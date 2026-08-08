Here's the live share price of Sashwat Technocrats along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sashwat Technocrats
|0
|4.99
|10.24
|21.45
|54.79
|41.72
|35.01
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sashwat Technocrats has gained 54.79% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sashwat Technocrats has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|341.73
|340.36
|10
|327.49
|323.85
|20
|286.93
|290.31
|50
|199.87
|220.32
|100
|138.77
|154.54
|200
|74.56
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sashwat Technocrats remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 11:19 PM IST IST
|Sashwat Technocrats - Board Meeting Intimation for Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 14, 2026, 01:11 AM IST IST
|Sashwat Technocrats - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 28, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Sashwat Technocrats - Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 28, 2026, 01:21 AM IST IST
|Sashwat Technocrats - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
|May 20, 2026, 11:59 PM IST IST
|Sashwat Technocrats - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve The Audited Financials Of The Company For The Quarter And Year
Source: Dion Global
Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24220MH1975PLC018682 and registration number is 018682. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sashwat Technocrats is ₹355.25 as on Jul 13, 2026.
The Sashwat Technocrats is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sashwat Technocrats is ₹10.88 Cr as on Jul 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sashwat Technocrats are ₹355.25 and ₹355.25.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sashwat Technocrats stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sashwat Technocrats is ₹355.25 and 52-week low of Sashwat Technocrats is ₹229.50 as on Jul 13, 2026.
The Sashwat Technocrats has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 10.24% over 3 months, 54.79% over 1 year, 41.72% across 3 years, and 35.01% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sashwat Technocrats are -3.42 and 11.82 on Jul 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global