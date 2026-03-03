Here's the live share price of Sat Kartar Shopping along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sat Kartar Shopping has gained 0.45% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 11.17%.
Sat Kartar Shopping’s current P/E of 18.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sat Kartar Shopping
|1.88
|12.00
|-4.51
|-6.59
|16.54
|0.75
|0.45
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1.20
|2.96
|-3.00
|11.01
|10.56
|21.92
|22.93
|Divi's Laboratories
|2.37
|3.13
|-0.80
|3.89
|15.58
|30.97
|12.43
|Torrent Pharmaceuticals
|-0.65
|8.00
|17.42
|21.14
|47.65
|43.03
|28.47
|Cipla
|1.88
|2.18
|-10.37
|-14.37
|-3.97
|15.44
|10.71
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|-0.45
|4.78
|1.07
|2.55
|15.61
|13.40
|7.53
|Lupin
|2.71
|5.73
|11.11
|18.45
|18.34
|51.64
|16.85
|Mankind Pharma
|9.29
|3.83
|1.81
|-12.25
|-3.57
|16.44
|9.56
|Zydus Lifesciences
|0.34
|0.44
|-3.00
|-10.05
|4.19
|24.24
|15.27
|Aurobindo Pharma
|3.95
|-1.28
|0.12
|16.96
|13.92
|38.06
|6.57
|Alkem Laboratories
|1.28
|-2.39
|-1.44
|5.18
|20.99
|20.78
|14.39
|Biocon
|-0.72
|4.20
|-5.38
|7.30
|27.18
|19.81
|-0.74
|Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
|3.14
|8.65
|8.01
|5.93
|61.69
|72.11
|34.70
|Laurus Labs
|3.55
|9.16
|4.77
|21.76
|101.40
|50.58
|23.90
|Abbott India
|1.67
|-0.28
|-7.22
|-17.71
|-14.04
|9.96
|12.90
|GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals
|-3.27
|4.00
|0.54
|-8.80
|0.50
|24.11
|10.69
|Anthem Biosciences
|-1.45
|13.17
|3.57
|-16.54
|-5.88
|-2.00
|-1.20
|Ipca Laboratories
|-0.15
|5.41
|4.79
|11.91
|11.65
|23.61
|9.05
|Ajanta Pharma
|0.64
|3.05
|13.85
|16.04
|21.43
|36.19
|20.58
|J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals
|0.34
|9.58
|17.80
|20.16
|29.94
|28.67
|28.12
Over the last one year, Sat Kartar Shopping has gained 16.54% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Sat Kartar Shopping has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|163.03
|169.68
|10
|154.28
|162.17
|20
|150.9
|155.54
|50
|147.41
|153.31
|100
|160.99
|157.43
|200
|168.63
|161.65
In the latest quarter, Sat Kartar Shopping saw a rise in promoter holding to 99.76%, while DII stake decreased to 3.10%, FII holding fell to 0.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sat Kartar Shopping fact sheet for more information
Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52590DL2012PTC238241 and registration number is 238241. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 162.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sat Kartar Shopping is ₹165.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sat Kartar Shopping is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Sat Kartar Shopping is ₹260.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sat Kartar Shopping are ₹170.95 and ₹162.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sat Kartar Shopping stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sat Kartar Shopping is ₹237.85 and 52-week low of Sat Kartar Shopping is ₹124.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Sat Kartar Shopping has shown returns of -5.98% over the past day, 18.0% for the past month, -7.61% over 3 months, 11.17% over 1 year, 0.75% across 3 years, and 0.45% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sat Kartar Shopping are 18.88 and 4.47 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.