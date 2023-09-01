Follow Us

Sarda Proteins Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SARDA PROTEINS LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹42.00 Closed
-3.89-1.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sarda Proteins Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹42.00₹43.70
₹42.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.00₹330.70
₹42.00
Open Price
₹43.70
Prev. Close
₹43.70
Volume
141

Sarda Proteins Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.13
  • R244.27
  • R344.83
  • Pivot
    42.57
  • S141.43
  • S240.87
  • S339.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5176.8644
  • 10157.7543.53
  • 20127.3943.26
  • 5077.2244.5
  • 10052.5549.67
  • 20043.5357.71

Sarda Proteins Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-6.67-3.78-13.67-19.9217.48396.45784.21
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54

Sarda Proteins Ltd. Share Holdings

Sarda Proteins Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
19 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Sarda Proteins Ltd.

Sarda Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142RJ1991PLC006353 and registration number is 006353. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 10.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tarun Kumar Taunk
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mahavir Pratap Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Deepak Data
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vanita Bhanot
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Sarda Proteins Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sarda Proteins Ltd.?

The market cap of Sarda Proteins Ltd. is ₹7.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sarda Proteins Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sarda Proteins Ltd. is -191.78 and PB ratio of Sarda Proteins Ltd. is 4.6 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sarda Proteins Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarda Proteins Ltd. is ₹42.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarda Proteins Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarda Proteins Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarda Proteins Ltd. is ₹330.70 and 52-week low of Sarda Proteins Ltd. is ₹35.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

