SASHWAT TECHNOCRATS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹118.65 Closed
00
As on Aug 7, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹118.65₹118.65
₹118.65
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹75.00₹134.75
₹118.65
Open Price
₹118.65
Prev. Close
₹118.65
Volume
0

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1118.65
  • R2118.65
  • R3118.65
  • Pivot
    118.65
  • S1118.65
  • S2118.65
  • S3118.65

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5126117.72
  • 10117.71115.39
  • 2099.97110.03
  • 5081.3691.35
  • 10050.0359.75
  • 20025.910

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-4.934.729.3556.7449.81244.41
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.65-3.754.3512.56-13.04138.01127.45
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-5.003.6319.3140.2433.931,028.65177.48
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.967.6438.0438.564.97-20.52-62.44
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. Share Holdings

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
24 May, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sashwat Technocrats Ltd.

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24220MH1975PLC018682 and registration number is 018682. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Shantilal Doshi
    Promoter Director
  • Mr. Manish Krishna Murari Jakhalia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shatabdi Suresh Jadhav
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sashwat Technocrats Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd.?

The market cap of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is ₹3.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is -10.47 and PB ratio of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is 2.85 as on Aug 07, 2023.

What is the share price of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is ₹118.65 as on Aug 07, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is ₹134.75 and 52-week low of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is ₹75.00 as on Aug 07, 2023.

