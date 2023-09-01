Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-4.93
|4.72
|9.35
|56.74
|49.81
|244.41
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.65
|-3.75
|4.35
|12.56
|-13.04
|138.01
|127.45
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-5.00
|3.63
|19.31
|40.24
|33.93
|1,028.65
|177.48
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.96
|7.64
|38.04
|38.56
|4.97
|-20.52
|-62.44
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|24 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/11/1975 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24220MH1975PLC018682 and registration number is 018682. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.08 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.31 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is ₹3.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is -10.47 and PB ratio of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is 2.85 as on Aug 07, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is ₹118.65 as on Aug 07, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is ₹134.75 and 52-week low of Sashwat Technocrats Ltd. is ₹75.00 as on Aug 07, 2023.