92.63
|105.26
|3.07
|11.68
|9.80
|6.18
|6.51
|118.50
|131.66
|4.02
|8.02
|45.54
|104.53
|155.94
|635.44
|342.44
|4.01
|0.72
|19.72
|34.70
|9.18
|9.18
|9.18
|-5.74
|74.30
|82.74
|137.70
|114.18
|2,040.29
|424.69
|1.16
|-1.12
|-0.78
|26.47
|54.60
|358.15
|282.65
|3.37
|0.74
|8.97
|8.92
|-12.74
|136.64
|34.76
|10.53
|15.90
|66.18
|93.05
|56.94
|800.00
|388.38
|-1.37
|-0.57
|21.89
|51.29
|62.64
|174.55
|125.87
|13.36
|18.37
|20.88
|35.29
|-8.13
|31.37
|-45.65
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|28 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|28 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L93000KA2004PLC033412 and registration number is 033412. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of buildings. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 22.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 145.83 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is ₹38.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is -12.43 and PB ratio of Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is -0.04 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is ₹2.66 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Satchmo Holdings Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is ₹4.60 and 52-week low of Satchmo Holdings Ltd. is ₹1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.