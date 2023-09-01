Follow Us

SARTHAK GLOBAL LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹11.27 Closed
00
As on Aug 14, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sarthak Global Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.27₹11.27
₹11.27
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.31₹11.27
₹11.27
Open Price
₹11.27
Prev. Close
₹11.27
Volume
0

Sarthak Global Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R111.27
  • R211.27
  • R311.27
  • Pivot
    11.27
  • S111.27
  • S211.27
  • S311.27

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55.4710.69
  • 105.1810.11
  • 205.289.11
  • 507.158.73
  • 10013.5811.26
  • 20019.970

Sarthak Global Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0010.1715.5978.61137.2665.74
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Sarthak Global Ltd. Share Holdings

Sarthak Global Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sarthak Global Ltd.

Sarthak Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1985PLC136835 and registration number is 136835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of agricultural raw materials and live animals. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.81 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Gangrade
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Yogender Mohan Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Sinvhal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Swati Sudesh Oturkar
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sarthak Global Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sarthak Global Ltd.?

The market cap of Sarthak Global Ltd. is ₹3.38 Cr as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sarthak Global Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sarthak Global Ltd. is -22.63 and PB ratio of Sarthak Global Ltd. is 2.06 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What is the share price of Sarthak Global Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarthak Global Ltd. is ₹11.27 as on Aug 14, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarthak Global Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarthak Global Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarthak Global Ltd. is ₹11.27 and 52-week low of Sarthak Global Ltd. is ₹6.31 as on Aug 14, 2023.

