Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Sat Kartar Shopping Share Price

NSE
BSE

SAT KARTAR SHOPPING

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Sat Kartar Shopping along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹165.20 Closed
-5.98₹ -10.50
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:41 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Sat Kartar Shopping Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹162.00₹170.95
₹165.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹124.00₹237.85
₹165.20
Open Price
₹165.10
Prev. Close
₹175.70
Volume
49,600

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Sat Kartar Shopping has gained 0.45% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 11.17%.

Sat Kartar Shopping’s current P/E of 18.88x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Sat Kartar Shopping Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sat Kartar Shopping		1.8812.00-4.51-6.5916.540.750.45
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		1.202.96-3.0011.0110.5621.9222.93
Divi's Laboratories		2.373.13-0.803.8915.5830.9712.43
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		-0.658.0017.4221.1447.6543.0328.47
Cipla		1.882.18-10.37-14.37-3.9715.4410.71
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		-0.454.781.072.5515.6113.407.53
Lupin		2.715.7311.1118.4518.3451.6416.85
Mankind Pharma		9.293.831.81-12.25-3.5716.449.56
Zydus Lifesciences		0.340.44-3.00-10.054.1924.2415.27
Aurobindo Pharma		3.95-1.280.1216.9613.9238.066.57
Alkem Laboratories		1.28-2.39-1.445.1820.9920.7814.39
Biocon		-0.724.20-5.387.3027.1819.81-0.74
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		3.148.658.015.9361.6972.1134.70
Laurus Labs		3.559.164.7721.76101.4050.5823.90
Abbott India		1.67-0.28-7.22-17.71-14.049.9612.90
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		-3.274.000.54-8.800.5024.1110.69
Anthem Biosciences		-1.4513.173.57-16.54-5.88-2.00-1.20
Ipca Laboratories		-0.155.414.7911.9111.6523.619.05
Ajanta Pharma		0.643.0513.8516.0421.4336.1920.58
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		0.349.5817.8020.1629.9428.6728.12

Over the last one year, Sat Kartar Shopping has gained 16.54% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (10.56%), Divi's Laboratories (15.58%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (47.65%). From a 5 year perspective, Sat Kartar Shopping has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (22.93%) and Divi's Laboratories (12.43%).

Sat Kartar Shopping Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sat Kartar Shopping Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5163.03169.68
10154.28162.17
20150.9155.54
50147.41153.31
100160.99157.43
200168.63161.65

Sat Kartar Shopping Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sat Kartar Shopping saw a rise in promoter holding to 99.76%, while DII stake decreased to 3.10%, FII holding fell to 0.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Sat Kartar Shopping Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sat Kartar Shopping fact sheet for more information

About Sat Kartar Shopping

Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52590DL2012PTC238241 and registration number is 238241. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 162.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ved Prakash
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranav Singh Chadha
    Director
  • Ms. Simrati Kaur
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Mehdiratta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Steve Austin Pereira
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Richa Takkar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sat Kartar Shopping Share Price

What is the share price of Sat Kartar Shopping?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sat Kartar Shopping is ₹165.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sat Kartar Shopping?

The Sat Kartar Shopping is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sat Kartar Shopping?

The market cap of Sat Kartar Shopping is ₹260.11 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sat Kartar Shopping?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sat Kartar Shopping are ₹170.95 and ₹162.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sat Kartar Shopping?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sat Kartar Shopping stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sat Kartar Shopping is ₹237.85 and 52-week low of Sat Kartar Shopping is ₹124.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Sat Kartar Shopping performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sat Kartar Shopping has shown returns of -5.98% over the past day, 18.0% for the past month, -7.61% over 3 months, 11.17% over 1 year, 0.75% across 3 years, and 0.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sat Kartar Shopping?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sat Kartar Shopping are 18.88 and 4.47 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Sat Kartar Shopping News

More Sat Kartar Shopping News
icon
Market Pulse