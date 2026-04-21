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Sat Kartar Life Share Price

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BSE

SAT KARTAR LIFE

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Pharmaceuticals and health care

Here's the live share price of Sat Kartar Life along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹195.55 Closed
5.65₹ 10.45
As on Apr 20, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
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Sat Kartar Life Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹191.00₹200.95
₹195.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹124.00₹237.85
₹195.55
Open Price
₹194.70
Prev. Close
₹185.10
Volume
1,03,200

Sat Kartar Life Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sat Kartar Shopping		8.0417.1036.5616.4034.776.573.89
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries		0.83-6.17-0.41-1.18-4.3718.4221.10
Divi's Laboratories		2.672.282.28-4.916.5924.2910.53
Torrent Pharmaceuticals		0.87-2.292.5617.3928.7838.0026.42
Lupin		-0.221.146.9619.8015.9049.3816.94
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories		0.03-4.805.60-3.854.697.854.40
Cipla		0-3.07-11.69-24.99-18.649.985.38
Zydus Lifesciences		2.314.106.29-6.5710.7821.9912.18
Mankind Pharma		3.131.941.27-12.67-17.1714.668.55
Aurobindo Pharma		1.367.7917.1524.4113.8733.307.21
Alkem Laboratories		3.715.43-1.841.5312.8318.7815.46
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals		3.122.0312.1120.4062.9764.0830.97
Laurus Labs		2.8414.866.2922.6976.3953.9920.73
Biocon		3.00-6.16-4.52-1.448.1815.65-2.44
Abbott India		-0.89-3.13-7.93-14.63-17.354.2811.65
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals		1.50-0.324.31-11.50-13.6925.2011.28
Anthem Biosciences		-2.7111.6917.44-0.40-0.84-0.28-0.17
Ipca Laboratories		0.85-4.86-1.2515.553.1520.976.21
Ajanta Pharma		-0.88-9.013.5614.163.8128.8919.13
J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals		-0.71-5.993.3517.7420.0523.4225.79

Over the last one year, Sat Kartar Shopping has gained 34.77% compared to peers like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (-4.37%), Divi's Laboratories (6.59%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (28.78%). From a 5 year perspective, Sat Kartar Shopping has underperformed peers relative to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (21.10%) and Divi's Laboratories (10.53%).

Sat Kartar Life Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Sat Kartar Life Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5188.9186.2
10180.43181.27
20171.01174.55
50162.05165.81
100158.92163.01
200166.43163.59

Sat Kartar Life Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sat Kartar Life saw a rise in promoter holding to 99.76%, while DII stake decreased to 3.10%, FII holding fell to 0.44%, and public shareholding moved up to 33.03% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sat Kartar Life Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Sat Kartar Life fact sheet for more information

About Sat Kartar Life

Sat Kartar Shopping Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/06/2012 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U52590DL2012PTC238241 and registration number is 238241. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Pharmaceuticals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 162.92 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.74 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ved Prakash
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranav Singh Chadha
    Director
  • Ms. Simrati Kaur
    Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Kumar
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Mehdiratta
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Verma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Steve Austin Pereira
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Richa Takkar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sat Kartar Life Share Price

What is the share price of Sat Kartar Life?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sat Kartar Life is ₹195.55 as on Apr 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sat Kartar Life?

The Sat Kartar Life is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sat Kartar Life?

The market cap of Sat Kartar Life is ₹307.89 Cr as on Apr 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sat Kartar Life?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sat Kartar Life are ₹200.95 and ₹191.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sat Kartar Life?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sat Kartar Life stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sat Kartar Life is ₹237.85 and 52-week low of Sat Kartar Life is ₹124.00 as on Apr 20, 2026.

How has the Sat Kartar Life performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sat Kartar Life has shown returns of 5.65% over the past day, 17.1% for the past month, 36.56% over 3 months, 34.77% over 1 year, 6.57% across 3 years, and 3.89% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sat Kartar Life?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sat Kartar Life are 22.35 and 5.29 on Apr 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

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