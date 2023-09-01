What is the Market Cap of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd.? The market cap of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is ₹3.63 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is -10.47 and PB ratio of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is 2.85 as on .

What is the share price of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is ₹118.65 as on .