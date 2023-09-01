What is the Market Cap of Sarda Proteins Ltd.? The market cap of Sarda Proteins Ltd. is ₹7.25 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sarda Proteins Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sarda Proteins Ltd. is -191.78 and PB ratio of Sarda Proteins Ltd. is 4.6 as on .

What is the share price of Sarda Proteins Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarda Proteins Ltd. is ₹42.00 as on .