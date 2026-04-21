What is the share price of Sat Kartar Life? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sat Kartar Life is ₹195.55 as on .

What kind of stock is Sat Kartar Life? The Sat Kartar Life is operating in the Pharmaceuticals and health care Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sat Kartar Life? The market cap of Sat Kartar Life is ₹307.89 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sat Kartar Life? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sat Kartar Life are ₹200.95 and ₹191.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sat Kartar Life? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sat Kartar Life stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sat Kartar Life is ₹237.85 and 52-week low of Sat Kartar Life is ₹124.00 as on .

How has the Sat Kartar Life performed historically in terms of returns? The Sat Kartar Life has shown returns of 5.65% over the past day, 17.1% for the past month, 36.56% over 3 months, 34.77% over 1 year, 6.57% across 3 years, and 3.89% over 5 years.