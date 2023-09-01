Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-11.08
|9.00
|52.75
|76.75
|176.08
|565.80
|196.39
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.22
|14.09
|45.67
|37.56
|4.37
|135.74
|35.81
|4.78
|-3.75
|270.22
|318.28
|595.59
|1,911.46
|1,861.49
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.33
|-11.02
|-2.26
|36.67
|57.64
|281.46
|128.15
|-2.54
|-5.84
|-0.75
|78.33
|123.76
|6,270.37
|10,017.65
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.24
|53.50
|52.62
|44.83
|-25.04
|426.33
|493.45
|12.30
|19.57
|23.66
|37.48
|6.05
|164.89
|-1.84
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|07 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Final Dividend
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Interim Dividend
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sat Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/11/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L25199MH1984PLC034632 and registration number is 034632. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other non-specialised wholesale trade. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 18.49 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 22.62 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sat Industries Ltd. is ₹1,298.78 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sat Industries Ltd. is 20.12 and PB ratio of Sat Industries Ltd. is 10.81 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sat Industries Ltd. is ₹114.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sat Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sat Industries Ltd. is ₹145.50 and 52-week low of Sat Industries Ltd. is ₹37.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.