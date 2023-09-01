What is the Market Cap of Sarthak Global Ltd.? The market cap of Sarthak Global Ltd. is ₹3.38 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sarthak Global Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sarthak Global Ltd. is -22.63 and PB ratio of Sarthak Global Ltd. is 2.06 as on .

What is the share price of Sarthak Global Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarthak Global Ltd. is ₹11.27 as on .