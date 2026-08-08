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Sashwat Technocrats Share Price

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BSE

SASHWAT TECHNOCRATS

Smallcap | BSE
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Finance

Here's the live share price of Sashwat Technocrats along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹355.25 Closed
4.99₹ 16.90
As on Jul 13, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sashwat Technocrats Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹355.25₹355.25
₹355.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹229.50₹355.25
₹355.25
Open Price
₹355.25
Prev. Close
₹338.35
Volume
50

Source: Dion Global

Sashwat Technocrats Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sashwat Technocrats		04.9910.2421.4554.7941.7235.01
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sashwat Technocrats has gained 54.79% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sashwat Technocrats has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Sashwat Technocrats Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sashwat Technocrats Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5341.73340.36
10327.49323.85
20286.93290.31
50199.87220.32
100138.77154.54
20074.560

Source: Dion Global

Sashwat Technocrats Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sashwat Technocrats remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 39.77% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sashwat Technocrats Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 11:19 PM IST ISTSashwat Technocrats - Board Meeting Intimation for Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 14, 2026, 01:11 AM IST ISTSashwat Technocrats - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 28, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTSashwat Technocrats - Results For Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 28, 2026, 01:21 AM IST ISTSashwat Technocrats - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2026
May 20, 2026, 11:59 PM IST ISTSashwat Technocrats - Board Meeting Intimation for To Approve The Audited Financials Of The Company For The Quarter And Year

Source: Dion Global

About Sashwat Technocrats

Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24220MH1975PLC018682 and registration number is 018682. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Rohit Shantilal Doshi
    Director
  • Mr. Manish Krishna Murari Jakhalia
    Director
  • Ms. Shatabdi Suresh Jadhav
    Director

FAQs on Sashwat Technocrats Share Price

What is the share price of Sashwat Technocrats?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sashwat Technocrats is ₹355.25 as on Jul 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sashwat Technocrats?

The Sashwat Technocrats is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sashwat Technocrats?

The market cap of Sashwat Technocrats is ₹10.88 Cr as on Jul 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sashwat Technocrats?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sashwat Technocrats are ₹355.25 and ₹355.25.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sashwat Technocrats?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sashwat Technocrats stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sashwat Technocrats is ₹355.25 and 52-week low of Sashwat Technocrats is ₹229.50 as on Jul 13, 2026.

How has the Sashwat Technocrats performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sashwat Technocrats has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 10.24% over 3 months, 54.79% over 1 year, 41.72% across 3 years, and 35.01% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sashwat Technocrats?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sashwat Technocrats are -3.42 and 11.82 on Jul 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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