Here's the live share price of Sarda Proteins along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sarda Proteins
|0
|4.99
|10.24
|26.01
|-32.24
|30.99
|13.29
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sarda Proteins has declined 32.24% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Sarda Proteins has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|96.85
|96.72
|10
|94.55
|94.45
|20
|90.15
|90.14
|50
|80.15
|85.96
|100
|94.16
|86.31
|200
|83.1
|81.81
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sarda Proteins saw a rise in promoter holding to 80.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Sarda Proteins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:45 PM IST IST
|Sarda Proteins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Sarda Proteins - Board Meeting Outcome for Issuance Of Equity Shares On A Rights Basis
|Aug 05, 2026, 11:18 PM IST IST
|Sarda Proteins - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated April 30, 2026- Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financi
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Sarda Proteins - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Source: Dion Global
Sarda Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142RJ1991PLC006353 and registration number is 006353. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarda Proteins is ₹97.78 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Sarda Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sarda Proteins is ₹87.77 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarda Proteins are ₹97.78 and ₹97.78.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarda Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarda Proteins is ₹144.30 and 52-week low of Sarda Proteins is ₹59.95 as on Aug 03, 2026.
The Sarda Proteins has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 10.24% over 3 months, -32.24% over 1 year, 30.99% across 3 years, and 13.29% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarda Proteins are 31.45 and 9.25 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global