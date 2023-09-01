Follow Us

SARVOTTAM FINVEST LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹30.55 Closed
4.271.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹29.15₹30.75
₹30.55
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹16.55₹68.25
₹30.55
Open Price
₹30.75
Prev. Close
₹29.30
Volume
20,827

Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R131.15
  • R231.75
  • R332.75
  • Pivot
    30.15
  • S129.55
  • S228.55
  • S327.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.0929.74
  • 1016.0429.98
  • 208.0230.3
  • 503.2131.01
  • 1001.632.28
  • 2000.80

Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.07-2.15-11.3737.92-9.35-9.35-7.42
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. Share Holdings

Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingAudited & Quarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sarvottam Finvest Ltd.

Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1978 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1978PLC031793 and registration number is 031793. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Sethia
    Chairman
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anupama Madhogarhia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sangeeta Sethia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Sarvottam Finvest Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd.?

The market cap of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. is ₹22.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. is -19.99 and PB ratio of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. is 0.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. is ₹30.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. is ₹68.25 and 52-week low of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. is ₹16.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.

