What is the share price of Sarda Proteins? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sarda Proteins is ₹97.78 as on .

What kind of stock is Sarda Proteins? The Sarda Proteins is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sarda Proteins? The market cap of Sarda Proteins is ₹87.77 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sarda Proteins? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sarda Proteins are ₹97.78 and ₹97.78.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sarda Proteins? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sarda Proteins stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sarda Proteins is ₹144.30 and 52-week low of Sarda Proteins is ₹59.95 as on .

How has the Sarda Proteins performed historically in terms of returns? The Sarda Proteins has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 4.99% for the past month, 10.24% over 3 months, -32.24% over 1 year, 30.99% across 3 years, and 13.29% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sarda Proteins? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sarda Proteins are 31.45 and 9.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global