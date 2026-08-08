What is the share price of Sashwat Technocrats? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sashwat Technocrats is ₹355.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Sashwat Technocrats? The Sashwat Technocrats is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sashwat Technocrats? The market cap of Sashwat Technocrats is ₹10.88 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sashwat Technocrats? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sashwat Technocrats are ₹355.25 and ₹355.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sashwat Technocrats? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sashwat Technocrats stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sashwat Technocrats is ₹355.25 and 52-week low of Sashwat Technocrats is ₹229.50 as on .

How has the Sashwat Technocrats performed historically in terms of returns? The Sashwat Technocrats has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 10.24% over 3 months, 54.79% over 1 year, 41.72% across 3 years, and 35.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sashwat Technocrats? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sashwat Technocrats are -3.42 and 11.82 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global