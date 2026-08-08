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Sarthak Global Share Price

NSE
BSE

SARTHAK GLOBAL

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Sarthak Global along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.00 Closed
-1.66₹ -0.66
As on Aug 06, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sarthak Global Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.00₹40.00
₹39.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.24₹76.57
₹39.00
Open Price
₹40.00
Prev. Close
₹39.66
Volume
571

Source: Dion Global

Sarthak Global Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sarthak Global		-1.9412.4611.1439.9475.3651.2651.05
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sarthak Global has gained 75.36% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Sarthak Global has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Sarthak Global Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sarthak Global Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
540.9440
1038.4839.32
2036.638.19
5037.1737.68
10038.9237.79
20041.134.32

Source: Dion Global

Sarthak Global Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sarthak Global saw a drop in promoter holding to 72.07%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 27.92% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sarthak Global Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTSarthak Global - Board Meeting Intimation for Un-Audited Standalone Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended Ju
Aug 04, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTSarthak Global - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 04, 2026, 05:41 AM IST ISTSarthak Global - Submission Of Notice Of 41St Annual General Meeting.
Aug 03, 2026, 05:06 PM IST ISTSarthak Global - Intimation Of Annual General Meeting, Book Closure, Cut-Off Date/E-Voting Pursuant To Regulation 42 Of Listi
Aug 01, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTSarthak Global - Board Meeting Outcome for Meeting Of Board Of Directors Held On Saturday, August 01, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Sarthak Global

Sarthak Global Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/04/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L99999MH1985PLC136835 and registration number is 136835. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of agricultural raw materials and live animals. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.22 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Swati Sudesh Oturkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ritesh Sinvhal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunil Gangrade
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Ramprakash Verma
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sarthak Global Share Price

What is the share price of Sarthak Global?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarthak Global is ₹39.00 as on Aug 06, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sarthak Global?

The Sarthak Global is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sarthak Global?

The market cap of Sarthak Global is ₹11.70 Cr as on Aug 06, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sarthak Global?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarthak Global are ₹40.00 and ₹39.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarthak Global?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarthak Global stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarthak Global is ₹76.57 and 52-week low of Sarthak Global is ₹22.24 as on Aug 06, 2026.

How has the Sarthak Global performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sarthak Global has shown returns of -1.66% over the past day, 12.46% for the past month, 11.14% over 3 months, 75.36% over 1 year, 51.26% across 3 years, and 51.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sarthak Global?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarthak Global are 1,772.73 and 6.87 on Aug 06, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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