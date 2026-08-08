What is the share price of Sarthak Global? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarthak Global is ₹39.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Sarthak Global? The Sarthak Global is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sarthak Global? The market cap of Sarthak Global is ₹11.70 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sarthak Global? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarthak Global are ₹40.00 and ₹39.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarthak Global? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarthak Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarthak Global is ₹76.57 and 52-week low of Sarthak Global is ₹22.24 as on .

How has the Sarthak Global performed historically in terms of returns? The Sarthak Global has shown returns of -1.66% over the past day, 12.46% for the past month, 11.14% over 3 months, 75.36% over 1 year, 51.26% across 3 years, and 51.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sarthak Global? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarthak Global are 1,772.73 and 6.87 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global