Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.07
|-2.15
|-11.37
|37.92
|-9.35
|-9.35
|-7.42
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.48
|-4.59
|-7.65
|11.85
|-9.44
|4.37
|23.08
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|26 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited & Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/11/1978 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993WB1978PLC031793 and registration number is 031793. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. is ₹22.91 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. is -19.99 and PB ratio of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. is 0.92 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. is ₹30.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. is ₹68.25 and 52-week low of Sarvottam Finvest Ltd. is ₹16.55 as on Sep 01, 2023.