Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SASTASUNDAR VENTURES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹288.40 Closed
0.10.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹286.00₹295.00
₹288.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹215.50₹371.45
₹288.40
Open Price
₹288.90
Prev. Close
₹288.10
Volume
36,980

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1292.73
  • R2298.37
  • R3301.73
  • Pivot
    289.37
  • S1283.73
  • S2280.37
  • S3274.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5306.03290.7
  • 10306.36291.66
  • 20310.48288.19
  • 50315.59281.91
  • 100304.68277.16
  • 200355.56280.07

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.3810.803.1820.31-16.14190.25192.31
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. Share Holdings

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. Mutual Fund Holdings

Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF700.030

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Jul, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Sch. of Arrangement
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sastasundar Ventures Ltd.

Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1989PLC047002 and registration number is 047002. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Banwari Lal Mittal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Ravi Kant Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Abha Mittal
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Parimal Kumar Chattaraj
    Independent Director
  • Dr. J N Mukhopadhyaya
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rupanjana De
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sastasundar Ventures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd.?

The market cap of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. is ₹917.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. is 2884.0 and PB ratio of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. is 3.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. is ₹288.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. is ₹371.45 and 52-week low of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. is ₹215.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

