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Sarda Proteins Share Price

NSE
BSE

SARDA PROTEINS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Sarda Proteins along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹97.78 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Aug 03, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sarda Proteins Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹97.78₹97.78
₹97.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹59.95₹144.30
₹97.78
Open Price
₹97.78
Prev. Close
₹97.78
Volume
201

Source: Dion Global

Sarda Proteins Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sarda Proteins		04.9910.2426.01-32.2430.9913.29
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sarda Proteins has declined 32.24% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Sarda Proteins has underperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Sarda Proteins Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sarda Proteins Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
596.8596.72
1094.5594.45
2090.1590.14
5080.1585.96
10094.1686.31
20083.181.81

Source: Dion Global

Sarda Proteins Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sarda Proteins saw a rise in promoter holding to 80.66%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 19.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sarda Proteins Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTSarda Proteins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Aug 05, 2026, 11:45 PM IST ISTSarda Proteins - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Raising of Funds
Aug 05, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTSarda Proteins - Board Meeting Outcome for Issuance Of Equity Shares On A Rights Basis
Aug 05, 2026, 11:18 PM IST ISTSarda Proteins - Revised Outcome Of Board Meeting Dated April 30, 2026- Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Financi
Aug 01, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTSarda Proteins - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Sarda Proteins

Sarda Proteins Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 03/12/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15142RJ1991PLC006353 and registration number is 006353. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 16.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chirag Shantilal Thumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Khilan Hareshbhai Savaliya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Dhairyakumar Mohanbhai Thakkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Chintan Umeshbhai Bhatt
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sarda Proteins Share Price

What is the share price of Sarda Proteins?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarda Proteins is ₹97.78 as on Aug 03, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sarda Proteins?

The Sarda Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sarda Proteins?

The market cap of Sarda Proteins is ₹87.77 Cr as on Aug 03, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sarda Proteins?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarda Proteins are ₹97.78 and ₹97.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarda Proteins?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarda Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarda Proteins is ₹144.30 and 52-week low of Sarda Proteins is ₹59.95 as on Aug 03, 2026.

How has the Sarda Proteins performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sarda Proteins has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 10.24% over 3 months, -32.24% over 1 year, 30.99% across 3 years, and 13.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sarda Proteins?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarda Proteins are 31.45 and 9.25 on Aug 03, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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