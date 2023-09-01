Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sat Industries Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SAT INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | BSE
₹114.85 Closed
-4.4-5.28
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sat Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹113.75₹123.00
₹114.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.70₹145.50
₹114.85
Open Price
₹120.65
Prev. Close
₹120.13
Volume
97,876

Sat Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1120.08
  • R2126.17
  • R3129.33
  • Pivot
    116.92
  • S1110.83
  • S2107.67
  • S3101.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 539.3127.02
  • 1039.61128.16
  • 2039.92124.22
  • 5039.53110.04
  • 10037.0995.83
  • 20040.2880.93

Sat Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-11.089.0052.7576.75176.08565.80196.39
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.54-5.84-0.7578.33123.766,270.3710,017.65
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.2453.5052.6244.83-25.04426.33493.45
12.3019.5723.6637.486.05164.89-1.84

Sat Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Sat Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Interim Dividend
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sat Industries Ltd.

Sat Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199MH1984PLC034632 and registration number is 034632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Harikant Turgalia
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Shehnaz D Ali
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramesh Chandra Soni
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Arpit Khandelwal
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mr. Asad Daud
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Partha Sarathi Sarkar
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Sat Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sat Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Sat Industries Ltd. is ₹1,298.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sat Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sat Industries Ltd. is 20.12 and PB ratio of Sat Industries Ltd. is 10.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sat Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sat Industries Ltd. is ₹114.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sat Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sat Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sat Industries Ltd. is ₹145.50 and 52-week low of Sat Industries Ltd. is ₹37.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data