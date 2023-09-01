Name
Fund Name
No. Of Shares
% of AUM
Amount Invested
(in ₹ crore)
|Motilal Oswal S&P BSE Healthcare ETF
|70
|0.03
|0
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & Sch. of Arrangement
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 06/06/1989 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1989PLC047002 and registration number is 047002. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 31.81 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. is ₹917.41 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. is 2884.0 and PB ratio of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. is 3.36 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. is ₹288.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. is ₹371.45 and 52-week low of Sastasundar Ventures Ltd. is ₹215.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.