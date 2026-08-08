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Sarvottam Finvest Share Price

NSE
BSE

SARVOTTAM FINVEST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Sarvottam Finvest along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹19.99 Closed
-0.05₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sarvottam Finvest Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹18.01₹21.97
₹19.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.36₹27.00
₹19.99
Open Price
₹21.97
Prev. Close
₹20.00
Volume
1,001

Source: Dion Global

Sarvottam Finvest Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sarvottam Finvest		10.26-5.17-3.99-4.35-10.88-13.68-9.92
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sarvottam Finvest has declined 10.88% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Sarvottam Finvest has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Sarvottam Finvest Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sarvottam Finvest Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.9919.48
1019.4519.47
2019.6919.66
5020.4519.93
10019.620.05
20020.4720.65

Source: Dion Global

Sarvottam Finvest Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sarvottam Finvest remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 76.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sarvottam Finvest Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 01:05 AM IST ISTSarvottam Finvest - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Under Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (
Jul 16, 2026, 01:00 AM IST ISTSarvottam Finvest - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 29, 2026, 03:41 AM IST ISTSarvottam Finvest - Non-Applicability Of Regulation 32 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations. 2015 For The Quarter Ended 31St March, 2
May 28, 2026, 10:05 PM IST ISTSarvottam Finvest - - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
May 28, 2026, 09:55 PM IST ISTSarvottam Finvest - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Boa

Source: Dion Global

About Sarvottam Finvest

Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1978 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1978PLC031793 and registration number is 031793. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Manoj Sethia
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Sangeeta Sethia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Nagar Mal Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Anupama Madhogarhia
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sarvottam Finvest Share Price

What is the share price of Sarvottam Finvest?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarvottam Finvest is ₹19.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sarvottam Finvest?

The Sarvottam Finvest is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sarvottam Finvest?

The market cap of Sarvottam Finvest is ₹14.99 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sarvottam Finvest?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarvottam Finvest are ₹21.97 and ₹18.01.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarvottam Finvest?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarvottam Finvest stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarvottam Finvest is ₹27.00 and 52-week low of Sarvottam Finvest is ₹15.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Sarvottam Finvest performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sarvottam Finvest has shown returns of -0.05% over the past day, -5.17% for the past month, -3.99% over 3 months, -10.88% over 1 year, -13.68% across 3 years, and -9.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sarvottam Finvest?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarvottam Finvest are -142.79 and 0.61 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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