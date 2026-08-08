Here's the live share price of Sarvottam Finvest along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sarvottam Finvest
|10.26
|-5.17
|-3.99
|-4.35
|-10.88
|-13.68
|-9.92
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sarvottam Finvest has declined 10.88% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sarvottam Finvest has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.99
|19.48
|10
|19.45
|19.47
|20
|19.69
|19.66
|50
|20.45
|19.93
|100
|19.6
|20.05
|200
|20.47
|20.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sarvottam Finvest remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 76.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 01:05 AM IST IST
|Sarvottam Finvest - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (
|Jul 16, 2026, 01:00 AM IST IST
|Sarvottam Finvest - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 29, 2026, 03:41 AM IST IST
|Sarvottam Finvest - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations. 2015 For The Quarter Ended 31St March, 2
|May 28, 2026, 10:05 PM IST IST
|Sarvottam Finvest - - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
|May 28, 2026, 09:55 PM IST IST
|Sarvottam Finvest - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Boa
Source: Dion Global
Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1978 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1978PLC031793 and registration number is 031793. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarvottam Finvest is ₹19.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sarvottam Finvest is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sarvottam Finvest is ₹14.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarvottam Finvest are ₹21.97 and ₹18.01.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarvottam Finvest stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarvottam Finvest is ₹27.00 and 52-week low of Sarvottam Finvest is ₹15.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Sarvottam Finvest has shown returns of -0.05% over the past day, -5.17% for the past month, -3.99% over 3 months, -10.88% over 1 year, -13.68% across 3 years, and -9.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarvottam Finvest are -142.79 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global