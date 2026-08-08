Here's the live share price of Sarthak Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sarthak Global
|-1.94
|12.46
|11.14
|39.94
|75.36
|51.26
|51.05
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sarthak Global has gained 75.36% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sarthak Global has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|40.94
|40
|10
|38.48
|39.32
|20
|36.6
|38.19
|50
|37.17
|37.68
|100
|38.92
|37.79
|200
|41.1
|34.32
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sarthak Global saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.07%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Sarthak Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended Ju
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Sarthak Global - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 04, 2026, 05:41 AM IST IST
|Sarthak Global - Submission Of Notice Of 41St Annual General Meeting.
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:06 PM IST IST
|Sarthak Global - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure, Cut-Off Date/E-Voting Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of Listi
|Aug 01, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|Sarthak Global - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On Saturday, August 01, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Sarthak Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1985PLC136835 and registration number is 136835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of agricultural raw materials and live animals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarthak Global is ₹39.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Sarthak Global is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sarthak Global is ₹11.70 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarthak Global are ₹40.00 and ₹39.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarthak Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarthak Global is ₹76.57 and 52-week low of Sarthak Global is ₹22.24 as on Aug 06, 2026.
The Sarthak Global has shown returns of -1.66% over the past day, 12.46% for the past month, 11.14% over 3 months, 75.36% over 1 year, 51.26% across 3 years, and 51.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarthak Global are 1,772.73 and 6.87 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global